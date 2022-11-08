  • Home
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Piedmont 4162 Piedmont Ave

No reviews yet

4162 Piedmont Ave

Oakland, CA 94611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Classics

Barney Burger

$14.95

Big Barneys

$20.95

Salmon

$14.95

Barneys Chx

$15.95

Turkey

$14.95

Beyond

$15.95

Barneys Garden

$12.95

Starters

Caribbean Chx Wing (8P)

$12.75

Special Burgers

Teriyaki

$16.25

Hickory

$17.25

Cheese Lovers

$17.95

Blackened

$17.25

Mau Waui

$17.25

Santa Fe

$17.95

Chili Chz Burger

$17.95

Sushi

$17.55

Fries & Sides

Single Curly Fries

$4.75

seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing

Single Skinny Fries

$4.50

Single Steak Fries

$4.50

Single Swt Potato Fries

$5.50

served chiptole aioli

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

our housemade beef chili topped with cheddar cheese & chopped onion on side

Full Curly Fries

$7.75

seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing

Full Skinny Fries

$7.50

Full Steak Fries

$7.50

Full Swt Potato Fries

$8.25

served chiptole aioli

Truffle Fries

$8.25

truffle oil, parsley & parmesean

Half Onions Rings

$7.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Half Veggie Basket

$7.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Half Mushrooms

$7.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Half Zucchini

$7.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Pickle Chips

$7.00

seasoned beer-battered dill pickles, served alongside our housemade ranch

Full Onion Rings

$8.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Full Veggie Basket

$8.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Full Mushroom

$8.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Full Zucchini

$8.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Salads

Barney Salad

$14.50

spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, pepperoncini & croutons, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.50

romaine, bbq chicken, avocado, red onion, tomato, grilled corn, black beans, tortilla strips, & ranch

Beach Body Salad

$17.25

grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, beets, avocado, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil

Beet Salad

$17.50

spring mix, grilled chicken breast, beets, fennel, goat cheese & vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine, parmesean, courtons, & ceasar

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.50

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.50

lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing

Chiptole Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, chiptole sauce, blackk beans, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, tortilla strips, & vinagrette

Chopped Chicken Salad

$17.50

lettuce, garbanzo, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, provolone, grilled chicken, & italian herb red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette

Falafel Salad

$17.25

romaine, housemade falafel, artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato, feta, vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$16.50

romaine, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta & vinaigrette

Grilled Vegetable Chicken Salad

$17.50

romaine, grilled chicken, grilled corn, zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, tortilla strips, & lemon-cilantro dressing

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, grilled corn, red onion, cilantro, black beans, & housemade vinaigrette

blackened chicken salad

$16.50

hearts of romaine, tomato, grilled zucchini, corn, vinaigrette dressing

Spinach Salad

$16.50

Mexican Chx Salad

$17.50

Piedmond Salad

$16.50

Hot Dogs

Barney's Hot Dog

$12.25

sweet relish, chopped red onion

Caribbean Hot Dog

$13.95

sauteed zucchini, carrots, red bell pepper & jerk seasoning

Chili Hot Dog

$13.95

housemade beef chili with beans, cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion

Santa Fe Hot Dog

$13.95

cheddar cheese, sauteed jalapenos, & onion

Piedmont Hot Dog

$13.95

Sandwiches

Veggie club

$11.95

grilled red be pepper, zucchini, pesto, tomato, cucumber, avocado, swiss cheese & sprout, on whole wheat toast

Falafel Pita

$14.50

housemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, feta & tahini sauce, in a whole wheat pita

Portobello Mushroom

$13.95

spinach, grilled red bell pepper, pesto, tomato, swiss & butter lettuce, on a whole wheat bun

Turkey Club

$13.25

100% all natural turkey breast, bacon, lettuce & tomato, on whole wheat toast

BLT

$10.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a whole wheat toast

Carolina Crispy Chx

$16.75

crispy chicken strips, chipotle bbq sauce, provolone, guacamole, bacon, tomato, on a pretzel bun

Side Dips

Fried Egg

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Chipotle

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Garnish

$1.00

Side of Corn

$0.50

Side of Wasabi

$1.00

Side of Hummus

$2.95

Side of Voodoo

$1.00

Side of Tahini

$1.00

Side Jerk

$1.75

Sd Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Milkshakes & Floats

Pineapple

$7.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Ginger Ale Soda

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Black Cherry Soda

$4.50

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Milk

$3.50

Soda water

$2.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.95

Kid's Drinks

Kid'sVanilla Shake

$3.95

Kid's Chocolate Shake

$3.95

Kid's Strawberry Shake

$3.95

Kid's Blackberry Shake

$3.95

Kid's Blackberry Chocolate Shake

$3.95

Kid's Oreo Shake

$3.95

Kid's Cinnamon Shake

$3.95

Kid's Strawberry Chocolate Shake

$3.95

Kid's Turkish Coffee Shake

$3.95

Kid's Mocha Shake

$3.95

Sundae

$3.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$3.50

Kid's Coke

$2.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.75

Kid's Milk

$2.00

Kids Fanta

$2.25

Kid's Diet Coke

$2.25

Kid's Sprite

$2.25

Kid's Root Beer

$2.25

Kids Pineapple

$3.95

Kids Pineapple

$2.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4162 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611

Directions

