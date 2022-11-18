Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Loretta

12 Reviews

$$$

320 Beauregard St

San Antonio, TX 78204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizer

Bread Service

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Chamoy, clili lime sunflower seeds, cotija

Cheese Board

$24.00

Housemade Jam, Candied Pecans

Polenta Cake

$17.00

Goat Cheese, Green Onion

Lobster Risotto

$19.00

Pork Belly

$16.00

Quail

$17.00

Grilled peaches, arugula, hot honeyed onions, fried quail egg

Rock Shrimp

$17.00

w/ smoked avo sauce and cilantro crema

Shishitos

$12.00

Sweetbreads

$17.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Entree

Brick Chicken

$28.00

Apple Mushroom Bread Pudding, Egg

Pork

$30.00

Sweet Potato Hash, Chorizo, Jalapeño

Tomatillo Shrimp

$24.00

Jumbo. Griddle Grit Cake

Quinoa Entrée

$16.00

Quinoa, Kale Salad. Lemon Basil Vin

Beef Tenderloin

$36.00

6oz. Pommes. Truffled Mushroom Demi

Loretta Burger

$15.00

Crispy prosciutto, manchego, arugula, tomato, grilled red onion, smash sauce, challah bun. Fries or tots.

Market Burger Double

$16.00

Cod

$32.00

Lamb Shank

$39.00

Diablo Burger

$18.00

Sides

Truffled Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Gemelli. Mush, Gruyere, Parm, Truffle Oil

House Frites

$6.00

Quinoa Side

$9.00

Quinoa, Kale, Almonds, Lemon Basil Vin

Asparagus

$6.00

Seasoned and Grilled

Tots

$6.00

Simple Salad

$7.00

HH Bar Food

Happy Fries

$1.00

Happy Tots

$1.00

Bar

Market Burger

$13.00

w/ American. Fries or Tots.

Double Market Burger

$16.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Rock Shrimp

$17.00

w/ smoked avo sauce and cilantro crema

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Chamoy, clili lime sunflower seeds, cotija

Caesar

$15.00

Torn romaine tossed with housemade caesar dressing. Toasted herb croutons, parmesan

Bar Steak

$25.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids

Market Burger

$13.00

w/ American. Fries or Tots.

Kid Mac

$9.00

w/ Green Beans

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

w/ Fries, Tots, or Green Beans

Pasta w/ Butter

$6.00

Dessert

French Toast Brûlée

$10.00

Double Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Grandma Edna

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Poached Pear

$10.00

Cranberry Cake

$10.00

SPECIAL

Salmon

$28.00

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Extras

Share Charge

$3.00

To-Go

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Extra Blue Cheese Olives

$2.00

Don't Make

Gift $25

$25.00

Gift $50

$50.00

Gift $75

$75.00

Gift $100

$100.00

Add Chicken

$10.00

Add Quail

$10.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add 4 Shrimp

$10.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Potato Gratiné

$9.00

Tshirt

Bar Loretta Logo T

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

King William restaurant featuring New Texas Cuisine and tasty cocktails, served in an inviting and fun atmosphere

Website

Location

320 Beauregard St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Directions

Gallery
Bar Loretta image
Bar Loretta image

