Barleyvine

Botham Vineyards Moscato

$24.00

The newest addition to our portfolio of wines, Moscato tops the sweet end of the scale with a ripe freshness that is bursting with succulent fruit character. A playful companion; for picnicking and garden parties or sharing salty snacks and fashion secrets on a gal-pal movie night. A hit at the neighborhood block party. Holy cats; Moscato so good, you just have to pour another glass.