Barnes Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

5320 Waters Avenue

Savannah, GA 31404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

MENU

Starters

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.85

Barnes Original Chicken Fingers Fried Golden Brown

Chicken Fingers (5)

$8.95

Barnes Original Chicken Fingers Fried Golden Brown

Cheese Sticks (5)

$8.95

Premium mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch. Limit 2 sauces

Fried Pickle Fries

$6.95

Dill slices coated in corn masa batter that delivers a crispy outside and briny inside. Delicious with our homemade ranch dressing. Limit two sauces.

Grouper Fingers (4)

$8.55

Tender, delicious Grouper hand breaded fresh daily and deep fried golden

Onion Rings (4)

$3.25Out of stock

Hand cut, freshly battered, sweet and delicious

Onion Rings (6)

$4.50Out of stock

Hand cut, freshly battered, sweet and delicious

Onion Rings (10)

$7.59Out of stock

Hand cut, freshly battered, sweet and delicious

Crab Stew-Cup

$8.25

Rich and creamy, with just enough spice and chunks of fresh crab meat

Crab Stew-Bowl

$11.25

Rich and creamy, with just enough spice and chunks of fresh crab meat

2-Combo Appetizer-Pick 2

$11.55

Your choice of: Cheese Sticks, Broccoli & Cheese bites, Onion Rings, Homestyle Chips, Wings or Chicken Fingers

3-Combo Appetizer-Pick 3

$13.95

Your choice of: Cheese Sticks, Broccoli & Cheese bites, Onion Rings, Homestyle Chips, Wings or Chicken Fingers

Hot Wings (6)

$10.75

Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery

Hot Wings (12)

$19.50

Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery

Hot Wings (25)

$39.00

Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery

Hot Wings (50)

$72.00

Hot Spicy Wings served with a choice of cool ranch or bold blue cheese, abd crispy celery

Hush Puppies (6)

$4.50

Six

Hush Puppies (10)

$7.59

Ten

Brunswick Stew-Cup

$4.25

Thick and hearty with plenty of meat. Barnes Family Recipe

Brunswick Stew-Bowl

$6.25

Thick and hearty with plenty of meat. Barnes Family Recipe

Shrimp Salad Appetizer

$7.55

A single scoop of our delicious, made-fresh-daily Shrimp Salad, served with lettuce, tomatoes and crackers.

Homestyle Chips

$3.99

CAUTION! These are Deliciously Addictive. Crispy thin slices of Real Potatoes cooked fresh.

Salads

4pc Chicken Finger Salad

$10.55

Our signature delicious Chicken Fingers on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers.

5pc Chicken Finger Salad

$11.95

Our signature delicious Chicken Fingers on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots and cucumbers.

Barnes Chef Salad

$12.95

Sliced ham, sliced smoked turkey, sliced eggs and shredded cheese served atop mixed greens, croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers and carrots.

Shrimp Salad Plate (Regular)

$13.95

Plump tasty shrimp with Barnes’ special blend of creamy mayo & spices. Made fresh daily. Served with potato salad or homestyle chips.

Shrimp Salad Plate - Lite

$10.95

Plump tasty shrimp with Barnes’ special blend of creamy mayo & spices. Made fresh daily. Served with potato salad or homestyle chips.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.25

A fresh 6oz. let of north Atlantic Salmon grilled and served over mixed greens, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs and tomatoes.

Tropical Salad

$8.95

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs, shredded jack & cheddar cheese.

Tropical Salad Add 6oz. marinated chargrilled Chicken with tropical seasonings.

$12.95

"Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs, shredded jack & cheddar cheese."

Tropical Salad Add 6oz. Grilled Salmon

$14.95

"Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, grilled pineapple, sliced eggs, shredded jack & cheddar cheese."

Barnes House Salad

$8.55

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, shredded cheese topped with croutons.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$11.95

Hot, Fresh, Rotisserie Chicken hand pulled and piled high atop our house salad. A Delicious, Healthy choice sure to become a favorite.

Caesar Salad with Oysters

$14.95

Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$11.95

Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad with Chicken Finger

$11.25

Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad with Grilled Shrimp

$11.95

Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Fried Oyster Salad

$16.95

Fresh Oyster, seasoned, then fried crispy, served with mixed greens, grilled pineapple, tomatoes, eggs and shredded cheese.

Small Garden Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, with cheese & bacon.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Crisp chilled Romaine, tossed in our Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and croutons.

Grill 4pc Finger Salad

$10.55

Grill 5pc Finger Salad

$11.95

Fried Shr Salad-14pc

$11.95

Grilled Shr Salad-14pc

$11.95

Chicken

Chicken Finger Dinner- 5 pc

$12.95

Our special marinated chicken nger fried golden brown or hot o the grill.

Lite Finger Dinner- 4 pc

$11.95

Our signature delicious Chicken Fingers with your choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Rotiss Chick Dinner

$12.95+

Hawaiian Chicken

$11.95

Chicken tenders marinated in a blend of tropical seasonings, grilled and topped with seared pineapple rings.

1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-White

$10.55

1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-White

1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-Dark

$9.55

1/4 Rotisserie Dinner-Dark

2-pc Fried Chick-Mixed

$8.95

Two piece Dinner-Mixed

2-pc Fried Chick-All Dark

$7.95

Two piece Dinner-All Dark

3-pc Fried Chick-Mixed

$10.95

Three piece Dinner-Mixed

3-pc Fried Chick-All Dark

$9.95

Three piece Dinner-All Dark

4-pc Fried Chick-Mixed

$11.95

Four piece Dinner-Mixed

4-pc Fried Chick-All Dark

$10.95

Four piece Dinner-All Dark

4 Wing Special

$12.95

4 Wing Special

GRILL 5pc Chic Finger

$12.95

GRILL 4pc Chic Finger

$11.95

Barbecue Plate

Chop BBQ Pork Dinner

$12.50

Chopped BBQ Pork Dinner-Regular

Chop BBQ Plate-JUMBO

$15.95

Chopped BBQ Pork Dinner-Jumbo

Pull BBQ Pork Plate-Regular

$13.50

Pulled BBQ Pork Dinner-Regular

Pulled BBQ Pork Dinner-Jumbo

$16.95

Pulled BBQ Pork Dinner-Jumbo

Beef Brisket Plate

$16.50

Beef Brisket (chopped)-Regular Beef Brisket Chopped Pork Pulled Pork Medium Dinner (1lb) BBQ Rib Dinners Petite Dinner (1/2lb) (Chopped)

Beef Brisket-chopped-JUMBO

$21.00

Beef Brisket (chopped)-Jumbo Beef Brisket Chopped Pork Pulled Pork Medium Dinner (1lb) BBQ Rib Dinners Petite Dinner (1/2lb) (Chopped)

Barbecue Sandwich

Chop Pork Sandwich

$6.55

Chopped Pork-Regular Sandwiches served on toast or bun.

Chop Pork-Jumbo Sandwich

$8.55

Chopped Pork-Jumbo Sandwiches served on toast or bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich-Regular served on toast or bun.

Pulled Pork Jumbo Sandwich

$8.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich-Jumbo served on toast or bun.

Beef Brisket-Sandwiche

$8.95

Beef Brisket-Regular Sandwiches served on toast or bun.

Beef Brisket-Jumbo Sandwich

$10.95

Beef Brisket-Jumbo Sandwiches served on toast or bun.

BBQ Slider Basket (2)

$9.95

Mini BBQ Sliders

BBQ Rib Dinner

BBQ Rib Dinner (1/2lb)

$14.95

"""BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"""

BBQ Rib Dinner Medium (1lb)

$22.95

"BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"

BBQ Rib Dinner Large (1.5lbs)

$29.50

"""BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"""

BBQ Rib Dinner Jumbo (2lbs)

$36.95

"""BBQ Pork Ribs... Meaty & Delicious Ribs, hand rubbed with Barnes Special Seasoningsthen slow-smoked over Oak and Hickory wood. Go Look, there’s a big wood pile out back!"""

BBQ Combos

Rib Combo

$22.95

BBQ Ribs with your choice of Shrimp, Chicken Fingers, or Catfish

BBQ Combo - 2

$24.50

Pork-Ribs-Beef (Pick any Two)

BBQ Combos - 3

$31.50

Pork-Ribs-Beef (All three)

Specialty BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Club

$9.95

"The Redneck Club" Succulent Pulled Pork, crisp bacon & American cheese with lettuce, tomato & mayo on white, wheat, or sourdough bread.

Redneck Reuben

$10.95

"A Barnes Specialty" Plenty of BBQ Beef Brisket piled high, topped with Swiss cheese, cole slaw, and a kickin' bbq sauce on grilled Texas Toast. It's crazy Good!

BBQ Brisket Cheesesteak

$10.95

“The Redneck Philly”The Philly Cheesesteak is one idea the Carpetbaggers brought South that was worth keeping. We just had to improve the meat a bit. Chopped BBQ Brisket, suateed onions & peppers, melted American cheese on a warm hoagie.

Rotisserie Chicken Melt

$9.95

Hot Rotisserie Chicken piled high on Texas Toast topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & our special Hickory BBQ sauce.

Sandwich Platters

Smoked Turkey Club

$11.55

Smoked Turkey Breast, crispy bacon, sharp American cheese with lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Chicken Finger Deluxe

$11.55

Crispy Chicken Fingers with bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato on your choice of toast. With honey mustard or mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.55

"A Barnes Original" Our New Crab Cakes are made from Premium Crab Meat & a special blend of seasonings. Served on a warm bun with tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.55

Three slices of sharp American cheese grilledon white, wheat, or sourdough bread.

Fried Shrimp Po-Boy

$11.55

On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Flounder Po-Boy

$11.55

On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Whiting Po-Boy

$11.55

On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Oyster Po-Boy

$12.95

On a warm hoagie bun with lettuce and tomatoes

The Classic Club

$11.55

Hot Ham, crisp lean bacon, sharp American cheese, lettuce, tomato &mayo. Served on your choice of toasted bread.

Sourdough Ham & Turkey Melt

$11.55

Grilled Ham, Smoked Turkey & sliced sharp American cheese with our own honey mustard dressing on sourdough bread.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$11.55

Our New Shrimp Salad is made fresh daily.

B.L.T.

$10.95

Tons of Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted bread.

B.L.T. Double the Bacon

$10.95

Tons of Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & mayo on toasted bread.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$9.55

Our Special Chicken Fingers, fried or grilled, with lettuce& tomato, served on a warm bun.

Grilled Salmon Po-Boy

$12.95

A Fresh let of Salmon on a warm hoagie bunwith lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Salmon

$16.95

Grilled Crab Cake Sand

$11.55

Burgers & Steak

The Barnes Burger

$11.95

8 oz of fresh ground beef, seasoned & cooked to order. You won’t find a better or bigger one at this price.

The Cheese Burger

$12.55

8 oz of fresh ground beef, with cheese, seasoned & cooked to order.

The Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

8 oz of fresh ground beef, with bacon, cheese, seasoned & cooked to order.

The Double Burger

$15.95

Two fresh patties, cooked to order & stacked on a warm bun with your choice of condiments.

Hamburger STeak

$13.95

Seafood

Fried Shrimp 20 pc.

$14.25

Premium Gulf Whites, hand-breaded daily and fresh fried to order. A Savannah favorite.

Fried Shrimp 30 pc.

$18.95

Premium Gulf Whites, hand-breaded daily and fresh fried to order. A Savannah favorite.

12pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.95

“A Barnes Specialty" Premium Wild-Caught White Shrimp. Peeled and deveined, lightly battered and fried golden brown. A House Favorite!

8pc Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$12.95

“A Barnes Specialty" Premium Wild-Caught White Shrimp. Peeled and deveined, lightly battered and fried golden brown. A House Favorite!

Fish Dinner - Flounder

$13.95

A generous serving of fresh Whiting or Flounder hand-breaded and deep fried to order. These white sh have a aky texture and a sweet, mild taste.

Fish Dinner - 2pc Whiting

$12.95

A generous serving of fresh Whiting or Flounder hand-breaded and deep fried to order. These white sh have a aky texture and a sweet, mild taste.

Fish Dinner - 3pc Whiting

$15.95

Grouper Fingers 5 pc.

$12.95

Fresh, aky and delicious Grouper Fingers battered and fried crispy, and served with spicy or homeade tartar sauce.

Crab Cakes (2)

$17.95

Plenty of sweet delicious Crabmeat mixed with Barnes Special seasonings then soft fried. A Delicacy from the sea.

Fried Scallops (10)

$21.95

Sweet and delicious Sea Scallops. Tender jewels of the sea hand breaded fresh and fried perfectly.

Fried Oysters (10)

$18.50

Select Gulf Oysters, Plump, Fresh and Delicious, hand-breaded fresh daily and fried crispy.

Crispy Scored Flounder

$18.95

“A Barnes Specialty" A 14oz Whole Flounder scored, then seasoned, battered & fried crispy. Fresh, Flaky and full of flavor.

Fried Catfish (2)

$14.95

Whole farm-raised Catsh with a sweet, mild taste. A Southern Delight!

Grilled Salmon

$16.95

Combination Seafood Platters

2-Combo-Fried

$18.95

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

3-Combo-Fried

$21.95

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

4-Combo-Fried

$26.00

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

5-Combo-Fried

$29.00

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

2-Combo-Grilled

$19.95

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

3-Combo-Grilled

$22.95

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

4-Combo-Grilled

$27.00

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

5-Combo-Grilled

$30.00

You Pick’em, We’ll Cook’em! Shrimp, Whiting, Flounder, Oysters, Scallops, Catfish, Crab, Grouper Fingers

Pork Chops

Fried Pork Chops-1

$10.55

Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!

Fried Pork Chops-2pc

$13.95

"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"

Fried Pork Chops-3pc

$17.50

"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"

Grilled Pork Chops-1

$10.55

Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot o the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!

Grilled Pork Chops-2

$13.95

"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"

Grilled Pork Chops-3

$17.50

"Tender, thin chops seasoned just right.Fried crispy or hot off the grill. Go aheada nd gnaw on the bone. We won’t tell!"

Beverages Dine In

DINE IN Tea/Lemonade

$2.95

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

DINE IN Soda

$2.95

Coke

Maxwell House Coffee

$2.55

Maxwel House Coffee

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Chocolate Caramel Delight

$4.79

Key Lime Cake

$4.99

Coconut Cake

$4.59

Tangy Sweet Lemon Cake

$4.59

To-Die-For Carrot Cake

$4.99

“Out-of-this-World" Strawberry Cake

$4.99

Large Fresh Baked Cookie (Chocolate Chunk)

$3.29

Large Fresh Baked Cookie (Lemon Blueberry)

$3.29

Pound Cake

$4.55

To Go Beverage

Medium ToGo

$1.49

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

Jumbo ToGo

$2.75

Fresh Brewed Ice Tea

SODA - Medium

$1.59

Coke Products

SODA Jumbo

$2.75

Coke Products

Half Gallon Beverage

$3.75

Gallon Beverage

$7.50

Monster Drink

$2.69

Bag of Ice

$0.99

Red Bull

$2.49

2-Litre Drinks

$3.29

Bottled Water

$1.59

Medium Ice Cup

$0.39

Jumbo Ice Cup

$0.49

Medium Coffee

$1.59

Maxwel House Coffee

Jumbo Coffee

$2.75

Maxwel House Coffee

Bottled Drinks

$2.09

Sides

French Fries (small)

$3.29

Small

French Fries (medium)

$5.50

Medium

French Fries (large)

$7.99

Large

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.59

Homestyle Chips

$3.29

Baked Potato

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Brunswick Stew

$3.49

Red Rice

$3.29

Baked Beans

$3.29

Cole Slaw

$2.89

Collard Greens

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Onion Rings (4)

$3.25

Four

Hush Puppies (6)

$4.50

Six

Hush Puppies (10)

$7.59

Ten

Onion Rings (6)

Onion Rings (10)

Xtra Condiment

$0.45Out of stock

Sm Garden Salad

$5.50

Sm Caesar

$5.50

Party Portions

Chicken Fingers - Party SIze

$35.95+

Twenty

1 lb BBQ Pork (Chopped)

$14.95

One Pound Chopped

1 lb BBQ Pork (Pulled)

$15.95

One Pound Pulled

1-lb BBQ Beef Brisket (chopped)

$19.50

One Pound Chopped

1-lb BBQ Pork Ribs

$18.00

2-lbs BBQ Pork Ribs

$34.00

Pork Chops

$27.95+

Eight

Whole Boston Butts

$35.00

Bottle BBQ Sauce

$7.59

12 Piece Fried Chicken

$26.95+

Mixed

16 Piece Fried Chicken

$33.95+

Mixed

30 Piece Fried Chicken

$54.95+

Mixed

12 Piece Rotisserie Chicken

$26.95+

All Dark

16 Piece Rotisserie Chicken

$33.95+

All Dark

30 Piece Rotisserie Chicken

$54.95+

All Dark

BBQ Pork Sliders

$18.95+

Green Beans

$7.25+

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Red Rice

$7.25+

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Baked Beans

$8.25+

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Collard Greens

$8.25+

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Brunswick Stew

$9.00+

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Mac & Cheese

$9.00+

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Potato Salad

$7.25+

Small Pan of Salad

$18.95

Shrimp Salad (1lb)

$16.95

Pint (Feeds 3-5)

Tartar Sauce-Bottle

$6.50

Cocktail Sauce Bottle

$6.50

Honey Must Bottle

$6.50

Ranch Bottle

$5.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce -Bottle

$6.50

Caesar Dress Bottle

$5.95

Buns-12 pack

$10.50

Buns-24 pack

$19.50

Cole Slaw

$7.25+

Lite Appetite Seafood

Lite Shrimp (14)

$11.55

Lite Whiting

$11.95

Lite Scallop (5)

$12.95

Lite Oysters (6)

$12.95

Lite Catfish (1)

$10.95

Lite Flounder

$11.95

Lite Crab

$12.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids meals served in a basket with choice of one side, cookies, and small drink.

Fried Shrimp

$8.95

"Kids meals served in a basket with choice of one side, cookies, and small drink."

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

"Kids meals served in a basket with choice of one side, cookies, and small drink."

Seafood - GRILLED

20pc Grill Shrimp

$15.25

30pc Grill Shrimp

$19.95

12pc Large Grill Shrimp

$16.95

8pc Large Grill Shrimp

$13.95

Oysters Grilled - 10

$19.50

Scallops Grilled - 10

$22.95

Crab Cakes Grilled - 2

$18.95

Whiting Grilled - 2pc

$13.95

Whiting Grilled - 3pc

$16.95

Saturday Special

10 pc Dark FRIED Chicken (Meat Only, Take-Out Only)

$10.55

10 pc Dark Rotiss Chicken (Meat Only, Take-Out Only)

$10.55

4 pc Dark FRIED Chicken w/ 2 sides & Toast

$9.95

4 pc Dark ROTISS w/ 2 sides & Toast

$9.95

Large Whole Slab of Ribs (add $3.00 to cut/chop, sauce sold separately)

$30.00

Whole Boston Butt (add $3.00 to cut/chop, sauce sold separately)

$30.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5320 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA 31404

Directions

Main pic

