Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barn Bites

review star

No reviews yet

2501 Main Street

Columbia, SC 29201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SAM'ICHS

CLASSIC PORK TENDERLOIN

$10.00+

Our Classic Pork Tenderloin with its breaded Crust will have you back is the staple in country cooking.

CLASSIC CHICKEN TENDERLOIN

$10.00+

THE JERK

$10.00+

Our take on Island Jerk Breading, topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, and Pineapple Mango Jelly on a Bun.

THE HOT SAM

$10.00+

Dipped in our own Carolina Hot Honey Sauce, it's our take on the Nashville recipe. Our version is spicy, with a hint of sweet. Topped with Blue Cheese to calm the burn.

THE CAROLINA HORSESHOE

$10.00+

Topped with Crispy Bacon, Seasoned Fries, Creamy Cheese Sauce, and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce on an open-faced bun.

FORKIN' BITES

For those who need to use a Fork while eatin', here's our Selection for ya!

The Barn Bowl

$8.00

Our Signature bowl with your choice of Breaded Pork Tenderloin or Chicken with Creamy Mac & Cheese and Taters, topped with our and Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce.

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens topped with Fresh Strawberries, Almond Slices, Dried Raspberries, Asiago Cheese, and Parmesan Cheese.

Haystack Salad

Haystack Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens topped with Breaded Chicken Strips, Ham, Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Colby Jack Cheese, and Bacon.

Kiddie Small Bites Combos

Li'L Piggy Strips Combo

$6.00

4 Breaded Pork Tenderloin Strips with your choice of Side Bites.

Li'L Chicky Strips Combo

$6.00

4 Breaded Chicken Strips with your choice of Side Bites.

Side Bites

SEASONED FRIES

$3.00+

Our special Rosemary Garlic Fries are sure to please your taste buds!

7 Cheese Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Our Creamy Style 7 Cheese Mac, is a Bite of Love.

Deep Fried Country Road Corn

$3.00+

Our Country take on Street Corn. Comes with our Street Corn inspired buttery cream sauce. Everything taste better fried right??

Carolina Cheese Balls

$4.00Out of stock

Our Fried Mozzarella & Colby jack Cheese Balls is a soft fluffy piece of heaven! It's buttery garlic drizzle will change your life!

Sippin's

Get Lemonade with your option of Fruit or keep it classic plain, both are refreshing ideas!

Lemonade - Plain

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Your Choice of Canned Sodas.

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ice Cold Bottled Water.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"The Original Southern Breaded Tenderloin Sam'ich

Location

2501 Main Street, Columbia, SC 29201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Ware Mouth
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Franklin St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
S&A Seafood - Sunset Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1212 Sunset Dr. Columbia, SC 29203
View restaurantnext
Good Life Cafe - Columbia
orange star4.1 • 610
1643 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
No Name Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2042 Marion Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Main Course
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
The Grand on Main - Downtown Columbia
orange starNo Reviews
1621 Main Street Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston