Barley's
114 W Broadway
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Starters
Basket of Chips
Basket of our homemade potato chips$5.00
Basket of Fries
Basket of crispy golden fries$5.00
Basket Of Skinny Fries$6.00
Basket Of Tots$6.00
BBQ Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in BBQ with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
Beef Nachos
Seasoned beef topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa$14.00
Buffa-que Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Buffa-que with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, bleu cheese, buffalo sauce & ranch$11.00
Buffalo Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Buffalo with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
Cheese Sticks
Six mozzarella stick battered & fried, served with marinara$8.00
Chicken Nachos
Seasoned chicken topped with cheese, green onions, black olives and tomatoes over our house-cut tortilla chips, sided with jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole & salsa$14.00
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken, sautéed onions, house-made enchilada sauce & cheese, served with salsa and sour cream$11.00
Fried Steak Bites
Seasoned deep fried steak cubes served with a horseradish dipping sauce$10.00
Gizzards
Classic pub fare, served with ranch$9.50
Haystack Onion Rings
Thinly sliced, buffalo marinated, lightly breaded & fried, served with ranch$8.00
Mediterranean Quesadilla
Sautéed spinach, tomatoes, chopped garlic, mushrooms, black olives, artichoke hearts, feta & provolone$11.00
Pizza Rolls
Four hand stuffed pepperoni and sausage rolls, fried & served with marinara$10.00
Pretzels
Salted and baked fresh pretzels served with queso cheese sauce.$10.00
Spicy Pickle Chips
Buffalo marinated, lightly breaded & fried, served with ranch$8.50
Spinach Dip
Barley’s recipe, baked & served with house-cut tortilla chips$12.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet and salty alternative, served with our horseradish mayo$8.50
Teriyaki Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Teriyaki, with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
Thai Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings, tossed in Thai with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
Naked Wings
One pound (generally 6) of jumbo wings with ranch or bleu cheese$8.00
Pizza
Small Custom Pizza
Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $1 and premium $1.50.$11.00
Medium Custom Pizza
Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $1.50 and premium $2.$14.00
Large Custom Pizza
Homemade dough with our freshest available ingredients. Standard toppings $2 and premium $2.50$17.00
Gf Cauliflower Crust Custom
10" Gluten free cauliflower crust with your choice of standard or premium toppings$14.00
Small 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas$11.00
Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas$14.00
Large 1/2 & 1/2 Pizzas$17.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza SM
Buffalo sauce & chicken$13.00
Supreme Pizza SM
Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms$13.00
Thai Chicken Pizza SM
Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts$13.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza SM
Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese and drizzled BBQ sauce$13.00
Four Meat Pizza SM
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef$13.00
Veggie Pizza SM
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli$13.00
Cheeseburger Pizza SM
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza MD
Buffalo sauce & chicken$16.00
Supreme Pizza MD
Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms$16.00
Thai Chicken Pizza MD
Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts$16.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza MD
Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese with drizzled BBQ sauce$16.00
Four Meat Pizza MD
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef$16.00
Veggie Pizza MD
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli$16.00
Cheeseburger Pizza MD
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses$16.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza LG
Buffalo sauce & chicken$19.00
Supreme Pizza LG
Canadian bacon, beef, sausage, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives & mushrooms$19.00
Thai Chicken Pizza LG
Thai chili sauce, chicken, green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts$19.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza LG
Chicken topped with mozzarella cheese with drizzled BBQ sauce$19.00
Four Meat Pizza LG
Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni & beef$19.00
Veggie Pizza LG
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli$19.00
Cheeseburger Pizza LG
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses$19.00
Gf Supreme
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, onions, black olives, green olives and mushroom. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Gf Cheeseburger
Ketchup & mustard sauce, beef, onions, pickles & a combination of mozzarella and jack cheddar cheeses. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Gf BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce & chicken. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Gf Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, black & green olives, green peppers, artichoke hearts & broccoli. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Gf Four Meat
Beef, sausage, Canadian bacon & pepperoni. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Gf Thai Chicken
Thai chili sauce, chicken green onion, sun-dried tomatoes & topped with peanuts. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Gf Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce & chicken. Served on gluten free cauliflower crust.$14.00
Supreme$13.00
Cheeseburger$13.00
BBQ Chicken$13.00
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Veggie$13.00
Four Meat$13.00
Thai Chicken$13.00
Beef$13.00
Pepperoni$13.00
Cheese$13.00
Greens
Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned beef, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa$13.00
Chicken Greek Salad
grilled chicken on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette$14.00
Chicken Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & shredded cheese on top of mixed greens tossed in ranch and salsa$13.00
Farmhouse Salad
Grilled chicken on mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, peppers, black olives & shredded cheese$13.00
Gyro Greek Salad
Gyro meat on mixed greens, Kalamata & green olives, tomatoes, red onion & pepperoncinis served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette$14.00
Hampton Salad
Grilled chicken on mixed greens, candied walnuts, dried cranberries & bleu cheese crumbles$14.00
Chicken Popeye Salad
Grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, egg, mushroom, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese & croutons on baby spinach.$13.00
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers, mushrooms & onions, teriyaki sauce on mixed greens$13.00
Bowl Of Soup
A bowl of one of our daily soups served with oyster crackers$5.00
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with your choice of dressing.$5.00
Burgers & Beyond
Arnold
Turkey melt topped with provolone, guacamole, tomato & ranch on ciabatta. Served with fries.$13.00
Barley Burger
7 oz fresh patty topped with bacon, red onion marmalade, lettuce, tomato, pickle & choice of cheese, (American, pepper jack, Monterrey jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Served with fries.$13.00
Berkshire
House-cut & tenderized pork tenderloin, hand breaded like the old days. Served with fries.$11.00
BLT Melt
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.$11.00
Buffalo Bill
Buffalo sauce-marinated chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, banana pepper rings & lettuce on a ciabatta. Served with fries.$13.00
Cheeseburger
7 oz fresh patty with your choice of cheese (American, pepper jack, Monterey Jack, Swiss, cheddar or bleu cheese). Topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.$12.00
Cheesus
Burger with lettuce & tomato stuffed between two grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with fries.$14.00
Chicken Hawk
Lightly breaded & fried chicken breast topped with ranch, bacon & Swiss cheese. Served with fries.$14.00
Chicken Philly
Chicken breast meat topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers. Served with fries.$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
Juicy grilled 6 oz. breast, choice of regular, teriyaki, buffalo, blackened, Thai or BBQ sauce. Served with fries.$12.00
Chicken Strips
All white meat chicken strips with choice of dipping sauce & served with fries.$12.00
Chicken Strips - Kids
Kids version, 2 strips, fries$7.00
Club Burger
Triple decker burger on marble. Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with fries.$14.00
Diablo
Chorizo-beef blend topped with peperonata & pepper jack cheese. Served with fries.$14.00
Dmitri
Gyro meat topped with provolone & feta, house made tzatziki, tomato & onion on grilled sourdough. Served with fries.$14.00
Fish & Chips
Hand-battered cod and homemade potato chips$14.00
Grilled Cheese
Kindergarten classic, grilled sourdough with American cheese. Served with fries.$7.00
Hamburger
7 oz fresh patty topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with fries.$11.00
Patty Melt
Classic burger on pumpernickel. Sautéed onions & Swiss. Served with fries.$12.00
Reuben
Pumpernickel rye topped with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & homemade 1000 island. Served with fries.$13.00
Smokehouse
Burger topped with smoked bacon, bbq sauce & cheddar-jack. Served with fries.$13.50
Steak Philly
Steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms & bell peppers. Served with fries.$13.00
Triple Club
Classic triple decker on marble, ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese. Served with fries.$14.00
Veggie Burger
Morning Star Farms chipotle black bean or Garden burger. Served with fries.$11.00
Yellow Hen
Honey-mustard marinated chicken breast topped with sautéed red onions, tomato & spinach, served with our own herb mayo. Served with fries.$13.00
Daily Specials
Bottle Of Ranch$8.00
Soup & Salad
A bowl of one our daily soups and a trip to our salad bar or a side salad$9.00
Soup
A bowl of one of our daily soups served with oyster crackers$5.00
Add Chicken$4.00
712 Chicken & Veggies
6 oz. grilled chicken breast with a side of our grilled vegetable medley$7.50
Templeton Rye Bottle$65.00
Add Salmon Fillet$9.00
Sub Salmon$4.00
Liver And Onions$16.95OUT OF STOCK
Sides
Side of Ranch$0.50
Side of BBQ$0.50
Side of Bleu Cheese$0.50
Side of Honey Mustard$0.50
Side of Guacamole$1.50
Extra Side Horsey$0.50
Bowl of Soup$5.00
Add Mayo
Side of Cottage Cheese$3.00
Side of Veggies$3.00
Side of Cole Slaw$3.00
Side of Jalapenos$1.50
Side Of Thousand Island$0.50
Side Of Buffalo$0.50
Side Of Salsa$0.50
Dinner Roll$1.50
Extra Dressing$0.50
Bottle Of Ranch$8.00
Side of Big Bang$0.50OUT OF STOCK
Extra Salsa$0.50
Extra Sour Cream$0.75
Side of Italian$0.50
Side Of Dorothy$0.50
Monthly Specials
Pretzel Brat Burger
Brat burger topped with bacon, apple slaw, muenster cheese on a pretzel bun served with spicy mustard and fries.$14.00
Cheese Curds$12.00
Steak Philly Rolls
Egg rolls with grilled steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, Swiss cheese, and a brandy beef sauce for dipping.$10.00
Cheese Frenchee
Texas toast with Swiss and American cheese, hand-breaded in a blend of panko and seasoned bread crumbs then deep fried. Served with fries.$14.00
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, ham, guacamole, lettuce & tomato. Served on a ciabatta bun with skinny fries.$14.00
Grilled Shrimp Alfredo
Fresh shrimp grilled and served over a bed of fettuccine pasta with homemade alfredo sauce. Garnished with tomatoes and green onions. Served with a side salad.$15.00
Meatloaf
Bacon-infused meatloaf served open faced on sourdough bread with garlic mash potatoes & beef gravy. Served with a house salad & dinner roll.$14.00
Crab Rangoon Pizza
Barley's dough topped with crab, cream cheese, green onions topped with won ton chips & Thai sauce.$15.00
Blackened Salmon Caesar
Classic Caesar topped with a grilled blackened salmon filet & croutons. Served with a dinner roll.$15.00
Carrot Cake
Triple layer carrot cake with cream cheese, sliced walnuts & golden raisins.$8.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
A place where generations of friends and families eat, drink and gather together in everyday life as well as celebrate their milestone moments.
