Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Barnie's Coffee & Tea

867 Reviews

$$

118 S Park Ave

Winter Park, FL 32789

Popular Items

LATTE
AVOCADO TOAST HALF
BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BRUNCH

1/2 CHILI COMBO

$11.00

1/2 SOUP COMBO

$11.00
AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

Cilantro, lime, lemon oil and sprouts served on fresh multigrain bread.

AVOCADO TOAST HALF

AVOCADO TOAST HALF

$7.50

Cilantro, lime, lemon oil and sprouts served on fresh multigrain bread

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$13.00
BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.00

Fried eggs, Neuske bacon, spinach, 2-year aged cheddar, tomato jam.

CHILI BOWL

$6.00
ENERGY BOWL

ENERGY BOWL

$10.50

Açai, almond milk, banana, greek yogurt, vanilla granola. CHOICE OF ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Flax Seed, Coconut Flakes, Shaved Chocolate, Sunflower Seeds.

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Thick cut challah bread layered with berry jam and topped with fresh seasonal fruit, powdered sugar, served with maple syrup and whipped cream.

GREEK YOG & GRANOLA

GREEK YOG & GRANOLA

$10.00

Greek yogurt, vanilla granola, seasonal fruit, and honey

PUMPKIN FRENCH TOAST

$13.00
SALMON & BAGEL

SALMON & BAGEL

$14.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, lemon and dill on your choice of a sesame or plain bagel. Served with side of pickled veggies.

SOUP BOWL

$6.00

WHOLE CHILI COMBO

$14.00

WHOLE SOUP COMBO

$14.00

SPIN ART OMELET

$12.00

CHEESE OMELET

$9.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

Grilled cheese whole

$8.00

Grilled Cheese Half

$4.00

BLT WHOLE

$11.00

BLT HALF

$5.50

PACKAGED FOOD

PEANUT BUTTER CUPS

$3.50

KIND BAR FRUIT/NUT

$3.50

KIND BAR CRAN/ALMOND

$3.50

EVENING APPS

CHARC MEAT AND CHEESE

$28.00

CHARC MEAT

$16.00

CHARC CHEESE

$16.00

SPIN DIP

$12.00

DATES

$9.00

BURRATA

$14.00

DESSERTS

SWC CHEESECAKE

$7.00

CRANBERRY ORANGE CHOCOLATE BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

CREAM CHEESE PUMPKIN SPICE CAKE

$9.00

Espresso

ESPRESSO

$2.25+

MACCHIATO

$3.00+

CAPPUCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

Cold Brew

COLD BREW

$5.00+

GROWLER

$18.00+

32OZ COLD BREW

$6.99

DRIP/POUROVER

DRIP

$2.50+

POUROVER

$4.00+

FROZEN

FREEZER

$4.50+

SMOOTHIE

$4.50+

Tea

CHAI TEA LATTE SMALL

$4.00

CHAI TEA LATTE MEDIUM

$4.50

CHAI TEA LATTE MEDIUM (ICED)

$4.50

CHAI TEA LATTE LARGE (ICED)

$4.75

ICED TEA INFUSION MEDIUM

$4.00

ICED TEA INFUSION LARGE

$4.50

HOT TEA SMALL

$2.50

HOT TEA MEDIUM

$3.00

ICED TEA MEDIUM

$3.00

ICED TEA LARGE

$3.50

MATCHA TEA SMALL

$4.00

MATCHA TEA MEDIUM

$4.50

MATCHA ICED MEDIUM

$4.50

MATCHA ICED LARGE

$4.75

OTHER BEVERAGES

APPLE CIDER

$3.50+

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.25

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25+

LEMONADE LARGE

$3.50

LEMONADE MEDIUM

$3.00

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PERRIER WATER

$3.00

CENTRE CBD

$7.00

MAD TASTY CBD

$6.50

12oz GROUND COFFEE

Barnies Blend

$10.59

Butterscotch

$10.59

Cafe Mocha Truffle

$10.59

Chocolatey Chocolate Hazelnut

$10.59

Cinnamon Macadamia Nut

$10.59

Coffee Cake

$10.59

Cool Cafe Blues

$10.59

Creamy Buttery Caramel

$10.59

Creme Brulee

$10.59

Decaf Barnies Blend

$10.99

Decaf Butterscotch

$10.99

Decaf Choc Hazelnut

$10.99

Decaf Cinnamon Mac

$10.99

Decaf Coffee Cake

$10.99

Decaf Cool Cafe Blues

$10.99

Decaf Creme Brulee

$10.99

Decaf English Salted Toffee

$10.99

Decaf German Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Decaf Bourbon Praline

$10.99

Decaf Love Coconection

$10.99

Decaf Pumpkin Spice

$10.99

Decaf Rich Roasted Hazelnut

$10.99

Decaf Santa's White Christmas

$10.99

Decaf Santa's White Christmas WHOLE BEAN

$10.99

Decaf Southern Pecan

$10.99

Decaf Sweetheart Blend

$10.99

Decaf Very Berry Blackberry Shortcake

$10.99

English Salted Toffee

$10.59

German Chocolate Cake

$10.59

Pistachio Ice Cream

$10.59

Love CoConnection

$10.59

Orlando Strong

$10.49

Pumpkin Spice

$10.59

Red SWC Holiday Bag

$10.59

Rich Roasted Hazelnut

$10.59

Santa's White Christmas

$10.59

Santa's White Christmas WHOLE BEAN

$10.59

Southern Pecan

$10.59

Sweet Vanilla Bean

$10.59

Sweetheart Blend

$10.59

Traditional Holiday Blend

$10.59

Very Berry Blackberry

$10.59

UCF Pegasus Blend

$10.59

UCF Knight Dark

$10.59

UCF Knight Med

$10.99

Carrot Cake

$10.59

Decaf Carrot Cake

$10.99

ACCESSORIES

Anniversary Magnets

$2.99

Anniversary Mugs

$7.99

B&W BARNIES MUG 15 OZ

$9.99

Barnie's Mask

$4.99

Black T Shirt

$10.99

COLD BREW PINT GLASS

$5.50

COLOR CHANGE MUG

$9.99

GRINDER

$19.99

T-SHIRT

$10.00

White T Shirt

$10.99

Stainless steel scoop

$8.00

COFFEE CANISTER

$34.99

CROP-EX

$12 BAGS

$12.00

MEXICO

$16.50

COLOMBIAN HUILA 12 OZ

$16.50

COSTA RICA

$16.50

DECAF TUCANO ESPRESSO 12 OZ

$16.50

ETHIOPIAN AYEHU 12 OZ

$16.50

ETHOPIA YIRGAHEFFE

$16.50

GUATEMALA POAQUIL 12 OZ

$16.50

JAMAICAN BLUE MOUNTAIN 12 OZ

$53.00

HONDURAS EL PINO

$16.50

RWANDA SHIRYA

$16.50

SUMATRA GAYO 12 OZ

$16.50

PERU 12 OZ

$16.50

TUCANO ESPRESSO 12 OZ

$16.50

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

$16.50

GIFT SETS

HOLIDAY TRIO

$30.00

DECAF HOLIDAY TRIO

$30.00

SWC TRIO

$30.00

MOTHERS DAY TRIO

$30.00

MOTHERS DAY TRIO SAMPLE

$10.00

HOLIDAY GIFT BOX

$49.99

BARNIES GIFT BOX

$49.99

HOLIDAY BAGS ONLY GIFT BOX

$39.99

Father’s Day Gift Set

$65.99

MARSHMALLOWS

Santas White Christmas

$10.00

Barnies Coldbrew

$10.00

RETAIL TEAS

ENGLISH BREAKFAST 16 CT

$8.99

EARL GREY 16 CT

$8.99

GINGER PEACH 16 CT

$8.99

GREEN PASSION 16 CT

$8.99

MOROCCAN MINT 16 CT

$8.99

SINGLE SERVE

BARNIE'S BLD 24CT

$18.99

BARNIE'S BLEND 10CT

$10.59

COLOMBIAN FTO 10CT

$10.59

COLOMBIAN FTO 24CT

$18.99

CR CARAMEL 10CT

$10.59

CR CARAMEL 24CT

$18.99

CREME BRULEE 10CT

$10.59

CRÈME BRULEE 24CT

$18.99

KONA 24CT

$18.99

SANTA'S WHITE 10CT

$10.59

SANTA'S WHITE 24CT

$18.99

SOUTH PECAN 24CT

$18.99

SOUTH PECAN 10CT

$10.59

VARIETY PACK

$24.99

COOL CAFE 24 CT

$18.99

HH COLD BREW SMALL
$3.00

HH COLD BREW SMALL

$3.00

HH COLD BREW LARGE
$3.50

HH COLD BREW LARGE

$3.50

HH NITRO SMALL
$4.00

HH NITRO SMALL

$4.00

HH NITRO LARGE
$4.50

HH NITRO LARGE

$4.50
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

118 S Park Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789

