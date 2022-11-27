- Home
- /
- Berkeley
- /
- Berkeley Hills
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave 1591 Solano Ave
6,483 Reviews
$$
1591 Solano Ave
Berkeley, CA 94707
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
The Classics
Barney's Burger
1/2 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% natural cut beef
Big Barney's Burger
1 lb custom blend, flame broiled 100% nartural chuck, served on a french roll
Beyond Burger
plant based vegan patty
Barney's Turkey Burger
all natural turkey patty
Wild Alaskan Salmon Patty
served on a whole wheat bun
Garden Burger
served on a whole wheat bun
Barney's Chicken
flamed grilled chicken breast
Starters
Caribbean chicken wings
Mixed Green Salad
baby green mix, tomato, cucumber & vinaigrette
Small Barney's Salad
spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, peperoncini, & croutons, served with your choice of dressing
Wedge Salad
iceberg wedge, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, & blue cheese dressing
Soup of the Day
a hearty bowl of our housemade soup of the day
Housemade Beef Chili
served with cheddar cheese, red onion & baugette
Chicken Tenders
served with BBQ sauce
Mediterranean Plate
housemade falafel hummus, feta, cucumber, tomato, onion, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, grilled lemon & pita bread
Special Burgers
Alpine
swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, & sauteed onions
Animal
extra american cheese, pickle, 1000 island, mustard, sauteed onions, tomato, & lettuce
Bacon Cheese
bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & 1000 Island dressing
Baja
bacon, avocado, jack cheese & pico de gallo on the side
California
grilled ortega chili, bacon, jack cheese & sour cream
Caribbean
sauteed zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, spicy jerk sauce
Chipotle
spicy chiptole sauce, jack cheese & sauteed mushrooms
French
blue cheese & bacon, marinated onions, on a toast baguette
Gastropub
provolone cheese, bacon, fried egg & housemade blackened chips, on a pretzel bun
Greek
feta, avocado, lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, in a whole wheat pita
Guacamole
jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream
Maui Waui
teriyaki glaze & grilled pineapple
Moroccan
moroccan dry rub, provolone cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island
North Beach
cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms & sauteed artichoke hearts
Pesto
garlic basil pesto, jack cheese, on a baugette
Santa Fe
cheddar, sauteed jalapenos & sauteed onions
Sunshine
cheddar cheeese, avocado, sprouts & tomato, on whole wheat toast
Voodoo
provolone, blue cheese & bacon, topped with mushrooms sauteed in our spicy voodoo sauce
Western
cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, bacon, sauteed onions
Popeye
Sushi
Fried & Sides
Single Curly Fries
seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing
Single Steak Fries
Single Skinny Fries
Single Swt Potato Fries
served chiptole aioli
Truffle Fries
truffle oil, parsley & parmesean
Full Curley Fries
seasoned to perfection and served alongside our housemade ranch dressing
Full Steak Fries
Full Skinny Fries
Full Swt Potato Fries
served chiptole aioli
Chili Cheese Fries
our housemade beef chili topped with cheddar cheese & chopped onion on side
Full Onion Rings
beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch
Half Onions Rings
beer-battered, with parmesean & housemade ranch
Half Veggie Basket
beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch
Full Veggie Basket
beer-battered onions rings, zucchini, portobello mushroom, with parmesean & housemade ranch
Pickle Chips
seasoned beer-battered dill pickles, served alongside our housemade ranch
Signature Salads
Barney Salad
spring mix, romaine, black beans, garbanzo, kalamata olives, tomato, sprouts, pepperoncini & croutons, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
romaine, bbq chicken, avocado, red onion, tomato, grilled corn, black beans, tortilla strips, & ranch
Beach Body Salad
grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, beets, avocado, lemon, & extra virgin olive oil
Beet Salad
spring mix, grilled chicken breast, beets, fennel, goat cheese & vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesean, courtons, & ceasar
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chinese Chicken Salad
lettuce, napa cabbage, grilled chicken, cilantro, sesame seeds, cucumbers, wontons, & ginger sesame dressing
Chiptole Chicken Salad
spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, chiptole sauce, blackk beans, grilled zucchini, tomatoes, tortilla strips, & vinagrette
Chopped Chicken Salad
lettuce, garbanzo, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, provolone, grilled chicken, & italian herb red wine vinaigrette
Cobb Chicken Salad
spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, with choice of ranch, 1000 island, blue cheese, or vinaigrette
Falafel Salad
romaine, housemade falafel, artichoke hearts, cucumber, tomato, feta, vinaigrette
Greek Salad
romaine, tomato, pepperoncini, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta & vinaigrette
Grilled Vegetable Chicken Salad
romaine, grilled chicken, grilled corn, zucchini, red bell pepper, tomato, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, tortilla strips, & lemon-cilantro dressing
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
spring mix, romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, tortilla strips, tomato, grilled corn, red onion, cilantro, black beans, & housemade vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
crisp bacon, mushrooms, feta cheese, red onion, egg, vinaigrette dressing
Bread & Butter
Hot-Diggity-Dog
Sandwiches
Veggie club
grilled red be pepper, zucchini, pesto, tomato, cucumber, avocado, swiss cheese & sprout, on whole wheat toast
Barney's Falafel Pita
housemade falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, feta & tahini sauce, in a whole wheat pita
Baney's Portobello Mushroom
spinach, grilled red bell pepper, pesto, tomato, swiss & butter lettuce, on a whole wheat bun
Turkey Club
100% all natural turkey breast, bacon, lettuce & tomato, on whole wheat toast
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, on a whole wheat toast
Carolina Crispy Chicken
crispy chicken strips, chipotle bbq sauce, provolone, guacamole, bacon, tomato, on a pretzel bun
Kid's Menu
Milkshakes & Floats
Beverages
Kid's Drinks
Kid'sVanilla Shake
Kid's Chocolate Shake
Kid's Strawberry Shake
Kid's Blackberry Shake
Kids Blackberry Chocolate
Kid's Oreo Shake
Kid's Cinnamon Shake
Kid's Strawberry Chocolate Shake
Kid's Turkish Coffee Shake
Kid's Mocha Shake
Kid's Apple Juice
Kid's Coke
Kid's Lemonade
Kid's Milk
Kid's Water
Kid's Diet Coke
Kid's Sprite
Kid's Root Beer
Kid's Orange Fanta
Sundae
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1591 Solano Ave, Berkeley, CA 94707