Barlow's Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

705 SE Park Crest

#403

Vancouver, WA 98683

4 Pack Or 6 Pack Cans (Togo)

DareDevil Davidson 4pack (16oz)

$10.99Out of stock

Ocean Cray Cray Cherry Sour 6Pk (12oz)

$10.99

Mimosa Gose 4pk (16oz)

$14.99

Dune Buggy Mex Lager 4pk 16oz

$14.99

Freestyle Hazy IPA 4pk (16oz)

$14.99

Fainting Goats Doppelbock 4pk (16oz)

$21.99

NorthBank Collab HAzy 4pk(16oz)

$16.99

Stone Fruit Smoothie Sour 4pk(16oz)

$26.99

Hellescopter Lager 4pk(16oz)

$14.99

Basic Af

$26.99

Glory Days 4pk

$14.99

Case of Dune Buggy 16oz

Case

Crowler

Glory Days (Crowler)

$9.50

Crispy Mitts Lager (Crowler)

$8.50

Freestyle Rippin' (Crowler)

$9.50

BA Port/Whiskey DoppelBock (Crowler)

$16.00

Hibiscus Hefe (Crowler)

$5.50

Ocean Cray Cray

$9.00

Pioneer Pale (Crowler)

$9.50

Barlows Hard Water (Crowler)

$8.50

Mocha Choco-latté (Crowler)

$9.50

Mimosa Gose (Crowler)

$9.50

Fresh

$10.00

Stonefruit Sour

$16.00

Basic AF

$16.00

Single Can (To Go)

Stonefruit Sour

$9.00

Basic Af

$6.00

Doppelbock

$6.00

Beyond Darkness - Case Promo

Doppelbock - case

$45.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte - case

$55.00

Mimosa Gose - case

$35.00

Freestyle Rippin - case

$35.00

Hellescopter - case

$35.00

Baja Buggy - case

$35.00

Beyond Darkness - 4pack promo

Doppelbock - 4 pack

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte - 4 pack

$11.50

Freestyle Rippin - 4 pack

$8.00

Mimosa Gose - 4 pack

$8.00

Hellescopter - 4 pack

$8.00

Baja Buggy - 4 pack

$8.00

Crowler (32oz can)

Corlwer of Tieton Blueberry

$9.50

Blackberry cider 5.2% ABV Made by our friends at Jester & Judge in Stevenson, WA.

16oz

16oz Tieton Blueberry

$6.50

Hoodies

Small Green Zip Up Hoodie

Small Green Zip Up Hoodie

$43.50

Independent Trading Company French Terry Hoodie. Unisex Fit

Medium Green Zip Up Hoodie

Medium Green Zip Up Hoodie

$43.50

Independent Trading Company French Terry Hoodie. Unisex Fit

Large Green Zip Up Hoodie

Large Green Zip Up Hoodie

$43.50

Independent Trading Company French Terry Hoodie. Unisex Fit

XL Green Zip Up Hoodie

XL Green Zip Up Hoodie

$43.50

Independent Trading Company French Terry Hoodie. Unisex Fit

2XL Green Zip Up Hoodie

2XL Green Zip Up Hoodie

$43.50

Independent Trading Company French Terry Hoodie. Unisex Fit

Hats

Black Hat, Green Patch

$21.75

Black Hat, Blue Patch

$21.75
Grey and White Richardson Hat

Grey and White Richardson Hat

$21.75Out of stock

Richardson Snap back style number 112 Grey front panel w/ white mesh back

Blue and White Richardson Hat

Blue and White Richardson Hat

$21.75Out of stock

Richardson Snap back style number 112 Baby blue front panel, dark blue hat bill w/ white mesh back

Khaki and White Richardson Hat

Khaki and White Richardson Hat

$21.75Out of stock

Richardson Snap back style number 112 Kaki front panel w/ white mesh back

Unisex Tees

Sm Or Med Unisex Tees

Sm Or Med Unisex Tees

$17.00

Next Level Apparel Tri blend unisex t-shirt

Lg Or XL Unisex Tee

Lg Or XL Unisex Tee

$17.00

Next Level Apparel Tri blend unisex t-shirt

XL Hockey JERSEY

XL Hockey JERSEY

$45.00

Next Level Apparel Tri blend unisex t-shirt

Khaki Long Sleeve Athletic

Khaki Long Sleeve Athletic

$7.00

Next Level Apparel Tri blend unisex t-shirt

Blue Long Sleeve athletic

$7.00

Ladies 3/4 sleeve

Next Level 50/50 loose neck 3/4 sleeve top
Small ladies 3/4 sleeve

Small ladies 3/4 sleeve

$27.25Out of stock

Next Level 50/50 loose neck 3/4 sleeve top

Medium ladies 3/4 sleeve

Medium ladies 3/4 sleeve

$27.25Out of stock

Next Level 50/50 loose neck 3/4 sleeve top

Large ladies 3/4 sleeve

Large ladies 3/4 sleeve

$27.25Out of stock

Next Level 50/50 loose neck 3/4 sleeve top

XL ladies 3/4 sleeve

XL ladies 3/4 sleeve

$27.25

Next Level 50/50 loose neck 3/4 sleeve top

Womens Light Gray V Neck

$21.00

Women's Dark Gray V Neck

$21.00

Glassware

13oz Belgian

$5.00

5oz Juice Glass

$2.50

16oz Pint Glass

$5.00

Soul Quench IPA 1/4 BBL

1/4 BBL of Soul Quench IPA

$103.00

2016 Proletariat Red Blend 14.6ABV

Proto Red Blend Glass

$7.00

Proto Red Blend Crowler

$18.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

705 SE Park Crest, #403, Vancouver, WA 98683

