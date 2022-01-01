Bar North
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Local bar/restaurant with great fresh food, Great atmosphere, sports bar. Come and enjoy
Location
3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kajun Seafood - 3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621
No Reviews
3895 Cherokee Street, ste 621 Kennesaw, GA 30144
View restaurant