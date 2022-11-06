  • Home
A map showing the location of Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Vincente 11660 San Vicente BLVD

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - San Vincente 11660 San Vicente BLVD

review star

No reviews yet

11660 San Vicente BLVD

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Order Again

The Classics

Barney's Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef, served with 1000 island, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion and pickles on brioche bun.

Big Barney's Burger

$20.95

1 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% nartural chuck, served with 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles on a french roll

Beyond Burger

$15.95

plant based vegan patty

Barney's Chicken

$15.95

flamed grilled chicken breast

Garden Burger

$12.95

served on a whole wheat bun

Barney's Salmon Burger

$14.95

served on a whole wheat bun

Barney's Turkey Burger

$14.95

all natural turkey patty

Burger Of Month

$10.00

BofM Fries

$1.00

Starters

Mixed Green Salad

$7.50

baby green mix, tomato, cucumber & vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$8.75

iceberg wedge, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, & blue cheese dressing

Small Barney's Salad

$7.95

spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, peperoncini, & croutons, served with your choice of dressing

Mediterranean Plate

$13.50

housemade falafel hummus, feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, grilled lemon & pita bread

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

served with BBQ sauce

Soup of the Day

$7.50

a hearty bowl of our housemade soup of the day

Housemade Chili

$8.95

served with cheddar cheese, red onion & baugette

Specialty Burgers

Alpine

$17.75

swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, & sauteed onions

Animal

$17.95

extra american cheese, pickle, 1000 island, mustard, sauteed onions, tomato, & lettuce

Bacon Cheese

$17.75

bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & 1000 Island dressing

Baja

$17.95

bacon, avocado, jack cheese & pico de gallo on the side

California

$17.95

grilled ortega chili, bacon, jack cheese & sour cream

Caribbean

$17.75

Chipotle

$17.95

spicy chiptole sauce, jack cheese & sauteed mushrooms

French

$17.95

blue cheese & bacon, on a toast baugette

Gastropub

$17.95

provolone cheese, bacon, fried egg & housemade blackened chips, on a pretzel bun

Greek

$17.95

feta, avocado, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, in a whole wheat pita

Guacamole

$17.75

jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Maui Waui

$17.25

teriyaki glaze & grilled pineapple

Moroccan

$17.95

moroccan dry rub, provolone cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island

North Beach

$17.95

cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms & sauteed artichoke hearts

Pesto

$17.95

Santa Fe

$17.95

cheddar, sauteed jalapenos & sauteed onions

Sunshine

$17.95

cheddar cheeese, avocado, sprouts & tomato, on whole wheat toast

Teriyaki

$17.95

sauteed zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, spicy jerk sauce

Voodoo

$17.95

provolone, blue cheese & bacon, topped with mushrooms sauteed in our spicy voodoo sauce

Western

$17.95

cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, bacon, sauteed onions

Chili Cheese

$17.75

Cheese Lovers

$17.95

Hickory

$17.75

Barney's Burger

Fries & Sides

Single Skinny Fries

$4.50

Single Steak Fries

$4.50

Single Curly Fries

$4.75

seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing

Single Swt Potato Fries

$5.50

served chiptole aioli

Half Onions Rings

$7.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Half Skinny

$6.00

Half Steak

$6.00

Half Curly

$6.25

Full Swt Potato Fries

$8.25

served chiptole aioli

Full Onion Rings

$8.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Full Skinny Fries

$7.75

Full Steak Fries

$7.75

Full Curly Fries

$7.75

seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing

Half Veggie Basket

$7.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Full Veggie Basket

$8.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

our housemade beef chili topped with cheddar cheese & chopped onion on side

Truffle Fries

$8.25

truffle oil, parsley & parmesean

Pickle Chips

$7.00

seasoned beer-battered dill pickles, served alongside our housemade ranch

Signature Salads

Barney Salad

$14.50

spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, pepperoncini & croutons, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.50

romaine, bbq chicken, avocado, red onion, tomato, grilled corn, black beans, tortilla strips, & ranch

Beach Body Salad

$17.25

grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, beets, avocado, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil

Beet Salad

$17.50

spring mix, grilled chicken breast, beets, fennel, goat cheese & vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.50

romaine, parmesean, courtons, & ceasar

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.50

lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing

Chiptole Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, chiptole sauce, blackk beans, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, tortilla strips, & vinagrette

Chopped Chicken Salad

$17.50

lettuce, garbanzo, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, provolone, grilled chicken, & italian herb red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette

Falafel Salad

$17.25

romaine, housemade falafel, artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato, feta, vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$16.50

romaine, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta & vinaigrette

Grilled Vegetable Chicken Salad

$17.50

romaine, grilled chicken, grilled corn, zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, tortilla strips, & lemon-cilantro dressing

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, grilled corn, red onion, cilantro, black beans, & housemade vinaigrette

Kale Quinoa

$16.50

Blackened Chicken Salad

$17.50

Hot-Diggity-Dog

Barney's Hot Dog

$12.25

sweet relish, chopped red onion

Chili Hot Dog

$13.95

housemade beef chili with beans, cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion

Santa Fe Hot Dog

$13.95

cheddar cheese, sauteed jalapenos, & onion

Caribbean Hot Dog

$13.95

Sandwiches

Veggie club

$11.95

grilled red be pepper, zucchini, pesto, tomato, cucumber, avocado, swiss cheese & sprout, on whole wheat toast

Barney's Falafel Pita

$14.50

housemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, feta & tahini sauce, in a whole wheat pita

Barney's Portobello Mushroom

$13.95

spinach, grilled red bell pepper, pesto, tomato, swiss & butter lettuce, on a whole wheat bun

Turkey Club

$13.25

100% all natural turkey breast, bacon, lettuce & tomato, on whole wheat toast

BLT

$10.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a whole wheat toast

Carolina Crispy Chicken

$16.75

crispy chicken strips, chipotle bbq sauce, provolone, guacamole, bacon, tomato, on a pretzel bun

From the Sea

Barney's Salmon Burger

$14.95

Sushi Salmon Burger

$17.25

Sunshine Salmon Burger

$17.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Burger

$7.95

Kid's Kosher Hot Dog

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Side Sauces

Ranch Sauce

$0.75

Chipotle Aiole Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Carolina BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Caribbean Jerk Sauce

$1.00

Tahini Sauce

$1.00

Terriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Thousand Island Sauce

$1.00

Voodoo Sauce

$1.00

Pesto Sauce

$1.00

RWV

$1.00

Protein

Beef

$5.95

Beyond

$5.95

Chicken

$5.95

Garden

$5.95

Turkey

$5.95

Salmon

$5.95

Falafels

$5.95

Regular's

Matt's Salad(beach body)

$17.25

Larry's Burger

$14.95

Maui Waui Well Done

$17.25

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Organic Apple Juice

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Milk

$3.50

Milkshakes & Floats

Chocolate

$7.95

Cinnamon

$7.95

Coke Float

$7.95

Mocha

$7.95

Oreo

$7.95

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

Strawberry

$7.95

Strawberry Chocolate

$7.95

Turkish Coffee

$7.95

Vanilla

$7.95

Scoop

$2.50

Scoop with Toppings

$3.50

Pineapple Shake

$7.95

Kid's Drinks

Kid'sVanilla Shake

$2.95

Kid's Chocolate Shake

$2.95

Kid's Strawberry Shake

$2.95

Kid's Oreo Shake

$2.95

Kid's Cinnamon Shake

$2.95

Kid's Strawberry Chocolate Shake

$2.95

Kid's Turkish Coffee Shake

$2.95

Kid's Mocha Shake

$2.95

Kid's Apple Juice

$3.50

Kid's Coke

$2.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.25

Kid's Milk

$2.25

Kid's Water

Kid's Diet Coke

$2.25

Kid's Sprite

$2.25

Straw Lemonade

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11660 San Vicente BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

