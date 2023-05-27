Barnes Restaurant
5320 Waters Avenue
Savannah, GA 31404
MENU
Starters
Chicken Fingers (4)
Barnes Original Chicken Fingers Fried Golden Brown
Chicken Fingers (5)
Barnes Original Chicken Fingers Fried Golden Brown
Cheese Sticks (5)
Premium mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch. Limit 2 sauces
Fried Pickle Fries
Dill slices coated in corn masa batter that delivers a crispy outside and briny inside. Delicious with our homemade ranch dressing. Limit two sauces.
Grouper Fingers (4)
Tender, delicious Grouper hand breaded fresh daily and deep fried golden
Onion Rings (4)
Hand cut, freshly battered, sweet and delicious
Onion Rings (6)
Hand cut, freshly battered, sweet and delicious
Onion Rings (10)
Hand cut, freshly battered, sweet and delicious
Crab Stew-Cup
Rich and creamy, with just enough spice and chunks of fresh crab meat
Crab Stew-Bowl
Rich and creamy, with just enough spice and chunks of fresh crab meat
2-Combo Appetizer-Pick 2
Your choice of: Cheese Sticks, Broccoli & Cheese bites, Onion Rings, Homestyle Chips, Wings or Chicken Fingers
3-Combo Appetizer-Pick 3
Your choice of: Cheese Sticks, Broccoli & Cheese bites, Onion Rings, Homestyle Chips, Wings or Chicken Fingers
Hot Wings (6)
Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery
Hot Wings (12)
Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery
Hot Wings (25)
Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery
Hot Wings (50)
Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery
Hush Puppies (6)
Six
Hush Puppies (10)
Ten
Brunswick Stew-Cup
Thick and hearty with plenty of meat. Barnes Family Recipe
Brunswick Stew-Bowl
Thick and hearty with plenty of meat. Barnes Family Recipe
Shrimp Salad Appetizer
A single scoop of our delicious, made-fresh-daily Shrimp Salad, served with lettuce, tomatoes and crackers.
Homestyle Chips
CAUTION! These are Deliciously Addictive. Crispy thin slices of Real Potatoes cooked fresh.
Salads
4pc Chicken Finger Salad
Our signature delicious Chicken Fingers on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers.
5pc Chicken Finger Salad
Our signature delicious Chicken Fingers on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers.
Barnes Chef Salad
Sliced ham, sliced smoked turkey, sliced eggs and shredded cheese served atop mixed greens, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots.
Shrimp Salad Plate (Regular)
Plump tasty shrimp with Barnes’ special blend of creamy mayo & spices. Made fresh daily. Served with potato salad or homestyle chips.
Shrimp Salad Plate - Lite
Plump tasty shrimp with Barnes’ special blend of creamy mayo & spices. Made fresh daily. Served with potato salad or homestyle chips.
Grilled Salmon Salad
A fresh 6oz. let of north Atlantic Salmon grilled and served over mixed greens, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs and tomatoes.
Tropical Salad
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs, shredded jack & cheddar cheese.
Tropical Salad Add 6oz. marinated chargrilled Chicken with tropical seasonings.
"Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs, shredded jack & cheddar cheese."
Tropical Salad Add 6oz. Grilled Salmon
"Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs, shredded jack & cheddar cheese."
Barnes House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cheese topped with croutons.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Hot, Fresh, Rotisserie Chicken hand pulled and piled high atop our house salad. A Delicious, Healthy choice sure to become a favorite.
Caesar Salad with Oysters
Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad with Chicken Finger
Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp
Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Fried Oyster Salad
Fresh Oyster, seasoned, then fried crispy, served with mixed greens, grilled pineapple, tomatoes, eggs and shredded cheese.
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, with cheese & bacon.
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Grill 4pc Finger Salad
Grill 5pc Finger Salad
Fried Shr Salad-14pc
Grilled Shr Salad-14pc
Chicken
Chicken Finger Dinner- 5 pc
Our special marinated chicken nger fried golden brown or hot o the grill.
Lite Finger Dinner- 4 pc
Our signature delicious Chicken Fingers with your choice of 2 sides.
1/2 Rotiss Chick Dinner
Hawaiian Chicken
Chicken tenders marinated in a blend of tropical seasonings, grilled and topped with seared pineapple rings.
1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-White
1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-White
1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-Dark
1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-Dark
2-pc Fried Chick-Mixed
Two piece Dinner-Mixed
2-pc Fried Chick-All Dark
Two piece Dinner-All Dark
3-pc Fried Chick-Mixed
Three piece Dinner-Mixed
3-pc Fried Chick-All Dark
Three piece Dinner-All Dark
4-pc Fried Chick-Mixed
Four piece Dinner-Mixed
4-pc Fried Chick-All Dark
Four piece Dinner-All Dark
4 Wing Special
4 Wing Special
GRILL 5pc Chic Finger
GRILL 4pc Chic Finger
Barbecue Plate
Chop BBQ Pork Dinner
Chopped BBQ Pork Dinner-Regular
Chop BBQ Plate-JUMBO
Chopped BBQ Pork Dinner-Jumbo
Pull BBQ Pork Plate-Regular
Pulled BBQ Pork Dinner-Regular
Pulled BBQ Pork Dinner-Jumbo
Pulled BBQ Pork Dinner-Jumbo
Beef Brisket Plate
Beef Brisket (chopped)-Regular Beef Brisket Chopped Pork Pulled Pork Medium Dinner (1lb) BBQ Rib Dinners Petite Dinner (1/2lb) (Chopped)
Beef Brisket-chopped-JUMBO
Beef Brisket (chopped)-Jumbo Beef Brisket Chopped Pork Pulled Pork Medium Dinner (1lb) BBQ Rib Dinners Petite Dinner (1/2lb) (Chopped)
Barbecue Sandwich
Chop Pork Sandwich
Chopped Pork-Regular Sandwiches served on toast or bun.
Chop Pork-Jumbo Sandwich
Chopped Pork-Jumbo Sandwiches served on toast or bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich-Regular served on toast or bun.
Pulled Pork Jumbo Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich-Jumbo served on toast or bun.
Beef Brisket-Sandwiche
Beef Brisket-Regular Sandwiches served on toast or bun.
Beef Brisket-Jumbo Sandwich
Beef Brisket-Jumbo Sandwiches served on toast or bun.
BBQ Slider Basket (2)
Mini BBQ Sliders
BBQ Rib Dinner
BBQ Rib Dinner (1/2lb)
"""BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"""
BBQ Rib Dinner Medium (1lb)
"BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"
BBQ Rib Dinner Large (1.5lbs)
"""BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"""
BBQ Rib Dinner Jumbo (2lbs)
"""BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"""
BBQ Combos
Specialty BBQ Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Club
"The Redneck Club" Succulent Pulled Pork, crisp bacon & American cheese with lettuce, tomato & mayo on white, wheat, or sourdough bread.
Redneck Reuben
"A Barnes Specialty" Plenty of BBQ Beef Brisket piled high, topped with Swiss cheese, cole slaw, and a kickin' bbq sauce on grilled Texas Toast. It's crazy Good!
BBQ Brisket Cheesesteak
“The Redneck Philly”The Philly Cheesesteak is one idea the Carpetbaggers brought South that was worth keeping. We just had to improve the meat a bit. Chopped BBQ Brisket, suateed onions & peppers, melted American cheese on a warm hoagie.
Rotisserie Chicken Melt
Hot Rotisserie Chicken piled high on Texas Toast topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & our special Hickory BBQ sauce.
Sandwich Platters
Smoked Turkey Club
Smoked Turkey Breast, crispy bacon, sharp American cheese with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Chicken Finger Deluxe
Crispy Chicken Fingers with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato on your choice of toast. With honey mustard or mayo
Crab Cake Sandwich
"A Barnes Original" Our New Crab Cakes are made from Premium Crab Meat & a special blend of seasonings. Served on a warm bun with tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Three slices of sharp American cheese grilledon white, wheat, or sourdough bread.
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy
On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes
Flounder Po-Boy
On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes
Whiting Po-Boy
On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes
Oyster Po-Boy
On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes
The Classic Club
Hot Ham, crisp lean bacon, sharp American cheese, lettuce, tomato &mayo. Served on your choice of toasted bread.
Sourdough Ham & Turkey Melt
Grilled Ham, Smoked Turkey & sliced sharp American cheese with our own honey mustard dressing on sourdough bread.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Our New Shrimp Salad is made fresh daily.
B.L.T.
Tons of Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted bread.
B.L.T. Double the Bacon
Tons of Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted bread.
Chicken Finger Sandwich
Our Special Chicken Fingers, fried or grilled, with lettuce& tomato, served on a warm bun.
Grilled Salmon Po-Boy
A Fresh let of Salmon on a warm hoagie bunwith lettuce and tomatoes.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Crab Cake Sand
Burgers & Steak
The Barnes Burger
8 oz of fresh ground beef, seasoned & cooked to order. You won’t find a better or bigger one at this price.
The Cheese Burger
8 oz of fresh ground beef, with cheese, seasoned & cooked to order.
The Bacon Cheeseburger
8 oz of fresh ground beef, with bacon, cheese, seasoned & cooked to order.
The Double Burger
Two fresh patties, cooked to order & stacked on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.
Hamburger STeak
Seafood
Fried Shrimp 20 pc.
Premium Gulf Whites, hand-breaded daily and fresh fried to order. A Savannah favorite.
Fried Shrimp 30 pc.
Premium Gulf Whites, hand-breaded daily and fresh fried to order. A Savannah favorite.
12pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp
“A Barnes Specialty" Premium Wild-Caught White Shrimp. Peeled and deveined, lightly battered and fried golden brown. A House Favorite!
8pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp
“A Barnes Specialty" Premium Wild-Caught White Shrimp. Peeled and deveined, lightly battered and fried golden brown. A House Favorite!
Fish Dinner - Flounder
A generous serving of fresh Whiting or Flounder hand-breaded and deep fried to order. These white sh have a aky texture and a sweet, mild taste.
Fish Dinner - 2pc Whiting
A generous serving of fresh Whiting or Flounder hand-breaded and deep fried to order. These white sh have a aky texture and a sweet, mild taste.
Fish Dinner - 3pc Whiting
Grouper Fingers 5 pc.
Fresh, aky and delicious Grouper Fingers battered and fried crispy, and served with spicy or homeade tartar sauce.
Crab Cakes (2)
Plenty of sweet delicious Crabmeat mixed with Barnes Special seasonings then soft fried. A Delicacy from the sea.
Fried Scallops (10)
Sweet and delicious Sea Scallops. Tender jewels of the sea hand breaded fresh and fried perfectly.
Fried Oysters (10)
Select Gulf Oysters, Plump, Fresh and Delicious, hand-breaded fresh daily and fried crispy.
Crispy Scored Flounder
“A Barnes Specialty" A 14oz Whole Flounder scored, then seasoned, battered & fried crispy. Fresh, Flaky and full of flavor.
Fried Catfish (2)
Whole farm-raised Cat sh with a sweet, mild taste. A Southern Delight!
Grilled Salmon
Combination Seafood Platters
2-Combo-Fried
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
3-Combo-Fried
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
4-Combo-Fried
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
5-Combo-Fried
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
2-Combo-Grilled
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
3-Combo-Grilled
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
4-Combo-Grilled
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
5-Combo-Grilled
You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers
Pork Chops
Fried Pork Chops-1
Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!
Fried Pork Chops-2pc
"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"
Fried Pork Chops-3pc
"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"
Grilled Pork Chops-1
Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot o the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!
Grilled Pork Chops-2
"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"
Grilled Pork Chops-3
"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"
Beverages Dine In
Desserts
To Go Beverage
Medium ToGo
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
Jumbo ToGo
Fresh Brewed Ice Tea
SODA - Medium
Coke Products
SODA Jumbo
Coke Products
Half Gallon Beverage
Gallon Beverage
Monster Drink
Bag of Ice
Red Bull
2-Litre Drinks
Bottled Water
Medium Ice Cup
Jumbo Ice Cup
Medium Coffee
Maxwel House Coffee
Jumbo Coffee
Maxwel House Coffee
Bottled Drinks
Sides
French Fries (small)
Small
French Fries (medium)
Medium
French Fries (large)
Large
Sweet Potato Fries
Homestyle Chips
Baked Potato
Mac & Cheese
Brunswick Stew
Red Rice
Baked Beans
Cole Slaw
Collard Greens
Green Beans
Potato Salad
Onion Rings (4)
Four
Hush Puppies (6)
Six
Hush Puppies (10)
Ten
Onion Rings (6)
Onion Rings (10)
Xtra Condiment
Sm Garden Salad
Sm Caesar
Party Portions
Chicken Fingers - Party SIze
Twenty
1 lb BBQ Pork (Chopped)
One Pound Chopped
1 lb BBQ Pork (Pulled)
One Pound Pulled
1-lb BBQ Beef Brisket (chopped)
One Pound Chopped
1-lb BBQ Pork Ribs
2-lbs BBQ Pork Ribs
Pork Chops
Eight
Whole Boston Butts
Bottle BBQ Sauce
12 Piece Fried Chicken
Mixed
16 Piece Fried Chicken
Mixed
30 Piece Fried Chicken
Mixed
12 Piece Rotisserie Chicken
All Dark
16 Piece Rotisserie Chicken
All Dark
30 Piece Rotisserie Chicken
All Dark
BBQ Pork Sliders
Green Beans
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Red Rice
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Baked Beans
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Collard Greens
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Brunswick Stew
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Mac & Cheese
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Potato Salad
Small Pan of Salad
Shrimp Salad (1lb)
Pint (Feeds 3-5)
Tartar Sauce-Bottle
Cocktail Sauce Bottle
Honey Must Bottle
Ranch Bottle
Sweet & Sour Sauce -Bottle
Caesar Dress Bottle
Buns-12 pack
Buns-24 pack
Cole Slaw
Lite Appetite Seafood
Kids Menu
Chicken Fingers
Kids meals served in a basket with choice of one side, cookies, and small drink.
Fried Shrimp
"Kids meals served in a basket with choice of one side, cookies, and small drink."
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
"Kids meals served in a basket with choice of one side, cookies, and small drink."
Seafood - GRILLED
Saturday Special
10 pc Dark FRIED Chicken (Meat Only, Take-Out Only)
10 pc Dark Rotiss Chicken (Meat Only, Take-Out Only)
4 pc Dark FRIED Chicken w/ 2 sides & Toast
4 pc Dark ROTISS w/ 2 sides & Toast
Large Whole Slab of Ribs (add $3.00 to cut/chop, sauce sold separately)
Whole Boston Butt (add $3.00 to cut/chop, sauce sold separately)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
5320 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404