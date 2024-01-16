Bar Lizette 7152 Germantown Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7152 germantown Avenue, First Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Toska Restaurant and Brewery - 7136 Germantown Avenue
No Reviews
7136 Germantown Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurant
High Point Cafe - ALLENS LANE TRAIN STATION
No Reviews
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd Philadelphia, PA 19119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant