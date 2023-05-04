Barley's Taproom & Pizzeria 42 Biltmore Ave

Main picView gallery

Food

Apps

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Meatballs and Seasoned Ricotta

$16.00

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Ricotta Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Burrata

$17.00

Salads

House Salad

$8.00+

Caesar

$9.00+

Panzanella

$9.00+

Pomegranate Blue

$10.00+

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$9.00+

Chicken Parm

$9.00+

Classic Italian

$11.00+

Red Pepper & Mush

$8.00+

By the Slice

Slice Cheese

$4.00

Slice Vegan

$5.00

Whole Pies

Cheese

$17.00

White Pie

$18.00

Pepperoni

$19.00

Margherita

$18.00

Aloha

$24.00

Barley's All American

$24.00

Bacon Pie

$26.00

Mushroom Pie

$27.00

Spicy Italian

$27.00

Greek

$28.00

The Meats

$28.00

Prosciutto Arugula

$30.00

Calzone

Calzone

$19.00

Dessert

Ricotta Cheesecake

$12.00

Gelato

$7.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Bar

Beer

Arch Blonde Pint

$6.50

Berryful Pint

$6.50

Blackberry Pint

$6.50

Bold Rock Pint

$6.50

Boojum Gose Pint

$6.50

Boojum Hazy Pint

$6.50

Ecusta Pint

$6.50

GM ESB Pint

$6.50

Gaelic Pint

$6.50

Guinness Pint

$6.50

Hefe Pint

$6.50

Homeplace Pint

$6.50

Innovation Pint

$6.50

Jade Pint

$6.50

Kolsch Pint

$6.50

NoDa Juicy Pint

$6.50

Old North Pint

$6.50

PBR Pint

$5.00

People's Pint

$6.50

Pilsner Pint

$6.50

SN Sunny Pint

$6.50

Wishing Star Pint

$6.50

Wild Basin Pint

$6.50

Arch Blonde Pitcher

$23.00

Berryful Pitcher

$23.00

Blackberry Pitcher

$23.00

Bold Rock Pitcher

$23.00

Boojum Gose Pitcher

$23.00

Boojum Hazy Pitcher

$23.00

Ecusta Pitcher

$23.00

GM ESB Pitcher

$23.00

Gaelic Pitcher

$23.00

Guinness Pitcher

$23.00

Hefe Pitcher

$23.00

Homeplace Pitcher

$23.00

Innovation Pitcher

$23.00

Jade Pitcher

$23.00

Kolsch Pitcher

$23.00

NoDa Juicy Pitcher

$23.00

Old North Pitcher

$23.00

PBR Pitcher

$18.00

People's Pitcher

$23.00

Pilsner Pitcher

$23.00

SN Sunny Pitcher

$23.00

Wishing Star Pitcher

$23.00

Wild Basin Pitcher

$23.00

Ginger's Revenge Goblet

$5.50

Hillman Goblet

$5.50

Noble Goblet

$5.50

Kombucha Goblet

$6.00

Arch Blonde Goblet

$4.50

Berryful Goblet

$4.50

Blackberry Goblet

$4.50

Bold Rock Goblet

$4.50

Boojum Gose Goblet

$4.50

Boojum Hazy Goblet

$4.50

Ecusta Goblet

$4.50

GM ESB Goblet

$4.50

Gaelic Goblet

$4.50

Guinness Goblet

$4.50

Hefe Goblet

$4.50

Homeplace Goblet

$4.50

Innovation Goblet

$4.50

Jade Goblet

$4.50

Kolsch Goblet

$4.50

NoDa Juicy Goblet

$4.50

Old North Goblet

$4.50

PBR Goblet

$3.00

People's Goblet

$4.00

Pilsner Goblet

$4.50

SN Sunny Goblet

$4.50

Wishing Star Goblet

$4.50

Wild Basin Goblet

$4.50

ABC Llama Pint

$6.50

BB Wheat Pint

$6.50

Boojum Stout Pint

$6.50

BR Apple Pint

$6.50

BR Tangerine Pint

$6.50

Fat Tire Pint

$6.50

Festival Pint

$6.50

Guinness Pint

$6.50

Hefe Pint

$6.50

Low & Hazy Pint

$6.50

Mountain Time Pint

$6.50

Ninja Porter Pint

$6.50

Oatmeal Pint

$6.50

OB Hazy Pint

$6.50

Mama's Pils Pint

$6.50

PBR Pint

$5.00

Pernicious Pint

$6.50

Pisgah Pale Pint

$6.50

Sycamore Pint

$6.50

Turtleback Pint

$6.50

Twin Leaf Gose Pint

$6.50

Wee Heavier Pint

$6.50

WW Sour Pint

$6.50

Zombie Pint

$6.50

ABC Llama Pitcher

$23.00

BB Wheat Pitcher

$23.00

Boojum Stout Pitcher

$23.00

BR Apple Pitcher

$23.00

BR Tangerine Pitcher

$23.00

Fat Tire Pitcher

$23.00

Festival Pitcher

$23.00

Guinness Pitcher

$23.00

Hefe Pitcher

$23.00

Low & Hazy Pitcher

$23.00

Mountain Time Pitcher

$23.00

Ninja Porter Pitcher

$23.00

Oatmeal Pitcher

$23.00

OB Hazy Pitcher

$23.00

Mama's Pils Pitcher

$23.00

PBR Pitcher

$18.00

Pernicious Pitcher

$23.00

Pisgah Pale Pitcher

$23.00

Sycamore Pitcher

$23.00

Turtleback Pitcher

$23.00

Twin Leaf Gose Pitcher

$23.00

Wee Heavier Pitcher

$23.00

WW Sour Pitcher

$23.00

Zombie Pitcher

$23.00

Ginger's Rev Goblet

$5.50

Urban Orchard Goblet

$5.50

ABC Llama Goblet

$4.50

BB Wheat Goblet

$4.50

Boojum Stout Goblet

$4.50

BR Apple Goblet

$4.50

BR Tangerine Goblet

$4.50

Fat Tire Goblet

$4.50

Festival Goblet

$4.50

Guinness Goblet

$4.50

Hefe Goblet

$4.50

Low & Hazy Goblet

$4.50

Mountain Time Goblet

$4.50

Ninja Porter Goblet

$4.50

Oatmeal Goblet

$4.50

OB Hazy Goblet

$4.50

Mama's Pils Goblet

$4.50

PBR Goblet

$3.00

Pernicious Goblet

$4.50

Pisgah Pale Goblet

$4.50

Sycamore Goblet

$4.50

Turtleback Goblet

$4.50

Twin Leaf Gose Goblet

$4.50

Wee Heavier Goblet

$4.50

WW Sour Goblet

$4.50

Zombie Goblet

$4.50

Amstel Light

$4.25

Heineken 0.0

$3.75

Pilsner Urquell

$4.25

Red Stripe

$3.75

Sam Adams

$4.25

Bell's Two Hearted

$5.25

Dale's

$4.50

Fat Tire

$4.50

Juicy Little Thing

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$4.25

Lower Falls

$4.50

Ninja Porter

$4.50

Perfect Haze

$4.50

Shiva

$4.50

SN Pale

$4.50

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$4.25

White Zombie

$4.50

Wine

Canned Red Wine

$12.00

Brut BTL

$8.00

Malbec Glass

$8.00

Red Blend Glass

$8.00

Cabernet Glass

$8.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Riesling Glass

$8.00

Vinho Verde Glass

$8.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Blackberry Mead Glass

$8.00

Ginger Apricot Mead Glass

$8.00

Spiced Mead Glass

$8.00

Traditional Mead Glass

$8.00

Malbec BTL

$28.00

Red Blend BTL

$28.00

Cabernet BTL

$28.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Chardonnay BTL

$28.00

Riesling BTL

$28.00

Vinho Verde BTL

$28.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$24.00

Blackberry Mead BTL

$28.00

Ginger Apricot Mead BTL

$28.00

Spiced Mead BTL

$28.00

Traditional Mead BTL

$28.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr Pibb

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Lunch Drink

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Canned Soda

$1.85

White Milk

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.50

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Cocktails

Test Cocktail

$10.00

Retail

Short Sleeve Shirt

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

