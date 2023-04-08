Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

BAR

review star

No reviews yet

254 Crown Street

New Haven, CT 06511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BRU BAR

Call Cocktail

$10.00

Call Rocks

$14.00

Call Martini

$14.00

$8 Shot

$8.00

Prem Cocktail

$12.00

Prem Rocks

$16.00

Prem Martini

$16.00

$9 Shot

$9.00

BAR BEES KNEES

$14.00

2 OZ COFFEE INFUSED BAR HILL GIN .75 OZ CINNAMON CLOVE HONEY SYRUP .75 OZ LEMON JUICE SINGLE STRAIN IN A TEDDY BEAR GLASS OVER ICE GARNISH WITH FLOWER AND DEHYDRATED LEMON WHEEL

Import

$7.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

Pizza

Small Red Pie

Small Red Pie

$12.00
Small Red Pie with Mozzarella

Small Red Pie with Mozzarella

$14.50
Small White Pie

Small White Pie

$13.50
Small White Pie with Mozzarella

Small White Pie with Mozzarella

$14.00

Salad Plate

$12.50
Medium Red Pie

Medium Red Pie

$15.00
Medium Red Pie with Mozzarella

Medium Red Pie with Mozzarella

$18.50
Medium White Pie

Medium White Pie

$16.00
Medium White Pie with Mozzarella

Medium White Pie with Mozzarella

$18.00

Salad Bowl

$25.00
Large Red Pie

Large Red Pie

$20.00
Large Red Pie with Mozzarella

Large Red Pie with Mozzarella

$22.50
Large White Pie

Large White Pie

$20.00
Large White Pie with Mozzarella

Large White Pie with Mozzarella

$22.00

Specialty Pizzas

Sm Mash Bacon

Sm Mash Bacon

$14.00

Hand Mashed Potatoes, Brick Oven Cooked Bacon on a white pie with garlic, parmesan, oil and New Haven made Mozzarella.

Md Mash Bacon

Md Mash Bacon

$18.00

Hand Mashed Potatoes, Brick Oven Cooked Bacon on a white pie with garlic, parmesan, oil and New Haven made Mozzarella.

Lrg Mash Bacon

Lrg Mash Bacon

$22.00

Hand Mashed Potatoes, Brick Oven Cooked Bacon on a white pie with garlic, parmesan, oil and New Haven made Mozzarella.

Sm BBQ Brisket

Sm BBQ Brisket

$14.50

New Haven Smoked Bear's BBQ Brisket, New Haven made Mozzarella and Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Cilantro

Md BBQ Brisket

Md BBQ Brisket

$18.00

New Haven Smoked Bear's BBQ Brisket, New Haven made Mozzarella and Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Cilantro

Lrg BBQ Brisket

Lrg BBQ Brisket

$22.00

New Haven Smoked Bear's BBQ Brisket, New Haven made Mozzarella and Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Red Onions, Jalapeños and Cilantro

Sm Arvinas-Portrait of NH

Sm Arvinas-Portrait of NH

$14.50

Red sauce made by hand in house, choose any size, with Mozzarella & Ricotta both made here in New Haven, House Roasted Red Peppers roasted in our own brick oven, Lamberti Sausage made here in New Haven, Basil and Garlic on our home made dough.

Md Arvinas-Portrait of NH

Md Arvinas-Portrait of NH

$18.50

Red sauce made by hand in house, choose any size, with Mozzarella & Ricotta both made here in New Haven, House Roasted Red Peppers roasted in our own brick oven, Lamberti Sausage made here in New Haven, Basil and Garlic on our home made dough.

Lrg Arvinas-Portrait of NH

Lrg Arvinas-Portrait of NH

$22.50

Red sauce made by hand in house, choose any size, with Mozzarella & Ricotta both made here in New Haven, House Roasted Red Peppers roasted in our own brick oven, Lamberti Sausage made here in New Haven, Basil and Garlic on our home made dough.

Sm Clam Casino

Sm Clam Casino

$13.50

White pizza, with or without Mozzarella and Full Bellied Freshly Hand Shucked in house Clams, Bacon, Green Peppers and Hot Peppers.

Md Clam Casino

Md Clam Casino

$16.00

White pizza, with or without Mozzarella and Full Bellied Freshly Hand Shucked in house Clams, Bacon, Green Peppers and Hot Peppers.

Lrg Clam Casino

Lrg Clam Casino

$22.50

White pizza, with or without Mozzarella and Full Bellied Freshly Hand Shucked in house Clams, Bacon, Green Peppers and Hot Peppers.

Sm Margherita

$12.50

Red pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic.

Md Margherita

Md Margherita

$15.00

Red pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic.

Lrg Margherita

Lrg Margherita

$20.00

Red pizza with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Garlic.

Sm Carnivore

Sm Carnivore

$14.50

Red pizza with Mozzarella, Brisket, Meatball, Pepperoni, Garlic.

Md Carnivore

Md Carnivore

$18.50

Red pizza with Mozzarella, Brisket, Meatball, Pepperoni, Garlic.

Lrg Carnivore

Lrg Carnivore

$22.50

Red pizza with Mozzarella, Brisket, Meatball, Pepperoni, Garlic.

Sm Herbivore

Sm Herbivore

$14.50

White pizza with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spinach, Basil, Cilantro, Red Onion, Black Olive and Artichoke Heart. Available as Small, Medium or Large

Md Herbivore

Md Herbivore

$18.00

White pizza with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spinach, Basil, Cilantro, Red Onion, Black Olive and Artichoke Heart. Available as Small, Medium or Large

Lrg Herbivore

Lrg Herbivore

$22.00

White pizza with Mozzarella, Ricotta, Spinach, Basil, Cilantro, Red Onion, Black Olive and Artichoke Heart. Available as Small, Medium or Large

Sm Buff Chick

Sm Buff Chick

$14.50

White pizza with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Black Olives and Jalapenos.

Md Buff Chick

Md Buff Chick

$18.00

White pizza with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Black Olives and Jalapenos.

Lrg Buff Chick

Lrg Buff Chick

$22.00

White pizza with Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Blue Cheese, Red Onion, Black Olives and Jalapenos.

Sm Clam Classic

Sm Clam Classic

$13.50

White pizza with or without Mozzarella and Full Bellied Freshly Hand Shucked in house Clams.

Md Clam Classic

Md Clam Classic

$16.00

White pizza with or without Mozzarella and Full Bellied Freshly Hand Shucked in house Clams.

Lrg Clam Classic

Lrg Clam Classic

$20.00

White pizza with or without Mozzarella and Full Bellied Freshly Hand Shucked in house Clams.

Lrg Thanksgiving

$22.00

Hand Mashed Potatoes, Turkey, Stuffing, Gravy and Cranberry

Sm Eggplant Parm

$18.50

Red pizza with Extra Sauce, Extra Parm, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Eggplant.

Md Eggplant Parm

$22.50

Red pizza with Extra Sauce, Extra Parm, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil, Garlic, Eggplant.

Lrg Eggplant Parm

$22.50

Red pizza with Extra Sauce, Extra Parm, Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Basil,Garlic, Eggplant.

Sm Elote

$18.50

Md Elote

$21.50

Lrg Elote

$26.00
Sm Portrait of NH

Sm Portrait of NH

$14.50

Red sauce made by hand in house, choose any size, with Mozzarella & Ricotta both made here in New Haven, House Roasted Red Peppers roasted in our own brick oven, Lamberti Sausage made here in New Haven, Basil and Garlic on our home made dough.

Md Portrait of NH

Md Portrait of NH

$18.50

Red sauce made by hand in house, choose any size, with Mozzarella & Ricotta both made here in New Haven, House Roasted Red Peppers roasted in our own brick oven, Lamberti Sausage made here in New Haven, Basil and Garlic on our home made dough.

Lrg Portrait of NH

Lrg Portrait of NH

$22.50

Red sauce made by hand in house, choose any size, with Mozzarella & Ricotta both made here in New Haven, House Roasted Red Peppers roasted in our own brick oven, Lamberti Sausage made here in New Haven, Basil and Garlic on our home made dough.

Salads

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$25.00

Seasonal greens, freshly chopped pears, brick oven caramelized pecans. crumbled blue cheese with a light vinaigrette dressing.

Salad Plate

Salad Plate

$12.50

Seasonal greens, freshly chopped pears, brick oven caramelized pecans. crumbled blue cheese with a light vinaigrette dressing.

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Birch

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Cran Juice

$3.00

Cream Soda

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

N\a Apple Cider

$3.00

N\A Puree

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.75Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ptch Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Ptch Root Beer

$8.00Out of stock

Ptch Coke

$8.00

Ptch Cranberry

$8.50

Ptch Cream Soda

$8.00

Ptch Diet Coke

$8.00

Ptch Ginger Ale

$8.00

Ptch Grapefruit

$8.50

Ptch Iced Tea

$8.00

Ptch Lemonade

$9.00

Ptch Orange Juice

$8.50

Ptch Orange Soda

$8.00

Ptch Pineapple

$8.50

Ptch Roy Rogers

$10.50

Ptch Shirley Temple

$10.50

Ptch Sprite

$8.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Seltzer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic Water

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$6.00

NA Cocktails

NA Strawberry Mint Shandy

$9.00

W/ a half pint of ice 1 oz Strawberry Purée 2 oz Lemon Ripe 1/2 oz Mint Simple Top W/ Athletic NA Golden Ale Mint Garnish with Lemon Mint

NA Lavender Lemon Spritz

$9.00

In a wine glass half filled with ice add 1.5 oz House Made Lavender Cane Syrup 1.5 oz Lemon Juice Roll Drink to mix Top with Soda, Garnish with dried kiwi / flower

NA Ginger Passion Fruit Mule

$9.00

In a Mule Mug filled with ice add .75 oz lime juice .5 oz Passion Fruit Puree Top W/ Fever Tree Ginger Beer Quick stir with bar spoon Garnish with lime wheel

NA Nojito

$9.00

2 oz lime 1 oz Agave Syrup Mint Shake / Top w/ Soda Garnish with Mint and Flower

N\a Apple Cider

$3.00

N\A Puree

$2.00

CLOTHING

HAT

$15.00

BAR T-SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

254 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery
BAR image
BAR image
BAR image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mecha - New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
201B Crown Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Bistro & Bar
orange star4.3 • 711
1180 Chapel St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Elm City Social - Elm New Haven
orange star4.5 • 764
266 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Olives And Oil - Olives New Haven
orange starNo Reviews
124 Temple Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
JACK’S BAR + STEAKHOUSE - NEW HAVEN CT
orange starNo Reviews
212 College Street New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
El Segundo New Haven
orange star4.8 • 23
367 orange st new haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston