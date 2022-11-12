- Home
Barleyvine
No reviews yet
1883 Springdale St
Mount Horeb, WI 53572
Popular Items
Starters
Cheese Board
Cheese & Meat Board
Deluxe Cheese & Meat Board
Caprese Salad Bites
Skewers with Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic Glaze
Fresh Bread with Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter
Spinach Dip and Sourdough Bread
Spinach Dip and Naan
Hummus and Naan
Large Cheese Board (Serves 6-10)
Extra Large Cheese & Meat Board (Serves 15-20) (Order 24 hours in advance)
Sourdough + Beer Cheese
Apps
Creamy Macaroni & Gouda Bites
Mac and cheese creamy gouda bites. Toasted until golden brown with melty cheese.
Creamy Macaroni & Cheese Pepper Bites
Mac and cheese bites with some heat! Pepper jack cheese will add some extra kick.
Street Corn Bites
Elote street corn bites, loaded with queso cheese and spice!
Spicy Battered Cauliflower
SPICY! Breaded cauliflower bites with southeastern Asian curry inspired flavor. Easily the spiciest thing on the menu!
Chicken Bites
Gluten Free. Enjoy plain, sauce on the side, or tossed in one of our sauces! Parmesan Garlic, Spicy Honey, Classic Buffalo, or Sweet Chili our some of the favorites!
Crispy Green Beans
Crispy, lightly breaded, green beans! Incredibly delicious.
Battered Pickle Fries
Crispy, lightly breaded, dill pickles. Air fried until perfection.
Rosemary Fries
Crispy, golden fries, topped with rosemary. Always air fried until perfection. Don't forget a sauce to make these even better.
Pretzel Bites
ZaZa Bread (Cheesy Bread)
ZaZa Spinach Artichoke Bread
ZaZa Margarita Bread
Fresh Salads
Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese
Chicken Caeser Salad
Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Jason's Bacon & Bleu Salad
Spring Mix, Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, & Bacon
Apple Walnut Salad
Candied Walnuts, Honey Crisp Apples, Bleu Cheese
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Croutons, 5 Cheese Blend
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato, Croutons, Bleu Cheese
Barleyvine Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, 5 Cheese Blend
Autumn Delight (with Chicken)
Autumn Delight (without Chicken)
Sesame Toasted Chicken Salad
Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Salad, tomatoes, croutons, five cheese blend, side of your choice of dressing. Add on additional toppings as well.
Side Caesar Salad
Flatbreads
Cheesy Bread
Classic cheesy bread, add bacon or pepperoni to make this even better!
Buffalo Cheesy Bread
Cheese and Marinara Flatbread
Margarita Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella toasted until golden brown, topped with fresh basil
Caprese Flatbread
Caprese Inspired Flatbread - fresh mozzarella, marinara, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Spinach and Artichoke spread, topped with five cheese blend, grilled chicken, and tomatoes
Leah's Flatbread (Fresh Mozzarella Pesto Chicken Tomato)
Chicken Parmesan Garlic Flatbread
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with five cheese blend and apple wood smoked bleu cheese crumbles
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Honey Pesto Parmesan
Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Honey
BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Ranch Flatbread
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Bourbon Chicken Bacon Flatbread
Bourbon Chicken, Bacon, 5 cheese blend
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pepperoni Bacon Flatbread
Deb's Flatbread (Pepperoni and Banana Pepper)
Cheese Sausage and Banana Pepper Flatbread
Cheese and Sausage
Prosciutto Flatbread
Bruschetta Flatbread
Vegetarian Delight Flatbread
5 cheese blend, Pesto, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, and Fresh Basil
Flatbread Trio
Three mini flatbreads pick any three of your choice. Suggestion: Leah's, margarita, and pepperoni
Pizza 12"
Wraps
Barleyvine Wrap
Leah's Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Pesto, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spring Mix
Apple Walnut Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Honey Crispy Apple, Bleu Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Spring Mix, Candied Walnuts, Choice of Dressings, Rosemary Fries
BLT Ranch Wrap
Grilled BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Parmesan Garlic Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in our parmesan garlic sauce, five cheese blend, spring mix, tomatoes, side of rosemary fries
Fresh Mozzarella Chicken Wrap
Sesame Toasted Chicken Wrap
Mandarin Orange Chicken Wrap
Mandarin Oranges, Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Cranberries, Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese
Ellyse's Crispy Chicken Bacon Wrap
Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Croutons
Chicken Parmesan Wrap
Crispy chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, spring mix
Summer Berry Wrap
Bourbon Chicken Wrap
Bourbon Chicken, 5 cheese blend, lettuce, bacon, & tomatoes
Desserts
Soda/Water/Kids
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Bottled Root Beer
Fiji Water
Seltzer water
Bubly Orange
Bubly Strawberry
Bubly Blueberry
Bai Zambia Bing Cherry
Bai Kula Watermelon
Bai Molokai Coconut
Bai Brasilia Blueberry
Chocolate Milk
Juice Box: Berry
Juice Box: Grape
Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
Sparkling Grape Juice (Glass)
Sparkling Grape Juice (Bottle)
Craft Soda
Bottles of Wine
Botham Vineyards Moscato
The newest addition to our portfolio of wines, Moscato tops the sweet end of the scale with a ripe freshness that is bursting with succulent fruit character. A playful companion; for picnicking and garden parties or sharing salty snacks and fashion secrets on a gal-pal movie night. A hit at the neighborhood block party. Holy cats; Moscato so good, you just have to pour another glass.
Von Stiehl Yakima Valley Riesling
Enjoy wines made from Door County Cherries and local grapes from Door County’s first vineyard, von Stiehl Vineyard, Stony Creek. Grapes are also sourced from the other grape regions around the United States, including Napa Valley, Sierra Foothills, Yakima Valley, Clarksburg, and other West Coast growing regions.
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Portillo Malbec
Ruffino Moscato
Growler 60oz to go
Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA
Leine's Summer Shandy
Leine's Lemon Haze
Lake Louie Tommy's Porter
Raised Grain Naked Threesome Hazy IPA
Point Amber Lager
Truly Wild Berry
Cideryboys Raspberry Smash
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic
Strange Beast Hard Kombucha
Seattle Cider Pumpkin Spice Cider
New Glarus Staghorn
Growler 30oz to go (Wine)
Truly Punch (12oz Cans)
Truly Iced Tea (12oz Cans)
Truly Lemonade (12oz Cans)
Salads
Flatbreads
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Cheesy Bread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Fresh Mozzarella Pesto Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Cheese & Marinara
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Pepperoni Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Prosciutto Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Leah's Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Crispy Chicken Bourbon Bacon Flatbread
GLUTEN FREE CRUST Fresh Mozz Pesto Honey Parm
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Great apps, soups, salads and flatbreads. Pour your own growler or grab bottle and can options to go!
1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572