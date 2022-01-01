Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barn Town Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

9500 University Ave. #1110

West Des Moines, IA 50266

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

'55
Crab Rangoon Chicken
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Online Appetizers

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

bacon lardon, flaked parmesan, balsamic reduction

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.99

never frozen. made to order. served with smoked chipotle aioli

Dips & Chips

$9.99

carla’s garlic cream cheese dip, pimento cheese spread, & house chips

Fried Pickles

$9.99

house battered, sriracha ranch

Iron Skillet Mac & Cheese

$12.99

house-made mac & cheese with a creamy boursin & cheddar sauce, with parmesan breadcrumbs in a black iron skillet.

Mac Waffle

$12.99

our ooey gooey house made mac and cheese made as a waffle. served with a side of our creamy mac and cheese sauce.

Nachos

$12.99

tortilla chips, cheddar nacho sauce, pico, black olives, house pickled jalapeño, sour cream & side of house salsa

Onion Haystack

$10.99

sea salt, buttermilk ranch

Poutine

$11.99

hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds

Bavarian Pretzels

$10.99

hand-cut fries, house beef gravy, cheese curds choose: TRADITIONAL SALTED or EVERYTHING BAGEL style

Crab Rangoon Flatbread

$8.00

Chicken, sweet n sour, rangoon spread, wonton strips, green onion

Beer Brat Platter

$16.99

Burgers

'55

$12.99

two burger patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce. named after our ford f-100 on top of our bar!

Bacon Blu

$14.99

bleu cheese crumbles between two burger patties, bacon compote, arugula, mini onion haystack

Barn Fire

$14.99

burger patty, house chorizo patty, jalapeño relish, pickled red onion, queso fresco, smoked chipotle aioli, cilantro avocado spread

Brewer's

$14.99

two burger patties, cheddar sauce, braised bacon steak, sunny farm egg

French Onion Melt

$14.99

two burger patties, french onion sauteed onions, swiss, Carla’s cream cheese dip, served on Sour Dough with beef au jus on the side

No Meat Burger

$13.99

house-made black bean burger, cilantro avocado spread, smoked chipotle aioli, greens, tomato, red onion

Poutine Burger

$14.99

piled up hand-cut fries, house made beef gravy, two beef patties, topped with cheese curds, no bun

Smokehouse BBQ

$15.99

two burger patties, braised bacon steak, cheddar, bbq sauce, topped with a mini onion haystack

Burger of the Month

$14.99

Novemberer Burger of the Month: The Thanksgiving Burger! Turkey patty topped with cheddar cheese, a stuffing croquet, turkey gravy and cranberry chutney. Served with sweet potato fries.

Bacon n Brie

$15.99

2 ground beef patties, brie cheese, bourbon soaked apples, arugula tossed in balsamic reduction, served on a pretzel bun

Croque Madame

$14.99

Two burger patties, grilled ham, swiss, sunny egg, stoneground bechamel, classic bun.

Sandos

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$12.99

cheddar, american, jalapeño relish, carla dip, parmesan bread crumbs, served on sour dough with raspberry dipping sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.99

Fried Nashville hot chicken, cheddar, ranch slaw, pickle & a honey drizzle.

Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Bacon Club Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, braised bacon steak, avocado spread, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, wrapped in a warm tortilla

Crab Rangoon Chicken

$12.99

grilled or fried chicken, rangoon cream cheese filling, house-made sweet & sour sauce, crispy wontons, green onion

House Pastrami

$14.99

house-brined & cooked beef pastrami, swiss cheese, thousand island, brown ale mustard, house slaw, rye bread

Pollo Diabllo Wrap

$13.99

grilled chicken breast, black bean & corn relish, cheddar, giardiniera peppers, lettuce, & chipotle aioli wrapped in a warm tortilla

Bulgogi Cheesesteak

$14.99

thinly sliced asian marinated steak, kimchi, provolone cheese, sauteed onions on a hoagie roll.

Brisket Bao Buns

$14.99

Three steamed bao buns, braised brisket, unagi sauce, pickled cucumber, green onion, pickled onion. side not included.

Street Gyros

$14.99

Two large naan, lamb, fries, lettuce, tomato, feta, tzatziki sauce, pickled red onion. side not included.

Braised Brisket

$14.99

house braised brisket, creamy horseradish aioli, sauteed onion, swiss cheese, fried banana peppers, grilled sour dough

Flatbreads

Rangoon Flatbread

$12.99

grilled chicken, rangoon cream cheese spread, sweet n sour sauce, crispy wontons

Bacon Kimchi Flatbread

$13.99

Bulgogi sauce, roasted corn, kimchi, green onion, bacon lardons, provolone, honey sriracha.

Cubano Flatbread

$13.99

Pork, swiss, mojo aioli, ham, pickles, mojo mustard, cilantro

Soup & Salads

Hungry Hungry Hipster

$13.99

arugula, roasted brussels sprouts, grapes, bacon, sliced almond, flaked parmesan, honey vinaigrette

Fork & Knife Wedge

$14.99

Iceburg Wedge smothered with Black Pepper Parmesan Dressing, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon Lardon, Pickled Onion, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic Reduction & Bacon Steak

Thai Crunch

$14.99

iceburg, red cabbage, peanuts, carrot, cucumber, edamame, cilantro, green onion, peanut vinaigrette. Add chicken + $3.

Bruschetta Chicken

$15.99

chicken breast, mixed greens, bruschetta tomatoes & onions, black olives, bleu cheese crumble, flaked parmesan, toasted ciabatta, balsamic vinaigrette.

Beer Cheese Soup (Cup)

$4.00

bacon & green onion garnish

Beer Cheese Soup (Bowl)

$7.00

bacon & green onion garnish

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, croutons, shredded Parmesan, choice of dressing

Roasted Brussel Sprouts (Side)

$6.00

House Slaw (Side)

$4.00

creamy dressing

Mac & Cheese (Side)

$5.00

house-made mac & cheese with a creamy boursin & cheddar sauce, with parmesan breadcrumbs.

House Chips

$4.00

house fried potato chips

Hand-cut Fries

$4.00

fresh cut daily, house fried.

Black Bean Corn Relish

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Dessert

Iron Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.99

large homemade chocolate chip cookie served in a warm cast iron skillet served with vanilla bean ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Apple Crisp Skillet

$7.99

sugar soaked granny smith apples, toasted oat & brewer’s grain crisp, Cedar Ridge & apple cider reduction drizzled over vanilla ice cream.

S'mores Skillet

$7.99

black iron skillet filled with chocolate, fire roasted marshmallow, and served with graham crackers

Turtle Skillet

$8.99

chocolate chip cookie, candied pecans, caramel chocolate sauce & vanilla ice cream

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders (Kids 10 & under)

$5.99

Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.

Mac & Cheese (Kids 10 & under)

$5.99

Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.

Burger & Fries (Kids 10 & under)

$5.99

Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.

Grilled Cheese (Kids 10 & under)

$5.99

Comes with a half order of fries and grapes.

Dips

Large Carlas Dip

$3.00

Small Carlas Dip

$1.50

Large Pimento Dip

$3.00

Small Pimento Dip

$1.50

Igloo Deposit

Igloo Deposit & Rental

$100.00

Red Wine

Dark House Cabernet Bottle

$26.00

Blended with a touch of Syrah, Carignan, Malbec, Petite Sirah and Petit Verdot, this wine shows decadent aromas of black cherry, blackberry, vanilla, toasty oak and coffee. Ripe and elegant, with soft red and black fruit flavors and gentle tannins, this wine was aged in a combination of American and French oak.

Le Grand Pinot Noir Bottle

$23.00

A deliciously juicy, fragrant Pinot Noir sourced from cool vineyards in Limoux, South of France. Made using a very Burgundian whole-bunch technique, retaining the freshness and fruitiness of the variety.Noir is an elegant wine that, unlike the rest of the herd, is sealed in screwcap rather than cork.

White Wine

Hess Select Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Monterey's combination of moderate climate and marine influences from the Pacific Ocean keep the grapes balanced and able to develop fully ripe flavors. A classic Central Coast Chardonnay, this wine offers tropical aromas of grilled pineapple with a hint of lemon zest. Nicely balanced, Hess Chardonnay is medium-bodied with layers of sliced peaches and golden delicious apples, finishing crisp and clean with well-balanced acid.

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio BTL

$23.00

The Diamond Collection Pinot Grigio is a naturally acidic, crisp wine made from smaller yields of more concentrated grapes which produces a vibrant, smooth and balanced wine.

Rose Wine

Dark House Rose Bottle

$23.00

California- Dark Horse Rose boasts a refreshingly dry style that explodes with flavors of fresh red fruit, subtle minerality, and a hint of floral which all race toward a bright, crisp finish.

Igloo Unlimited Wine

Unlimited Wine

$35.00

Cabernet

Champagne

Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Noir

Rosè

Champagne

Wycliff Champagne Bottle

$18.00

Blend of California grapes with a touch of sweetness and a crisp, clean finish.

Root Beer

Root Beer Crowler

$6.00

our house made Old Fashioned Root Beer (non-alcoholic)

Flight - Root Beer

$1.00

Crowler

our house made Old Fashioned Root Beer (non-alcoholic)

Iowa Gold Crowler

$9.00

Quench your thirst with some gold! a light, easy drinking golden ale made for all seasons. 4.8%

Crowler Jacked Apple Pie

$16.00Out of stock

Crowler Black And Blue

$16.00

Crowler Lit Lime Lemon

$16.00

4-Pack

4PACK Little Middy

$9.99

An easy drinking, Czech-style Pilsner made with the hard working, blue collar folks in mind.

4PACK The Real Slim Shandy

$11.99

We added lemon juice to our golden ale for your new go-to during the warmer months.

4PACK Groovy Ruby

$16.99

Hazy IPA packed with real grapefruit.

4PACK Neon

$15.99

NEIPA with Citra & Mosaic hops. – 6.5%

4PACK Classic Amber

$11.99

Our Classic Amber ale has an amber hue with malty flavors.

4PACK Lt Col. Ray Murphy

$11.99

A reddish copper colored ale with malty aromas and grainy-biscuity flavors with a touch of roasted dryness in the finish. A perfect pairing with one of our signature burgers.

4PACK Kolsch

$11.99

We fermented this crispy Kolsch with a traditional German ale strain at lager temperatures. Resulting in a light, drinkable, and delicately balanced beer with aromas of grain and subtle fruit.

4PACK Sticky Juice

$18.99Out of stock

Sticky Juice has aromas of grapefruit pith, orange peel, and lemon peel. Each sticky sip brings forth thick & juicy flavors of orange, grapefruit, and lychee.

4PACK GF Hawaiiowan Punch

$19.99

A nostalgic gluten free sour that will bring back memories of slamming down a big glass of red punch on a hot summer day. It's bursting with tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, passionfruit, and Oh Yeah...punch.

4PACK Mojito- Watermelon Cucumber

$17.99

No shirt, no shoes, no problems. Kick back and relax with our take on a Mojito. It's full of refreshing flavor with watermelon, cucumber, mint, and a hint of lime.

4Pack Boozy Tea Half and Half

$18.99

4PACK Root Beer

$10.99

our house made Old Fashioned Root Beer (non-alcoholic)

4PACK- Untitled Art Collab Fruit Float

$21.99

Gluten Free Sour with Mango, pineapple, passionfruit and pineapple soft serve.

Bottles

Bomber Bag 750ml BTL

$5.00

Single 16oz. Can

SINGLE CAN Little Middy

$4.00

SINGLE CAN The Real Slim Shandy

$4.00

We added lemon juice to our golden ale for your new go-to during the warmer months.

SINGLE CAN Groovy Ruby

$6.00

SINGLE CAN Neon

$5.00

NEIPA with Citra & Mosaic hops. – 6.5%

SINGLE CAN Classic Amber

$4.00

Our Classic Amber ale has an amber hue with malty flavors.

SINGLE CAN Lt. Col. Ray Murphy

$5.00

A reddish copper colored ale with malty aromas and grainy-biscuity flavors with a touch of roasted dryness in the finish. A perfect pairing with one of our signature burgers.

SINGLE CAN Kolsch

$5.00

SINGLE CAN Sticky Juice

$6.50Out of stock

SINGLE CAN GF Hawaiiowan

$6.00

A nostalgic gluten free sour that will bring back memories of slamming down a big glass of red punch on a hot summer day. It's bursting with tropical fruit flavors like pineapple, passionfruit, and Oh Yeah...punch.

SINGLE CAN- Boozy Tea- Half & Half

$6.00

SINGLE CAN Mojito- Watermelon Cucumber

$6.00

SINGLE CAN Coconut Floaties

$7.00

A thick and sticky stout that we conditioned on cacao nibs and enough toasted coconut to get some of those delicious floaties in every pour. Drink a few of these and you'll float too!

SINGLE CAN Root Beer

$4.00

our house made Old Fashioned Root Beer (non-alcoholic)

SINGLE CAN Untitled Art Collab Fruit Float

$6.50

Gluten Free Sour with Mango, pineapple, passionfruit and pineapple soft serve.

Merch-Apparel

Hat-Left Side Logo Blue

Hat-Left Side Logo Blue

$12.00
Hat-Five Panel Digital Camo

Hat-Five Panel Digital Camo

$16.00
Hat-Five Panel Camo

Hat-Five Panel Camo

$16.00
Hat-Yellow Logo

Hat-Yellow Logo

$25.00
Hat - Fitted Logo Black

Hat - Fitted Logo Black

$20.00

"Barn Town Brewing" on back. Fitted (Flex-Fit)

Hat-90s Throwback

Hat-90s Throwback

$21.00

90's Throwback. Fitted (Flex-Fit)

Hat-Circle Rooster Red

Hat-Circle Rooster Red

$16.00Out of stock
Hat - Red Rope

Hat - Red Rope

$28.00
Hat - Tan Rope

Hat - Tan Rope

$28.00
Hat- Light Blue Dad Hat

Hat- Light Blue Dad Hat

$22.00
Hat- Maroon Dad Hat

Hat- Maroon Dad Hat

$22.00
Hat-Navy Beanie

Hat-Navy Beanie

$20.00
Hat-Black Beanie

Hat-Black Beanie

$20.00
Hat-Olive Beanie

Hat-Olive Beanie

$20.00
Hat-Red Beanie

Hat-Red Beanie

$20.00
Hat - Aqua Weathervane

Hat - Aqua Weathervane

$26.00
Hat - Green Weathervane

Hat - Green Weathervane

$26.00
Hat - Brown Weathervane

Hat - Brown Weathervane

$26.00
Hat - Grey Weathervane

Hat - Grey Weathervane

$26.00
Black Hoodie

Black Hoodie

$21.60

Logo on back in white imprint.

Hoodie - Tan Barn

Hoodie - Tan Barn

$45.00
Hoodie - Grey Barn

Hoodie - Grey Barn

$45.00
Army Crew

Army Crew

$40.00
Maroon Crew

Maroon Crew

$40.00
Navy University Sweatshirt

Navy University Sweatshirt

$20.00
Grey University Sweatshirt

Grey University Sweatshirt

$20.00

Red University Sweatshirt

$20.00
Shirt- Pink Tank Top

Shirt- Pink Tank Top

$10.00
Shirt- Mint Tank Top

Shirt- Mint Tank Top

$10.00
Shirt - Red Surfer Tank

Shirt - Red Surfer Tank

$22.00
Shirt - Blue Surfer Tank

Shirt - Blue Surfer Tank

$22.00
Shirt- Longsleeve Black Hop

Shirt- Longsleeve Black Hop

$32.00
Shirt- Longsleeve Blue Fish

Shirt- Longsleeve Blue Fish

$32.00
Shirt- Longsleeve Olive Hop

Shirt- Longsleeve Olive Hop

$32.00
Shirt- Longsleeve Yellow Fish

Shirt- Longsleeve Yellow Fish

$32.00
Shirt-Bear Down

Shirt-Bear Down

$17.60

Bear Down Shirt. Logo on back.

Shirt-Blue Distressed

Shirt-Blue Distressed

$22.00
Shirt-Black Logo

Shirt-Black Logo

$20.00
Shirt-Blue Logo

Shirt-Blue Logo

$16.00
Shirt - Clay Logo Tee

Shirt - Clay Logo Tee

$20.00
Shirt - Tie Dye Tee

Shirt - Tie Dye Tee

$22.00
Shirt-Cornfield

Shirt-Cornfield

$22.00
Shirt-Neon

Shirt-Neon

$17.60
Shirt-Truck

Shirt-Truck

$17.60
Shirt-Ugly Sweater

Shirt-Ugly Sweater

$16.00
Shirt - Rooster

Shirt - Rooster

$22.00
Shirt - Vintage Barn

Shirt - Vintage Barn

$22.00
Shirt - Weathervane

Shirt - Weathervane

$22.00
Socks- Red L/XL

Socks- Red L/XL

$11.00Out of stock
Socks- Red S/M

Socks- Red S/M

$11.00
Socks-Blue L/XL

Socks-Blue L/XL

$11.00
Socks-Blue S/M

Socks-Blue S/M

$11.00

Mask

$7.00

Merch-Glassware

Glass-AnniBEERsary

Glass-AnniBEERsary

$8.00

4 AnniBEERsary glass. Logos of beers from 2020 all over glass.

Coffee Mug-Red

Coffee Mug-Red

$10.00
Coffee Mug-Green

Coffee Mug-Green

$10.00
Glass-10oz. Pub

Glass-10oz. Pub

$5.00
Glass-Pilsener

Glass-Pilsener

$7.00
Glass-Can 16oz.

Glass-Can 16oz.

$6.00
Glass-Stemmed 16oz.

Glass-Stemmed 16oz.

$7.00
Glass-Pub Pint

Glass-Pub Pint

$6.00
Glass-Donut

Glass-Donut

$10.00

Mikerphone collab Donut Glass.

BTB Thermos

BTB Thermos

$24.00

20oz White Thermos with Red Logo

Merch-Misc.

Bottle Bag

Bottle Bag

$5.00

Bomber bag.

Metal Sign

Metal Sign

$25.00
Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack

$4.00

One Sticker

$1.00
Patch-Classic Logo

Patch-Classic Logo

$5.00
Patch-Black & Gold

Patch-Black & Gold

$5.00
Gift Card Postage

Gift Card Postage

$2.00

Postage for Gift Card to send in mail to person of your choice.

Bandana

$7.00

Wednesday lb Tenders

Wednesday 1lb Tenders

$11.99

Wednesday To Go Crowler

Wednesday Core Crowler

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

An independant brewpub locarted in West Des Moines, Iowa. Comfort food, inspired beer.

Website

Location

9500 University Ave. #1110, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Directions

Gallery
Barn Town Brewing image
Barn Town Brewing image
Barn Town Brewing image
Barn Town Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Central Standard Burgers & Shakes Waukee, IA
orange starNo Reviews
1222 SE Univeristy Ave Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Glück Tea - 9250 University Ave, Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
9250 University Ave, Ste 101 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Monterrey Express
orange starNo Reviews
757 SE Alices RD Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Taste Of New York Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
769 SE Alices Rd Waukee, IA 50263
View restaurantnext
Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2180 NW 156th Street Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext
5 Borough Bagels - 13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
orange starNo Reviews
13435 University Ave, Ste 300 Clive, IA 50325
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Des Moines

Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
orange star4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Mac Shack
orange star4.5 • 933
1551 Valley West Dr Suite 253 West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Dino's Bar & Grill
orange star4.8 • 697
5962 Ashworth Rd West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
G.MIGS 5TH STREET PUB
orange star4.6 • 648
128 5th St West Des Moines, IA 50265
View restaurantnext
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
orange star4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Des Moines
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston