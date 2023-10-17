Bites

Nachos de Granero
$10.00

Chips topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, southwest beans & corn, with a side of guacamole and salsa.

Hummus Plate
$6.00Out of stock

Hummus, veggie selection and crackers. (gluten friendly)

Boar'd - Charcuterie Board
$16.00Out of stock

Daily selection of meats, cheeses, fruits, nuts, and sweets. Large enough to share. (gluten friendly)

Lil' Piggy - Small Charcuterie
$6.00Out of stock

Smaller version of our “Boar’d” plate in a cup. (gluten friendly)

Pulled Pork Sliders
$10.00

Slow-cooked BBQ pork with coleslaw on a pretzel bun. Served with bread and butter pickles.

Tater Tot Nachos
$12.00

Tater tots topped with nacho cheese, pico de gallo, southwest beans & corn, with a side of guacamole and salsa.

Flatbread

Melalicious Flatbread
$12.00

Pear x Salami x Mozzarella x Honey Drizzle

Butcher's Block Flatbread
$12.00

Pepperoni x Sausage x Bacon x Mozzarella x Parmesan Cheese x Pomodoro Sauce.

Three Cheese Flatbread
$12.00

Mozzarella x Ricotta x Pecorino Romano x Garlic x Olive Oil Drizzle x Chili Flakes.

Margherita Flatbread
$12.00

Heirloom Tomatoes x Basil Pesto x Mozzarella x Parmesan Cheese x Pomodoro Sauce.

Kids

Kids Snack Box
$6.00

Archer mini beef stick, String cheese, Mandarin orange, Goldfish crackers, and Oreos served in a box. All items individually wrapped.

Kids Cheese Pizza
$7.00

8" hand-tossed crust, with signature pizza sauce and 4-cheese blend. A kids' favorite!

Kids Pepperoni Pizza
$7.00

8" hand-tossed crust, with signature pizza sauce, 4-cheese blend, and pepperoni. A kids' favorite!

Dessert

A sweet version of our charcuterie cup. Brownie x Fruit x Cheese x Nuts (gluten friendly)
Dessert Charcuterie Cup
$6.00

A sweet version of our charcuterie cup: Brownie x Fruit x Cheese x Nuts (gluten friendly)