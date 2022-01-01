- Home
Barn Town Brewing
9500 University Ave. #1110
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Popular Items
Online Appetizers
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
bacon lardon, flaked parmesan, balsamic reduction
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
never frozen. made to order. served with smoked chipotle aioli
Dips & Chips
carla’s garlic cream cheese dip, pimento cheese spread, & house chips
Fried Pickles
house battered, sriracha ranch
Iron Skillet Mac & Cheese
house-made mac & cheese with a creamy boursin & cheddar sauce, with parmesan breadcrumbs in a black iron skillet.
Mac Waffle
our ooey gooey house made mac and cheese made as a waffle. served with a side of our creamy mac and cheese sauce.
Nachos
tortilla chips, cheddar nacho sauce, pico, black olives, house pickled jalapeño, sour cream & side of house salsa
Onion Haystack
sea salt, buttermilk ranch
Poutine
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds
Bavarian Pretzels
hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style
Crab Rangoon Flatbread
Chicken, sweet n sour, rangoon spread, wonton strips, green onion
Beer Brat Platter
Burgers
'55
two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!
Bacon Blu
bleu cheese crumbles between two burger patties, bacon compote, arugula, mini onion haystack
Barn Fire
burger patty, house chorizo patty, jalapeño relish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, smoked chipotle aioli, cilantro avocado spread
Brewer's
two burger patties, cheddar sauce, braised bacon steak, sunny farm egg
French Onion Melt
two burger patties, french onion sauteed onions, swiss, Carla’s cream cheese dip, served on Sour Dough with beef au jus on the side
No Meat Burger
house-made black bean burger, cilantro avocado spread, smoked chipotle aioli, greens, tomato, red onion
Poutine Burger
piled up hand-cut fries, house made beef gravy, two beef patties, topped with cheese curds, no bun
Smokehouse BBQ
two burger patties, braised bacon steak, cheddar, bbq sauce, topped with a mini onion haystack
Burger of the Month
Novemberer Burger of the Month: The Thanksgiving Burger! Turkey patty topped with cheddar cheese, a stuffing croquet, turkey gravy and cranberry chutney. Served with sweet potato fries.
Bacon n Brie
2 ground beef patties, brie cheese, bourbon soaked apples, arugula tossed in balsamic reduction, served on a pretzel bun
Croque Madame
Two burger patties, grilled ham, swiss, sunny egg, stoneground bechamel, classic bun.
Sandos
Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese
cheddar, american, jalapeño relish, carla dip, parmesan bread crumbs, served on sour dough with raspberry dipping sauce.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Fried Nashville hot chicken, cheddar, ranch slaw, pickle & a honey drizzle.
Buffalo Chicken
fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion
Chicken Bacon Club Wrap
grilled chicken breast, braised bacon steak, avocado spread, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, wrapped in a warm tortilla
Crab Rangoon Chicken
grilled or fried chicken, rangoon cream cheese filling, house-made sweet & sour sauce, crispy wontons, green onion
House Pastrami
house-brined & cooked beef pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island, brown ale mustard, house slaw, rye bread
Pollo Diabllo Wrap
grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn relish, cheddar, giardiniera peppers, lettuce, & chipotle aioli wrapped in a warm tortilla
Bulgogi Cheesesteak
thinly sliced asian marinated steak, kimchi, provolone cheese, sauteed onions on a hoagie roll.
Brisket Bao Buns
Three steamed bao buns, braised brisket, unagi sauce, pickled cucumber, green onion, pickled onion. side not included.
Street Gyros
Two large naan, lamb, fries, lettuce, tomato, feta, tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion. side not included.
Braised Brisket
house braised brisket, creamy horseradish aioli, sauteed onion, swiss cheese, fried banana peppers, grilled sour dough
Flatbreads
Rangoon Flatbread
grilled chicken, rangoon cream cheese spread, sweet n sour sauce, crispy wontons
Bacon Kimchi Flatbread
Bulgogi sauce, roasted corn, kimchi, green onion, bacon lardons, provolone, honey sriracha.
Cubano Flatbread
Pork, swiss, mojo aioli, ham, pickles, mojo mustard, cilantro
Soup & Salads
Hungry Hungry Hipster
arugula, roasted brussels sprouts, grapes, bacon, sliced almond, flaked parmesan, honey vinaigrette
Fork & Knife Wedge
Iceburg Wedge smothered with Black Pepper Parmesan Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon Lardon, Pickled Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Reduction & Bacon Steak
Thai Crunch
iceburg, red cabbage, peanuts, carrot, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, green onion, peanut vinaigrette. Add chicken + $3.
Bruschetta Chicken
chicken breast, mixed greens, bruschetta tomatoes & onions, black olives, bleu cheese crumble, flaked parmesan, toasted ciabatta, balsamic vinaigrette.
Beer Cheese Soup (Cup)
bacon & green onion garnish
Beer Cheese Soup (Bowl)
bacon & green onion garnish
Sides
Side Salad
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded Parmesan, choice of dressing
Roasted Brussel Sprouts (Side)
House Slaw (Side)
creamy dressing
Mac & Cheese (Side)
house-made mac & cheese with a creamy boursin & cheddar sauce, with parmesan breadcrumbs.
House Chips
house fried potato chips
Hand-cut Fries
fresh cut daily, house fried.
Black Bean Corn Relish
Sweet Potato Fries
Dessert
Iron Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
large homemade chocolate chip cookie served in a warm cast iron skillet served with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Apple Crisp Skillet
sugar soaked granny smith apples, toasted oat & brewer’s grain crisp, Cedar Ridge & apple cider reduction drizzled over vanilla ice cream.
S'mores Skillet
black iron skillet filled with chocolate, fire roasted marshmallow, and served with graham crackers
Turtle Skillet
chocolate chip cookie, candied pecans, caramel chocolate sauce & vanilla ice cream
Kid's Menu
Chicken Tenders (Kids 10 & under)
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Mac & Cheese (Kids 10 & under)
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Burger & Fries (Kids 10 & under)
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Grilled Cheese (Kids 10 & under)
Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.
Igloo Deposit
Red Wine
Dark House Cabernet Bottle
Blended with a touch of Syrah, Carignan, Malbec, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot, this wine shows decadent aromas of black cherry, blackberry, vanilla, toasty oak and coffee. Ripe and elegant, with soft red and black fruit flavors and gentle tannins, this wine was aged in a combination of American and French oak.
Le Grand Pinot Noir Bottle
A deliciously juicy, fragrant Pinot Noir sourced from cool vineyards in Limoux, South of France. Made using a very Burgundian whole-bunch technique, retaining the freshness and fruitiness of the variety.Noir is an elegant wine that, unlike the rest of the herd, is sealed in screwcap rather than cork.
White Wine
Hess Select Chardonnay Bottle
Monterey's combination of moderate climate and marine influences from the Pacific Ocean keep the grapes balanced and able to develop fully ripe flavors. A classic Central Coast Chardonnay, this wine offers tropical aromas of grilled pineapple with a hint of lemon zest. Nicely balanced, Hess Chardonnay is medium-bodied with layers of sliced peaches and golden delicious apples, finishing crisp and clean with well-balanced acid.
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio BTL
The Diamond Collection Pinot Grigio is a naturally acidic, crisp wine made from smaller yields of more concentrated grapes which produces a vibrant, smooth and balanced wine.
Rose Wine
Igloo Unlimited Wine
Champagne
Root Beer
Crowler
4-Pack
4PACK Little Middy
An easy drinking, Czech-style Pilsner made with the hard working, blue collar folks in mind.
4PACK The Real Slim Shandy
We added lemon juice to our golden ale for your new go-to during the warmer months.
4PACK Groovy Ruby
Hazy IPA packed with real grapefruit.
4PACK Neon
NEIPA with Citra & Mosaic hops. – 6.5%
4PACK Classic Amber
Our Classic Amber ale has an amber hue with malty flavors.
4PACK Lt Col. Ray Murphy
A reddish copper colored ale with malty aromas and grainy-biscuity flavors with a touch of roasted dryness in the finish. A perfect pairing with one of our signature burgers.
4PACK Kolsch
We fermented this crispy Kolsch with a traditional German ale strain at lager temperatures. Resulting in a light, drinkable, and delicately balanced beer with aromas of grain and subtle fruit.
4PACK Sticky Juice
Sticky Juice has aromas of grapefruit pith, orange peel, and lemon peel. Each sticky sip brings forth thick & juicy flavors of orange, grapefruit, and lychee.
4PACK GF Hawaiiowan Punch
A nostalgic gluten free sour that will bring back memories of slamming down a big glass of red punch on a hot summer day. It's bursting with tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, passionfruit, and Oh Yeah...punch.
4PACK Mojito- Watermelon Cucumber
No shirt, no shoes, no problems. Kick back and relax with our take on a Mojito. It's full of refreshing flavor with watermelon, cucumber, mint, and a hint of lime.
4Pack Boozy Tea Half and Half
4PACK Root Beer
our house made Old Fashioned Root Beer (non-alcoholic)
4PACK- Untitled Art Collab Fruit Float
Gluten Free Sour with Mango, pineapple, passionfruit and pineapple soft serve.
Bottles
Single 16oz. Can
SINGLE CAN Little Middy
SINGLE CAN The Real Slim Shandy
We added lemon juice to our golden ale for your new go-to during the warmer months.
SINGLE CAN Groovy Ruby
SINGLE CAN Neon
NEIPA with Citra & Mosaic hops. – 6.5%
SINGLE CAN Classic Amber
Our Classic Amber ale has an amber hue with malty flavors.
SINGLE CAN Lt. Col. Ray Murphy
A reddish copper colored ale with malty aromas and grainy-biscuity flavors with a touch of roasted dryness in the finish. A perfect pairing with one of our signature burgers.
SINGLE CAN Kolsch
SINGLE CAN Sticky Juice
SINGLE CAN GF Hawaiiowan
A nostalgic gluten free sour that will bring back memories of slamming down a big glass of red punch on a hot summer day. It's bursting with tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, passionfruit, and Oh Yeah...punch.
SINGLE CAN- Boozy Tea- Half & Half
SINGLE CAN Mojito- Watermelon Cucumber
SINGLE CAN Coconut Floaties
A thick and sticky stout that we conditioned on cacao nibs and enough toasted coconut to get some of those delicious floaties in every pour. Drink a few of these and you'll float too!
SINGLE CAN Root Beer
our house made Old Fashioned Root Beer (non-alcoholic)
SINGLE CAN Untitled Art Collab Fruit Float
Gluten Free Sour with Mango, pineapple, passionfruit and pineapple soft serve.
Merch-Apparel
Hat-Left Side Logo Blue
Hat-Five Panel Digital Camo
Hat-Five Panel Camo
Hat-Yellow Logo
Hat - Fitted Logo Black
"Barn Town Brewing" on back. Fitted (Flex-Fit)
Hat-90s Throwback
90's Throwback. Fitted (Flex-Fit)
Hat-Circle Rooster Red
Hat - Red Rope
Hat - Tan Rope
Hat- Light Blue Dad Hat
Hat- Maroon Dad Hat
Hat-Navy Beanie
Hat-Black Beanie
Hat-Olive Beanie
Hat-Red Beanie
Hat - Aqua Weathervane
Hat - Green Weathervane
Hat - Brown Weathervane
Hat - Grey Weathervane
Black Hoodie
Logo on back in white imprint.
Hoodie - Tan Barn
Hoodie - Grey Barn
Army Crew
Maroon Crew
Navy University Sweatshirt
Grey University Sweatshirt
Red University Sweatshirt
Shirt- Pink Tank Top
Shirt- Mint Tank Top
Shirt - Red Surfer Tank
Shirt - Blue Surfer Tank
Shirt- Longsleeve Black Hop
Shirt- Longsleeve Blue Fish
Shirt- Longsleeve Olive Hop
Shirt- Longsleeve Yellow Fish
Shirt-Bear Down
Bear Down Shirt. Logo on back.
Shirt-Blue Distressed
Shirt-Black Logo
Shirt-Blue Logo
Shirt - Clay Logo Tee
Shirt - Tie Dye Tee
Shirt-Cornfield
Shirt-Neon
Shirt-Truck
Shirt-Ugly Sweater
Shirt - Rooster
Shirt - Vintage Barn
Shirt - Weathervane
Socks- Red L/XL
Socks- Red S/M
Socks-Blue L/XL
Socks-Blue S/M
Mask
Merch-Glassware
Glass-AnniBEERsary
4 AnniBEERsary glass. Logos of beers from 2020 all over glass.
Coffee Mug-Red
Coffee Mug-Green
Glass-10oz. Pub
Glass-Pilsener
Glass-Can 16oz.
Glass-Stemmed 16oz.
Glass-Pub Pint
Glass-Donut
Mikerphone collab Donut Glass.
BTB Thermos
20oz White Thermos with Red Logo
Merch-Misc.
Wednesday lb Tenders
Wednesday To Go Crowler
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
An independant brewpub locarted in West Des Moines, Iowa. Comfort food, inspired beer.
9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines, IA 50266