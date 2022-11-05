Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - *Santa Monica 225 26th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
225 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Holy Cow BBQ - Santa Monica - 264 26th Street - Santa Monica Ca - 310.883.6269
4.5 • 2,370
264 26th St Santa Monica, CA 90402
View restaurant
Jonah's Kitchen - 2518 Wilshire Blvd
No Reviews
2518 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Monica
Calif Chicken Cafe - Santa Monica
4.7 • 10,819
2401 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurant