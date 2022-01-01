Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barley's Kitchen & Tap Overland Park

No reviews yet

11924 West 119th Street

Overland Park, KS 66213

Order Again

Popular Items

The Big Barley Burger
CHICKEN BITES
Spicy Hot Chicken Wrap

SHAREABLES

HH SPIN DIP

Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, melted Parmesan and provolone cheese. Served with warm pita and tortilla chips.

BREWERS BOARD

$20.00

House-made (Yes, we make them here!) smoked sausages paired with our choice of artisan cheese, accoutrement and chutney. GF Optional contains nuts

CHEESE CURDS

$12.00

Fresh hand-made Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds lightly fried until crispy. Served with homemade marinara sauce and Helga sweet heat mustard (V)

BAVARIAN PRETZEL STICKS

$10.00

baked pretzel sticks served with whole-grain mustard & cheddar ale soup.

POUTINE

$12.00

Our hand-cut fries tossed with white cheddar cheese curds and topped with our homemade pork gravy and chicken gravy. Thanks Canada! Calorie Count? Don't ask!

SPIN DIP

$12.00

Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, melted Parmesan, provolone, and topped with fresh tomato. Served with cucumbers, red peppers, warm pita and tortilla chips.

CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

Crispy, boneless chicken pieces fried with Stroud’s famous breading. Tossed in mouth sizzling Stroud’s KC Spicy Hot Sauce (don’t worry, it doesn’t linger)! Served with buttermilk ranch dressing.

CHIPS AND SALSA

$5.00

V GFO FAUX-CUTERIE

$16.00

Assortment of cold veggies, pickled accoutrements, and warm pita served with hummus and zesty feta dip.

BIRRIA TACOS

$12.00

Guajillo braised short rib with signature cheese blend, crispy fried, and served with a side of Birria sauce.

SOUPS AND SALADS

LG Tap House

$13.00

Diced cauliflower, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, artichokes, red peppers, and mixed greens tossed in choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Fresh spinach mixed with marinated tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and kalamata olives. Topped with Greek feta cheese and served with our homemade Greek vinaigrette and garlic naan (GF) (V)

Keto Bowl

$16.00

Wood-grilled Angus beef Sirloin served over a hearty mix of cauliflower “rice”, garlic-roasted broccoli, wild mushrooms, house-made basil pesto, fresh kale and toasted pistachios. GF

Small Tap House

$8.00

Diced cauliflower, broccoli, tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese, artichokes, red peppers, and mixed greens tossed in choice of dressing.

Rustic Vegetable & Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

A hearty salad of Late-summer squash, red onions, sweet bell peppers, asparagus and portabella mushrooms grilled until just tender and served warm over fresh mixed greens tossed in roasted tomato-herb vinaigrette with goat cheese and toasted pistachios $12 (GF) (V)

Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup

$3.50+

Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Soup of the day

$3.50+

FLATBREADS

Don Corleon

$16.00

Homemade Italian sausage, marinara, pepperoni & sweet onions.

Fungus and Formage

$16.00

Cremini, shiitake and portabella mushrooms, roasted garlic oregano spread, and assorted cheese blend

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

MAUI PIZZA

$16.00

Grilled flatbread, topped with creamy garlic white sauce, Comeback Hawaiian chicken, bacon, grilled pineapple, red onion, signature cheese blend, and a drizzle of sweet and sour sauce.

SANDWICHES

Spicy Hot Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in Stroud’s spicy hot sauce, wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella and Provolone in chipotle tortilla. Served with ranch dressing. $10 Sub grilled chickenAll sandwiches are served a la carte.

Smoked Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, turkey, Cheddar and Provolone cheese and smoked in-house. Stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo & served on Farm to Market grains galore. All sandwiches are served a la carte.

Stroud’s Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayo on a toasted Farm to Market ciabatta bun. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Add cheese for .75. Sub gluten-free bun for $1.50.

The Big Barley Burger

$12.00

Black Angus beef burger, served on a freshly baked Farm to Market egg bun with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and onion. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Add cheese for .75. Sub gluten-free bun for $1.50.

Veggie Burger

$12.00

All sandwiches are served a la carte. Add cheese for .75. Sub gluten-free bun for $1.50.

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Roasted zucchini, portabella mushroom, and red pepper served on toasted herb focaccia, and topped with fresh mozzarella, pesto, garlic aioli, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.All sandwiches are served a la carte. Add cheese for .75. Sub gluten-free bun for $1.50.

BLT

$13.00

Thick sliced slab bacon, served on Farm to Market sourdough, with garlic aioli, and fresh sliced tomato and lettuce. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Add cheese for .75. Sub gluten-free bun for $1.50.

ENTREES

Ancho Salmon

$18.00

6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.00

Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.

Grilled Salmon Pasta

$18.00

Grilled salmon served over angel hair pasta tossed in white wine sauce with asparagus, roasted red pepper, and spinach, drizzled with lemon beurre blanc.

Locally Crafted Sausage

$18.00

Choice of 2 – served with local honey, whole grain mustard, braised red cabbage, and freshly baked brioche bread.

Steak Frites

$26.00

28 day aged 8oz. grilled medallion sirloin grilled to temp and paired with our signature hand-cut truffle & Parmesan French fries. Served with garlic-herb chimichurri and garlic aioli. (GF)

Hawaiian Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Tender chicken marinated in our Hawaiian-inspired soy and pineapple marinade served over steamed vegetables and white rice. Topped with fresh pineapple, jalapeno and toasted sesame seeds.

10oz BONE-IN PORK CHOP

$26.00Out of stock

Served with Mashed Potatoes

GUAJILLO BRAISED SHORT RIB

$20.00

Slow braised short rib served over house-made mashed potatoes, with sauteed brussels sprouts and butternut squash. Pair with a roasty Stout.

DESSERTS

House made Cheesecake of the day

$7.00

CHOCOLATE TORT

$7.00

Flourless chocolate torte topped with chocolate mousse and a fresh raspberry sauce.

TAP HOUSE CRUMBLE

$7.00

Seasonal fruit compote, topped and with buttery cream cheese crumble. Served whipped cream

KIDS

KID TENDER

$7.95

KID MAC

$7.95

KID BURGER

$7.95

KID CORN DOGS

$7.95

KID STEAK

$8.95

KID FISH

$8.95

KID CHEESE BURGER

$7.95

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$7.95

SIDES

SD Asparagus

$4.00

SD Brussel

$4.00

SD Butternut Squash

$5.20

SD Cabbage

$4.00

SD Cole Slaw

$4.00

SD Crostini

$1.00

SD French Fries

$3.00

SD Fruit Cup

$4.00

SD Garlic Braised Broccoli

$4.50

SD Garlic Butter Broccoli

$4.00

SD Garlic Naan

$1.50

SD Loaded Mash

$4.50

SD Mash

$5.00

SD Roll

$1.00Out of stock

SD Sautee Spinach

$4.00

SD Sweet

$4.00

SD Truffle Fries

$6.00

SD Whipped Cauliflower

$4.00

SD Zucchini

$5.20

A LA CARTE

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Salmon

$8.00

FAMILY MEALS

Fish and Chips Family

$36.00

Light and flaky white fish, beer-battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with French fries, coleslaw, and lemon caper aioli.

Ancho Salmon Family

$42.00

6 oz fillet of fresh grilled salmon basted with sweet and spicy ancho-honey glaze. Served with sautéed spinach and white rice.

SAUCES

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Strouds Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.50

Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Oil and Vinegar

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Helga

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Chimichurri

$0.50

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Whole Grain Mustard

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Lemon Caper

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Parmesan

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

White Wine Sauce

$0.50

Ancho Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Hawaiian Sauce

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Barley’s offers the best made-from-scratch menu in brew pub history. With hand-cut steaks, sausages made in-house, and fresh features crafted from our own kitchen, Barley’s menu has the perfect portions to compliment your pint! Order curbside, carryout and delivery, or dine in our dining room.

11924 West 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213

