Barley to Rise Catering

2007 Acklen Ave

Nashville, TN 37212

November 9th - Wednesday Night Dinner

Adult Entrée - Smoked Pork Loin

$12.00

Smoked Pork Loin with Apple and Onion Chutney. Two-Potato Hash with Dijonaise. Arkansas Green Beans with Soy and Brown Sugar. Corn Muffin. Brown Sugar Cookie.

Vegetarian Entrée - Grilled Eggplant Hoagie Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Eggplant Hoagie with lemon/basil mayo, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato goat cheese, arugula, . Two-Potato Hash with Dijoniase. Arkansas Green Beans with Soy and Brown Sugar. Corn Muffins. Brown Sugar Cookies.

Senior Meal-Smoked Pork Loin

$8.00

Smoked Pork Loin with Apple and Onion Chutney. Two-Potato Hash with Dijonaise. Arkansas Green Beans with Soy and Brown Sugar. Corn Muffins. Brown Sugar Cookies.

Kids Meal- Pulled Pork Sliders

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sliders with fries, roasted hash, brown sugar cookie

Senior Vegetarian

$8.00

Grilled Eggplant Hoagie with lemon/basil mayo, mozzarella, sun-dried tomato goat cheese, arugula, . Two-Potato Hash with Dijoniase. Arkansas Green Beans with Soy and Brown Sugar. Corn Muffins. Brown Sugar Cookies.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
food. fellowship.catering. Nashville based catering company offering catering for small events and weekly prepared family dinners to-go.

2007 Acklen Ave, Nashville, TN 37212

