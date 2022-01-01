Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar North

3900 Legacy Park Blvd

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Ceasar Wrap
Legacy Park Chili

Appetizers

Loaded Fries App

$11.99

Hand cut fries with pork carnitas covered with mexican cheese

Scampi Fries App

$7.99

Hand cut fries tossed in our homemade scampi sause

Old Bay Fries App

$6.49

house hand cut fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.99

Hand cut fries covered with chili and cheese

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.99

A pile of white cheddar cheese curds with house made tomato sauce

Quesadilla

$8.99

Melted cheddar and Jack cheese on a grilled flour tortilla, served with salsa, sour cream, red onions, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo

Miss Mary's Meatballs

$9.99

3 homemade meatballs with house made tomato sauce

Whipped Feta Dip

$8.99

Served with pita chips or carrots and celery

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Fresh chips and Salsa

1/2 Loaded Nachos

$7.99

1/2 order homemade tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato,onions, jalapeños,sour cream and salsa

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$9.99

Guacamole And Chips

$7.99

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Wings and Things

5 Fresh Fried Chicken Wings

$10.99

Fresh wings cooked to order, served with carrots and celery, one wing sauce and ranch or blue cheese

10 Fresh Fried Chicken Wings

$17.99

Fresh wings cooked to order, orders 10 and over can be split for two sauces, served with carrots and celery, and ranch or blue cheese.

16 Fresh Fried Chicken Wings

$24.99

Fresh wings cooked to order, orders 10 and over can be split for two sauces, served with carrots and celery, and ranch or blue cheese

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders (3)

$12.99

Fresh Chicken hand battered tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.99

5 NEW BREADED CHICKEN WINGS

$9.99

10 NEW BREADED CHICKEN WINGS

$16.49

Soups

Legacy Park Chili

$8.99

Winner of the Chili cookoff of Legacy Park served with cheese and Tortilla chips

Tomato soup

$7.99Out of stock

Soup Of The Day

$8.49

Salads

Cobb Salad

$10.99

Feta crumbles, hard boiled egg, avacado, tomatoes, and crisp Bacon served on a bed of Romaine

Ceasar Salad

$8.49

Fresh romaine Lettuce, tossed in a creamy ceasar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers,green bell peppers, red onions, topped with cheddar cheese

Subs & Wraps

Steak tip Sub

$19.99

Grilled steak tips, with your choice of cheese

Miss Mary's Meatball Sub

$11.99

Meatballs, homemade tomato sauce, and Provolone cheese, Toasted

Grilled Chicken Sub

$11.99

with your choice of cheese, and lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.99

Fresh chicken hand battered, fried and covered in sauce and provolone cheese, toasted

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Ribye served with sautèed red and green peppers, onoins and melted american cheese

Fried Chicken Finger Sub

$11.99

House made chicken fingers, with american cheese your choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onoin

Fenway Sausage

$12.49Out of stock

A Bianco Fenway Sausage, with sautéed onions and peppers

Ceasar Wrap

$12.99

Fresh romaine Lettuce, tossed in a creamy ceasar dressing with parmesan cheese and croutons

Meatball sliders with French fries

$12.99

Hot Garlic chicken sliders With Fries

$12.99Out of stock

BLT Sandwich

$7.99

Grill cheese and tomato soup

$7.99

Burger Bar

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

All burgers are ground in house, served on a fresh Brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, your choice of cheese, and hand cut fries

Beyond Burger. VEGGIE BURGER

$13.99

Plant based Burger, served on a fresh Brioche bun, with lettuce, tomato, raw onion, with your choice of cheese and hand cut fries

Grill Cheese Bar

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

Entree's

Steak Tip Dinner

$24.99

fresh steak tips from Boston, rice and Sautéed Broccoli

Mac & Cheese

$13.49

Homemade Mac & cheese and garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

served over linguine with garlic bread

Linguine with Miss Mary's Meatballs

$15.99

with garlic bread

Grilled chicken Dinner

$14.99

served with rice and sautéed Broccoli

Chicken Broccoli Scampi

$15.99

Chicken parm with linguine

$16.99

Shephards Pie

$9.99Out of stock

Bangers And Mash

$9.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.99

fried chicken tenders served with Hand cut fries

kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

with garlic bread

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.99

with Hand cut fries

KIDS 4oz Hamburger

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, onoin opon request, serverd with hand cut fries

Sides and Add ons

Hand cut fries

$4.49

side

Side Of Mac & Cheese

$4.49

side

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.49

side

Black Beans

$2.49

side

Street Corn

$2.49

side

Miss Mary's Meatball-single

$2.99

side

Brussel Sprouts NO bacon

$3.49

Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon

$3.99

Side Garden Salad

$2.49

Side Caesar salad

$2.49

Side Of Carrots Ans Celery

$2.00

Hot Dog Special

Hot Dog

$7.99Out of stock

Extra side of sauce

BBQ sauce

$0.75

Hot BBQ sauce

$0.75

Coke BBQ sauce

$0.75

Mild sauce

$0.75

Medium sauce

$0.75

Hot sauce

$0.75

Hot Garlic

$0.75

Sweet Chili

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Greek Dressing

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Lite Italian

$0.75

Parmesan Peppercorn

$0.75

Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Balsamic vinaigrette

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$1.50

Side of sour cream

$0.75

Side Of Queso

$2.25

Side Of Mayo

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Grilled cheese and Tomato soup

Grilled cheese and tomato soup

$11.99Out of stock

Pork Carnitas torta

Pork Carnitas Torta

$10.99Out of stock

Cinco de Mayo

Taco plate

$8.99

Bar North burrito

$9.99

Flatbread specials

Buffilo Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Pork Carntas FLATBREAD

$12.99

Marghertia Flatbread

$10.99

Desserts

Crème brûlée cheesecake

$6.99

Triple chocolate cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Blueberry Cobbler White Chololate Cheesecake

$6.99

1ST ANNIVERSARY FOOD SPECIALS

LOBSTA ROLL WITH FRIES

$13.99Out of stock

SAUSAGE GUMBO NO SHRIMP

$8.99

SAUSAGE GUMBO WITH SHRIMP

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Local bar/restaurant with great fresh food, Great atmosphere, sports bar. Come and enjoy

Location

3900 Legacy Park Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Directions

Gallery
Bar North image
Bar North image

Map
