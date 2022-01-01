Barley to Rise Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
food. fellowship.catering. Nashville based catering company offering catering for small events and weekly prepared family dinners to-go.
Location
2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville, TN 37212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pancake Pantry - Hillsboro Village
No Reviews
1796 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurant
Ruby Sunshine - Nashville_Hillsboro Village
4.1 • 755
1800 21st Avenue South Nashville, TN 37212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant