Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Barleyvine

review star

No reviews yet

1883 Springdale St

Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Rosemary Fries
Caprese Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread

Starters

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$13.75
Cheese & Meat Board

Cheese & Meat Board

$16.75
Deluxe Cheese & Meat Board

Deluxe Cheese & Meat Board

$19.75
Caprese Salad Bites

Caprese Salad Bites

$7.50

Skewers with Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic Glaze

Fresh Bread with Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter

Fresh Bread with Roasted Garlic & Herb Butter

$4.25
Spinach Dip and Sourdough Bread

Spinach Dip and Sourdough Bread

$6.50
Spinach Dip and Naan

Spinach Dip and Naan

$6.50
Hummus and Naan

Hummus and Naan

$6.50
Large Cheese Board (Serves 6-10)

Large Cheese Board (Serves 6-10)

$43.75
Extra Large Cheese & Meat Board (Serves 15-20) (Order 24 hours in advance)

Extra Large Cheese & Meat Board (Serves 15-20) (Order 24 hours in advance)

$79.50

Sourdough + Beer Cheese

$6.25

Apps

Creamy Macaroni & Gouda Bites

Creamy Macaroni & Gouda Bites

$9.25

Mac and cheese creamy gouda bites. Toasted until golden brown with melty cheese.

Creamy Macaroni & Cheese Pepper Bites

Creamy Macaroni & Cheese Pepper Bites

$9.25

Mac and cheese bites with some heat! Pepper jack cheese will add some extra kick.

Street Corn Bites

Street Corn Bites

$9.75

Elote street corn bites, loaded with queso cheese and spice!

Spicy Battered Cauliflower

Spicy Battered Cauliflower

$8.75

SPICY! Breaded cauliflower bites with southeastern Asian curry inspired flavor. Easily the spiciest thing on the menu!

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$9.75

Gluten Free. Enjoy plain, sauce on the side, or tossed in one of our sauces! Parmesan Garlic, Spicy Honey, Classic Buffalo, or Sweet Chili our some of the favorites!

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$8.50

Crispy, lightly breaded, green beans! Incredibly delicious.

Battered Pickle Fries

Battered Pickle Fries

$8.75

Crispy, lightly breaded, dill pickles. Air fried until perfection.

Rosemary Fries

Rosemary Fries

$3.75

Crispy, golden fries, topped with rosemary. Always air fried until perfection. Don't forget a sauce to make these even better.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$5.50
ZaZa Bread (Cheesy Bread)

ZaZa Bread (Cheesy Bread)

$5.75

ZaZa Spinach Artichoke Bread

$6.75

ZaZa Margarita Bread

$6.00

Fresh Salads

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$9.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons, & Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Caeser Salad

Chicken Caeser Salad

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Jason's Bacon & Bleu Salad

Jason's Bacon & Bleu Salad

$11.75

Spring Mix, Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, & Bacon

Apple Walnut Salad

Apple Walnut Salad

$10.50

Candied Walnuts, Honey Crisp Apples, Bleu Cheese

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Croutons, 5 Cheese Blend

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.25

Crispy Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato, Croutons, Bleu Cheese

Barleyvine Salad

Barleyvine Salad

$13.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, 5 Cheese Blend

Autumn Delight (with Chicken)

$12.75

Autumn Delight (without Chicken)

$9.75
Sesame Toasted Chicken Salad

Sesame Toasted Chicken Salad

$12.25
Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

Mandarin Orange Chicken Salad

$12.25
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Salad, tomatoes, croutons, five cheese blend, side of your choice of dressing. Add on additional toppings as well.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Flatbreads

Bourbon chicken, bacon, spring mix, 5 cheese blend, and tomatoes
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.75

Classic cheesy bread, add bacon or pepperoni to make this even better!

Buffalo Cheesy Bread

$7.00
Cheese and Marinara Flatbread

Cheese and Marinara Flatbread

$7.00
Margarita Flatbread

Margarita Flatbread

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella toasted until golden brown, topped with fresh basil

Caprese Flatbread

Caprese Flatbread

$9.75

Caprese Inspired Flatbread - fresh mozzarella, marinara, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$10.50

Spinach and Artichoke spread, topped with five cheese blend, grilled chicken, and tomatoes

Leah's Flatbread (Fresh Mozzarella Pesto Chicken Tomato)

Leah's Flatbread (Fresh Mozzarella Pesto Chicken Tomato)

$10.75
Chicken Parmesan Garlic Flatbread

Chicken Parmesan Garlic Flatbread

$9.75
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.75

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with five cheese blend and apple wood smoked bleu cheese crumbles

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$10.50

Honey Pesto Parmesan

$9.75

Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Honey

BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$10.50

BBQ Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$9.75
BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$9.75

Bourbon Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$10.50

Bourbon Chicken, Bacon, 5 cheese blend

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.50
Pepperoni Bacon Flatbread

Pepperoni Bacon Flatbread

$9.75

Deb's Flatbread (Pepperoni and Banana Pepper)

$9.00

Cheese Sausage and Banana Pepper Flatbread

$9.00

Cheese and Sausage

$8.50
Prosciutto Flatbread

Prosciutto Flatbread

$9.50
Bruschetta Flatbread

Bruschetta Flatbread

$8.75
Vegetarian Delight Flatbread

Vegetarian Delight Flatbread

$9.75

5 cheese blend, Pesto, Tomatoes, Olives, Mushrooms, and Fresh Basil

Flatbread Trio

Flatbread Trio

$12.75

Three mini flatbreads pick any three of your choice. Suggestion: Leah's, margarita, and pepperoni

Pizza 12"

12" Margarita Pizza

$14.50

12" Caprese Pizza

$15.75

12" Pesto Parmesan Honey Pizza

$15.75

12" Bourbon chicken Bacon

$17.25

12" Pesto Mozzarella Flatbread

$15.75

Wraps

Barleyvine Wrap

Barleyvine Wrap

$11.25
Leah's Wrap

Leah's Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Pesto, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Spring Mix

Apple Walnut Chicken Wrap

Apple Walnut Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Grilled Chicken, Honey Crispy Apple, Bleu Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Spring Mix, Candied Walnuts, Choice of Dressings, Rosemary Fries

BLT Ranch Wrap

BLT Ranch Wrap

$10.25
Grilled BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

Grilled BBQ Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.25
Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caeser Wrap

$10.75
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75
Chicken Parmesan Garlic Wrap

Chicken Parmesan Garlic Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken tossed in our parmesan garlic sauce, five cheese blend, spring mix, tomatoes, side of rosemary fries

Fresh Mozzarella Chicken Wrap

Fresh Mozzarella Chicken Wrap

$10.75
Sesame Toasted Chicken Wrap

Sesame Toasted Chicken Wrap

$10.75
Mandarin Orange Chicken Wrap

Mandarin Orange Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Mandarin Oranges, Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Cranberries, Walnuts, Parmesan Cheese

Ellyse's Crispy Chicken Bacon Wrap

Ellyse's Crispy Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.75

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Croutons

Chicken Parmesan Wrap

$10.75

Crispy chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, spring mix

Summer Berry Wrap

$11.25

Bourbon Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Bourbon Chicken, 5 cheese blend, lettuce, bacon, & tomatoes

Desserts

Macroons

Macroons

$6.00
Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$3.00
Dark Chocolate Biscotti

Dark Chocolate Biscotti

$3.00
Dessert Plate

Dessert Plate

$10.75
Three Mochis (variety)

Three Mochis (variety)

$4.50

Mochi ice cream is a confection made from Japanese mochi with an ice cream filling.

Beer/Wine

Coors Lite - 12oz Bottle

Coors Lite - 12oz Bottle

$2.75
Heineken 0.0 (NA)

Heineken 0.0 (NA)

$3.75

Soda/Water/Kids

Coke

Coke

$1.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.25
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.25
Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Root Beer

$2.00
Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.00

Seltzer water

$1.75
Bubly Orange

Bubly Orange

$1.25
Bubly Strawberry

Bubly Strawberry

$1.25
Bubly Blueberry

Bubly Blueberry

$1.25

Bai Zambia Bing Cherry

$3.00

Bai Kula Watermelon

$3.00

Bai Molokai Coconut

$3.00

Bai Brasilia Blueberry

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.25

Juice Box: Berry

$0.75

Juice Box: Grape

$0.75

Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$2.50

Sparkling Grape Juice (Glass)

$2.00

Sparkling Grape Juice (Bottle)

$6.50

Craft Soda

$1.50

Bottles of Wine

Botham Vineyards Moscato

Botham Vineyards Moscato

$24.00

The newest addition to our portfolio of wines, Moscato tops the sweet end of the scale with a ripe freshness that is bursting with succulent fruit character. A playful companion; for picnicking and garden parties or sharing salty snacks and fashion secrets on a gal-pal movie night. A hit at the neighborhood block party. Holy cats; Moscato so good, you just have to pour another glass.

Von Stiehl Yakima Valley Riesling

Von Stiehl Yakima Valley Riesling

$26.00

Enjoy wines made from Door County Cherries and local grapes from Door County’s first vineyard, von Stiehl Vineyard, Stony Creek. Grapes are also sourced from the other grape regions around the United States, including Napa Valley, Sierra Foothills, Yakima Valley, Clarksburg, and other West Coast growing regions.

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$28.00

Portillo Malbec

$28.00

Ruffino Moscato

$24.00

Growler 60oz to go

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$19.00
Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$19.00
Leine's Summer Shandy

Leine's Summer Shandy

$18.00
Leine's Lemon Haze

Leine's Lemon Haze

$19.00Out of stock
Lake Louie Tommy's Porter

Lake Louie Tommy's Porter

$21.00
Raised Grain Naked Threesome Hazy IPA

Raised Grain Naked Threesome Hazy IPA

$22.00
Point Amber Lager

Point Amber Lager

$18.00
Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$21.00
Cideryboys Raspberry Smash

Cideryboys Raspberry Smash

$20.00Out of stock
Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

Ciderboys Strawberry Magic

$20.00
Strange Beast Hard Kombucha

Strange Beast Hard Kombucha

$22.00

Seattle Cider Pumpkin Spice Cider

$20.00Out of stock

New Glarus Staghorn

$19.00

Growler 30oz to go (Wine)

Banshee Rose Key

Banshee Rose Key

$28.00
Maison Fortant Rose

Maison Fortant Rose

$26.00
Nobilo Sauv Blanc

Nobilo Sauv Blanc

$22.00
Chalk Hill Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

Chalk Hill Sonoma Coast Chardonnay

$32.00
Imagery Chardonnay

Imagery Chardonnay

$26.00
Dreaming Tree Crush Red

Dreaming Tree Crush Red

$27.00
Imagery Pinot Noir

Imagery Pinot Noir

$26.00
Concannon Founders Cab Sauv

Concannon Founders Cab Sauv

$24.00

Truly Punch (12oz Cans)

Truly Fruit Punch

Truly Fruit Punch

$3.50
Truly Berry Punch

Truly Berry Punch

$3.50
Truly Tropical Punch

Truly Tropical Punch

$3.50
Truly Citrus Punch

Truly Citrus Punch

$3.50

Truly Iced Tea (12oz Cans)

Truly Lemon Tea

Truly Lemon Tea

$3.50
Truly Peach Tea

Truly Peach Tea

$3.50
Truly Raspberry Tea

Truly Raspberry Tea

$3.50
Truly Strawberry Tea

Truly Strawberry Tea

$3.50

Truly Lemonade (12oz Cans)

Truly Original Lemonade

Truly Original Lemonade

$3.50
Truly Watermelon Lemonade

Truly Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50
Truly Mango Lemonade

Truly Mango Lemonade

$3.50
Truly Strawberry Lemonade

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Salads

GLUTEN FREE Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.75

Gluten Free Crispy Chicken, Spring Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, & Tomatoes

GLUTEN FREE Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, & Tomatoes

GLUTEN FREE Italian Salad

$11.75

Spring Mix, Salami, Prosciutto, Pepperoni and Mozzarella Cheese.

Flatbreads

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Cheesy Bread

$9.75

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Fresh Mozzarella Pesto Flatbread

$12.50

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Cheese & Marinara

$10.00

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.75

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.50

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Prosciutto Flatbread

$12.50

GLUTEN FREE CRUST BBQ Chicken Bacon Flatbread

$13.50

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Leah's Flatbread

$13.75

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Crispy Chicken Bourbon Bacon Flatbread

$14.75

GLUTEN FREE CRUST Fresh Mozz Pesto Honey Parm

$12.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great apps, soups, salads and flatbreads. Pour your own growler or grab bottle and can options to go!

Website

Location

1883 Springdale St, Mount Horeb, WI 53572

Directions

Gallery
Barleyvine image
Barleyvine image

Similar restaurants in your area

PipPop Pizza Mt. Horeb - 1213 Springdale St
orange starNo Reviews
1213 Springdale St Mount Horeb, WI 53572
View restaurantnext
Dotty's Bar & Bistro - 1200 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main St Cross Plains, WI 53528
View restaurantnext
Riley Tavern
orange star4.5 • 224
8205 Riley-Klevenville Rd Verona, WI 53593
View restaurantnext
Eno Vino West Side
orange starNo Reviews
601 Junction Road Madison, WI 53717
View restaurantnext
Forage Kitchen West Madison - 8430 old sauk road
orange starNo Reviews
8430 old sauk road middleton, WI 53562
View restaurantnext
Rookies Food & Spirits
orange star4.3 • 1,113
10267 US Hwy 14 Mazomanie, WI 53560
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Mount Horeb
Verona
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)
Oregon
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston