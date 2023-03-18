A map showing the location of Barnacle Bill's Rum & Raw Bar 3552 US-17 BUSView gallery

Barnacle Bill's Rum & Raw Bar 3552 US-17 BUS

review star

No reviews yet

3552 US-17 BUS

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Specials

Monday

Steam Oyst Bucket

$13.00

Raw Oyst Bucket

$13.00

Steamed Refill

Raw Refill

Tuesday

Meatloaf

$10.00

Wednesday

Tuna Ceviche

$15.00

Lasagna

$10.00

Thursday

Fried Chicken

$10.00

Friday

Fried Flounder

$10.00

Food

Starters

Wings

$13.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

SYM Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken Planks

$11.00

Quesodilla

$12.00

Bacon Chz Fries

$8.00

Chili Chz Fries

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Crab Bites

$14.00

Fried Oyst

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$16.00

Sandwiches

Chk Club

$12.00

Bill's Burger

$13.00

No Quarter Burger

$10.00

Blues Burger

$13.00

Flounder Sand

$12.00

Pork Wrap

$13.00

Raw/Seafood

Oyst 1/2 Shell

$22.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Ahi App

$14.00

P&E Shrimp

$12.00+

Mussells

$11.00

Oyst Rock

$14.00

Clams Casino

$16.00

Crawfish

$15.00

Steam Pot

$28.00

80 Cent Shrimp

$0.80

Oyst Shooter

All You Can Eat Oyster

$25.00

Plated

Bayou Bomb

$14.00+

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Alfredo

$22.00

Bangin' Tacos

$13.00

Ahi Tacos

$16.00

Pork Tacos

$13.00

Seafood Combo

$21.00

Ahi Entree

$29.00

Ribs

$18.00+

Filet

$24.00

Filet Oscar

$34.00

Salads

Fair Maiden

$16.00

House

$5.00+

Soup/Dip

Gumbo

$9.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Chili

$9.00

She Crab

$12.00

Sides

Corn

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Mac & Chz

$5.00

Veg Medley

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Cajun Fries

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Cajun Chips

$5.00

Drink

NA

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.75

Btl Water

$2.00

Monster

$4.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$3.86

Blue Moon

$3.64

Bud Lite

$2.73

Budweiser

$2.73

Coors Lite

$2.73

Corona

$3.86

Corona Light

$3.86

Dos Equis

$3.86

Heineken

$3.86

IPA

Mich Lite

$3.19

Mich Ultra

$3.19

Miller Lite

$2.73

Red Stripe

$3.63

Smirnoff

$3.86

Stella

$4.54

Yuengling

$2.95

Budweiser (C)

$2.27

Bud Lite (C)

$2.27

Busch Lite (C)

$2.27

Busch NA (C)

$2.27

Coors Lite (C)

$2.27

Coors Original (C)

$2.27

Dirty Myrtle (C)

$5.45

Guiness (C)

$4.54

Miller Lite (C)

$2.27

PBR (C)

$2.27

Pernicious (C)

$5.45

Truly (C)

$3.64

Twisted Tea (C)

$3.64

Mich Ultra (C)

$3.27

White Claw (C)

$3.64

420 (D)

$3.86

Blue Moon (D)

$3.86

Bold Rock (D)

$3.86

Coors Light (D)

$2.73

Goose Island (D)

$3.86

Miller Lite (D)

$2.73

Snafu (D)

$6.36

Yuengling (D)

$2.95

Oyster

$4.00

Wine

Chard

$5.00

Pinot Gris

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

Moscato

$5.00

Cab

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Spirits

American Honey

$5.43

Buffalo Trace

$8.15

Crown

$6.56

Crown Apple

$6.56

Crown Peach

$6.56

Crown Vanilla

$6.56

Dewar's

$6.56

Evan Apple

$4.98

Evan Honey

$4.98

Evan Peach

$4.98

Jack Apple

$5.43

Jack Daniels

$5.43

Jack Fire

$5.43

Jack Honey

$5.43

Jameson

$6.56

Jameson Orange

$6.56

Jim Beam

$4.98

Jim Beam Peach

$4.98

Maker's Mark

$6.56

Red Stag

$4.98

Seagram's 7

$4.98

Seagram's VO

$4.98

SoCo

$5.43

Wild Turkey

$6.56

Woodford Reserve

$8.15

Bourbon Ball

$5.22

Fireball

$4.33

Goldschlagger

$5.22

Grind

$4.33

Jager

$5.22

Rumchatta

$5.22

Rumple

$5.22

Skrewball

$5.22

Turtle

$5.22

Grand Marnier

$6.30

Hennessy

$7.83

Amaretto

$3.91

Bailey's

$5.22

Buttershots

$5.22

Hazlenut

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.22

Midori

$5.22

Peach Schnapps

$3.91

Sour Apple

$3.91

Beefeater

$6.56

Bombay

$6.56

Tanqueray

$6.56

Admiral Coconut

$4.98

Bacardi

$5.43

Banana

$5.43

Blue Chair Pineapple

$5.43

Captain Flavor

$5.43

Captain Morgan

$5.43

Kruzan Cherry

$5.43

Kruzan Key Lime

$5.43

Kruzan Mango

$5.43

Kruzan Peach

$5.43

Kruzan Pineapple

$5.43

Kruzan Raspberry

$5.43

Kruzan Strawberry

$5.43

Kruzan Lemonade

$5.43

Malibu

$5.43

Myer's Rum

$5.43

Sailor Jerry

$5.43

1800 Coconut

$6.56

1800 Silver

$6.56

Don Julio

$8.15

Jose Cuervo

$5.43

Lunazul

$5.43

Patron

$8.15

Absolut

$5.43

Burnett's Whipped

$4.98

Burnett's Blueberry

$4.98

Burnett's Cherry

$4.98

Burnett's Raspberry

$5.22

Ciroc Coconut

$8.15

Ciroc Peach

$8.15

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$5.43

Deep Eddy's Tea

$5.43

Grape

$4.98

Vanilla

$4.98

Rain

$5.43

Smirnoff Apple

$5.43

Svedka Raspberry

$5.43

Tito's

$5.43

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$5.43

Grey Goose

$8.15

House Bourbon

$3.91

House Brandy

$3.91

House Gin

$3.91

House Rum

$3.91

House Tequila

$3.91

House Whiskey

$3.91

House Vodka

$3.91

Peach Tea

$7.25

Rum Runner

$7.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.25

Tito's Half & Half

$7.25

Sex on the Beach

$7.25

Peach Dream

$7.25

Bill's Paradise

$7.25

Bill's Perfect Marg

$7.25

Bill's Coconut Water

$7.25

Bomb Mod

$1.50

Retail

Apparel

T-shirt XL

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3552 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

