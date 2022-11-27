Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Salad

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave 1591 Solano Ave

6,483 Reviews

$$

1591 Solano Ave

Berkeley, CA 94707

Order Again

The Classics

Barney's Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef

Big Barney's Burger

$20.95

1 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% nartural chuck, served on a french roll

Beyond Burger

$15.95

plant based vegan patty

Barney's Turkey Burger

$14.95

all natural turkey patty

Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty

$14.95

served on a whole wheat bun

Garden Burger

$12.95

served on a whole wheat bun

Barney's Chicken

$15.95

flamed grilled chicken breast

Starters

Caribbean chicken wings

$12.75

Mixed Green Salad

$7.50

baby green mix, tomato, cucumber & vinaigrette

Small Barney's Salad

$7.95

spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, peperoncini, & croutons, served with your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$8.75

iceberg wedge, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, & blue cheese dressing

Soup of the Day

$7.50

a hearty bowl of our housemade soup of the day

Housemade Beef Chili

$8.95

served with cheddar cheese, red onion & baugette

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

served with BBQ sauce

Mediterranean Plate

$13.50

housemade falafel hummus, feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, grilled lemon & pita bread

Special Burgers

Alpine

$17.75

swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, & sauteed onions

Animal

$17.95

extra american cheese, pickle, 1000 island, mustard, sauteed onions, tomato, & lettuce

Bacon Cheese

$17.75

bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & 1000 Island dressing

Baja

$17.95

bacon, avocado, jack cheese & pico de gallo on the side

California

$17.95

grilled ortega chili, bacon, jack cheese & sour cream

Caribbean

$17.75

sauteed zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, spicy jerk sauce

Chipotle

$17.95

spicy chiptole sauce, jack cheese & sauteed mushrooms

French

$17.95

blue cheese & bacon, marinated onions, on a toast baguette

Gastropub

$17.95

provolone cheese, bacon, fried egg & housemade blackened chips, on a pretzel bun

Greek

$17.95

feta, avocado, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, in a whole wheat pita

Guacamole

$17.75

jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream

Maui Waui

$17.25

teriyaki glaze & grilled pineapple

Moroccan

$17.95

moroccan dry rub, provolone cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island

North Beach

$17.95

cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms & sauteed artichoke hearts

Pesto

$17.95

garlic basil pesto, jack cheese, on a baugette

Santa Fe

$17.95

cheddar, sauteed jalapenos & sauteed onions

Sunshine

$17.95

cheddar cheeese, avocado, sprouts & tomato, on whole wheat toast

Voodoo

$17.95

provolone, blue cheese & bacon, topped with mushrooms sauteed in our spicy voodoo sauce

Western

$17.95

cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, bacon, sauteed onions

Popeye

$17.25

Sushi

$17.25

Fried & Sides

Single Curly Fries

$4.75

seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing

Single Steak Fries

$4.50

Single Skinny Fries

$4.50

Single Swt Potato Fries

$5.50

served chiptole aioli

Truffle Fries

$8.25

truffle oil, parsley & parmesean

Full Curley Fries

$7.75

seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing

Full Steak Fries

$7.50

Full Skinny Fries

$7.50

Full Swt Potato Fries

$8.25

served chiptole aioli

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

our housemade beef chili topped with cheddar cheese & chopped onion on side

Full Onion Rings

$8.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Half Onions Rings

$7.50

beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Half Veggie Basket

$7.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Full Veggie Basket

$8.50

beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch

Pickle Chips

$7.00

seasoned beer-battered dill pickles, served alongside our housemade ranch

Signature Salads

Barney Salad

$14.50

spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, pepperoncini & croutons, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.50

romaine, bbq chicken, avocado, red onion, tomato, grilled corn, black beans, tortilla strips, & ranch

Beach Body Salad

$17.25

grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, beets, avocado, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil

Beet Salad

$17.50

spring mix, grilled chicken breast, beets, fennel, goat cheese & vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine, parmesean, courtons, & ceasar

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

Chinese Chicken Salad

$17.50

lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing

Chiptole Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, chiptole sauce, blackk beans, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, tortilla strips, & vinagrette

Chopped Chicken Salad

$17.50

lettuce, garbanzo, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, provolone, grilled chicken, & italian herb red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette

Falafel Salad

$17.25

romaine, housemade falafel, artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato, feta, vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$16.50

romaine, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta & vinaigrette

Grilled Vegetable Chicken Salad

$17.50

romaine, grilled chicken, grilled corn, zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, tortilla strips, & lemon-cilantro dressing

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$17.50

spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, grilled corn, red onion, cilantro, black beans, & housemade vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$16.50

crisp bacon, mushrooms, feta cheese, red onion, egg, vinaigrette dressing

Bread & Butter

$1.00

Hot-Diggity-Dog

Barney's Hot Dog

$12.25

sweet relish, chopped red onion

Caribbean Hot Dog

$13.95

sauteed zucchini, carrots, red bell pepper & jerk seasoning

Chili Hot Dog

$13.95

housemade beef chili with beans, cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion

Santa Fe Hot Dog

$13.95

cheddar cheese, sauteed jalapenos, & onion

Sandwiches

Veggie club

$11.95

grilled red be pepper, zucchini, pesto, tomato, cucumber, avocado, swiss cheese & sprout, on whole wheat toast

Barney's Falafel Pita

$14.50

housemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, feta & tahini sauce, in a whole wheat pita

Baney's Portobello Mushroom

$13.95

spinach, grilled red bell pepper, pesto, tomato, swiss & butter lettuce, on a whole wheat bun

Turkey Club

$13.25

100% all natural turkey breast, bacon, lettuce & tomato, on whole wheat toast

BLT

$10.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a whole wheat toast

Carolina Crispy Chicken

$16.75

crispy chicken strips, chipotle bbq sauce, provolone, guacamole, bacon, tomato, on a pretzel bun

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$7.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kid's Chicken Burger

$7.95

Kid's Kosher Hot Dog

$7.95

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Milkshakes & Floats

Vanilla

$7.95

Chocolate

$7.95

Oreo

$7.95

Blackberry

$7.95

Strawberry

$7.95

Strawberry Chocolate

$7.95

Blackberry Chocolate

$7.95

Cinnamon

$7.95

Pineapple

$8.75

Turkish Coffee

$7.95

Mocha

$7.95

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Fresh Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Black Cherry Soda

$4.50

Ginger Ale Soda

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

Organic Apple Juice

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.95

Water

Soda water

$1.25

Dr.Pepper

$3.25

Kid's Drinks

Kid'sVanilla Shake

$4.50

Kid's Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Kid's Strawberry Shake

$4.50

Kid's Blackberry Shake

$4.50

Kids Blackberry Chocolate

$4.50

Kid's Oreo Shake

$4.50

Kid's Cinnamon Shake

$4.50

Kid's Strawberry Chocolate Shake

$4.50

Kid's Turkish Coffee Shake

$4.50

Kid's Mocha Shake

$4.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$3.50

Kid's Coke

$2.25

Kid's Lemonade

$2.50

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Kid's Water

Kid's Diet Coke

$2.25

Kid's Sprite

$2.25

Kid's Root Beer

$2.25

Kid's Orange Fanta

$2.25

Sundae

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1591 Solano Ave, Berkeley, CA 94707

Directions

