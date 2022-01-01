A map showing the location of Barney's Grill 299 Havre StView gallery
Latin American

Barney's Grill 299 Havre St

review star

No reviews yet

299 Havre St

East Boston, MA 02128

Order Again

Apps

Chicharron

$10.00

Chicken Fingers Large

$18.00

Chicken Fingers Small

$11.00

Chicken Wings Large

$18.00

Chicken Wings Small

$12.00

Empanadas

$8.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Mac and Cheese Bites

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Picada Large

$34.00

Picada Small

$23.00

Salchipapas

$11.00

Tostones Con Hogado

$7.00

Entrees

Pork Shish Kabob

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Barney's Burger

$17.00

Italian Sausage

$11.00

Rib Eye

$25.00

BBQ Ribs 1/2 Rack

$22.00

BBQ Ribs Full Rack

$28.00

Steak Tips

$17.00

Chorizo Colombiano

$9.00

Arepa Burger

$13.00

Sides

Arepa

$2.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

French Fries

$5.00

Hogao

$2.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Ranch

$0.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Special Sauce

$0.50

Tostones

$5.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.00

Liquor

Guaro Shot

$5.00

Guaro 1/4

$20.00

Guaro 1/2

$36.00

Guaro Botella

$65.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Montenegro

$9.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Soju

$18.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Admiral Nelson

Bacardi

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$9.00

Gosling'S

Malibu

$8.00

Meyers

Meyers Silver

Mount Gay

Ron Medellin

$7.00

Rumchata

$9.00

RumHaven

$10.00

Selvarey Chocolate

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$11.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Avion 44

$31.00

Avion Blanco

$11.00

Avion Reposado

$13.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Amigos

$13.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$16.00

Casa Noble

Cincoro Anejo

$26.00

Corazon Reposado

Don Fulano Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Espolon

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Milagro Blanco

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Real Zepeda Blanco

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Yave Coconut

$13.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Belvedere

Chopin

Ciroc

$10.00

Firefly

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed

Ketel One

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ketel One Cucumber Mint

$10.00

44 North

$10.00

Angels Envy

Basil Hayden

Buchanan's

$10.00

Buchanan's 18

$21.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Diabolique

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$11.00

Knob Creek

Makers 46

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Parr

$11.00

Well Whiskey

Wild Turkey

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Johnny Walker Gold Label

$22.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Coo Coo For Cocoa

$10.00

Cool As A Cucumber

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Eastie Iced Tea

$10.00

El Jefe Margarita

$10.00

Espresso Tini

$11.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Ginstant Buzz

$11.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Boy Summer

$13.00

Hot Girl Summer

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Keep It Cool

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

No Worries

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Sidecar

Single Vaccine

$10.00

Summer Sipper

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

The Impeachmint

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

What Quarantine

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Whiskey Wasted

$9.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Beer

Aguila

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Presidente

$5.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Sapporo

$8.00

Shipyard

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.50

Tecate

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Bent Water Sluice Juice

$7.00

Golden Road Mango Cart

$6.00

Bent Water Endless Rays

$6.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Sea Dog Blueberry

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Specials

Pink Whitney

$7.00

High Noon Bucket

$30.00

$6 Margarita

$6.00

$5 Shot

$5.00

$4 Sea Dog Blueberry

$4.00

Sparkling

Prosecco

$9.00

Burger & Beer Special

Cheese Burger

$10.00

APPS

SLIDERS

$6.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.00

JALAPEÑO POPPERS

$6.00

MAC & CHEESE WEDGES

$6.00

POTATO SKINS

$6.00

1/2 SALCHIPAPAS

$6.00

WINGS

$6.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.00

BEER BUCKETS

CORONA BUCKET

$30.00

MODELO BUCKET

$30.00

HIGH NOON BUCKET

$30.00

BUD LIGHT SELTZER BUCKET

$30.00

SHOTS

TOUCHDOWN SHOT

$5.00

FUMBLEROOSKI SHOT

$5.00

FOOD

TACO SPECIAL

$5.00

NACHO SPECIAL

$6.00

DRINKS

MARGARITA SPECIAL

$5.00

TEQUILA SHOT

$5.00

TECATE

$3.00

COCKTAILS

INFUSION LATINA

$8.00

ALPFA SPICE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

299 Havre St, East Boston, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

