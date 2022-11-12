Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

Barnwood Grill

5 Queen Street

Newtown, CT 06470

Popular Items

House Burger
Kids Chix Tenders
Kobe Burger

Specials

Bourbon Tarragon Lobster Bisque

$12.00

(GF)

Napoleon Pineapple Salad

$14.00

Crispy Burrata | Toasted Almonds | Balsamic Glaze | Pineapple Coconut Dressing (GF)

Mediterranean Platter For Two

$24.00

Artichokes | Sun Dried Tomatoes | Hummus | Marinated Eggplant | Kalamata Olives | Cucumber Tzatziki Roasted Peppers | Pepperoncini | Roasted Garlic | Balsamic Glaze | Naan Bread

Sishito Peppers

$16.00

Beef Bacon | Feta Cheese | Peri Peri Seasoning | Kick n’ Bayou Dip (GF)

Baked Brie Cheese

$16.00

Peaches & Pears | Blood Orange Glaze | Cauliflower Crust (GF)

Pierogies

$15.00

Potato & Cheddar | Bacon | Sage Thai Lime Brown Butter

Ribeye Gnocchi

$32.00

Braised Ribeye | Asparagus | Sun Dried Tomatoes | Mushrooms | Garlic Herb Ricotta Mascarpone | Natural Au Ju

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

Pan-seared | Tri-Color Potatoes | Spinach | Mushrooms | Grape Tomatoes | Lobster Sauce (GF)

Branzino

$36.00

Pan-seared | Red & White Quinoa | Vegetable Blend | Capers Cherry Tomatoes | Lemon Garlic Pinot Grigio Sauce (GF)

Butter Basted Kansas Strip

$41.00

16oz - 18oz | Tarragon Garlic Butter Basted | Onion Rings | Vegetables

Smoked Kobe & Pancetta Meatloaf

$30.00

Topped with Provolone | Chipotle Seasoning | Potatoes & Vegetables | Madeira Mushroom Sauce (GF)

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$26.00

Citrus Sriracha Coleslaw | Avocado | Buttermilk Naan | Cucumber Wasabi Aioli | Yuca Fries

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Roasted | Bacon | Scallion | Garlic | Oil | Tahini Sweet Chili Dip (GF)

Rice Balls

Rice Balls

$14.00

Wild Mushrooms | Truffle Oil | Mozzarella Cheese | Creamy Parmesan Dip (GF)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

8 Wings | Spicy Buffalo, Thai Chilli, or Honey BBQ (GF)

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$16.00

Tempura avocado | Red Tobiko | Crispy Wontons | Light Spicy Japanese Sauce (GF)

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Sweet Chili Sauce | Cherry Peppers (GF)

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Fresh Tomatoes | Baby Arugula | Basil Oil Balsamic Glaze | Lemon Citrus Dressing (GF)(VEG)

Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed | Basil | Fresh Tomato | Fra Diavolo Sauce (GF)

Pork Belly

$14.00

Braised | Pan-fried | Bourbon Demi Glaze | Coleslaw (GF)

Steamed Clams

$16.00

Chorizo | Jalapeno | Grape Tomatoes Scallions | Garlic | Lemon White Wine

Soup & Raw Bar

Vegetable Puree

Vegetable Puree

$10.00

(GF)(VEG)

Oysters 6pcs

Oysters 6pcs

$18.00

Blue Points (Long Island)

Oysters 12pcs

Oysters 12pcs

$30.00

Blue Points (Long Island)

Clams 6pcs

Clams 6pcs

$10.00

Little Neck Clams on the Half Shell

Clams 12pcs

Clams 12pcs

$17.00

Little Neck Clams on the Half Shell

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Cocktail Sauce | Mignonette Sauce (GF)

Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Red Onions | Shredded Carrots | Vinaigrette Dressing (GF)(V)

Caesar Salad

$12.00

(VEG)

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Baby Spinach | Pecans | Dry Cranberries | Manchego Cheese | Crispy Homemade Bacon | Avocado | Poppy Seed Honey-lime Dressing (GF)

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Fig Jam & Brie Cheese Crostini | Arugula | Cherry Tomatoes | Toasted Almonds | Avocado | Thyme-citrus Dressing (GF)(VEG)

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets | Baby Arugula | Mixed Greens | Kale | Goat Cheese | Blood Orange Dressing | Balsamic Glaze (GF)(VEG)

Flatbreads

Pear Flatbread

$16.00

Arugula | Blue Cheese | Poached Pear | Pecans (VEG)

Fig Flatbread

Fig Flatbread

$16.00

Pistachio | Goat Cheese | Figs | Truffle Honey | Fresh Kale (VEG)

Barnwood Flatbread

$17.00

Norwegian Smoked Salmon | Capers | Red Onions | Fresh Dill Sauce.

Brisket & Monterey Jack Flatbread

$17.00

Monterey Jack Cheese | Shredded Brisket Caramelized Onions | Thousand Island Dressing

In Hand

Kobe Burger

Kobe Burger

$19.00

Caramelized Onions | Wild Mushrooms | Truffle Aioli | Vermont White Cheddar | Toasted Brioche | House Fries

House Burger

$17.00

Bacon | Pepper Jack Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Brioche | Mayo-bourbon Glaze | House Fries

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Cheddar Cheese | House Fries

Hamburger

$15.00

House Fries

Sea

Salmon

Salmon

$27.00

Grilled | Lemon | Dijon mustard sauce | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)

Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

Grilled Shrimp | Marinated Sweet Chili Sauce | Cheddar Jalapeno Grits (GF)

Scallops Entree

Scallops Entree

$32.00

Pan-seared | Spinach | Mushrooms | Asparagus | Grape Tomatoes | Lemon White Wine Sauce (GF)

Land

Hanger Steak

$33.00

12oz | Marinated | Grilled | Herb Butter Sauce | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)

New York Strip

$37.00

14 oz | Grilled | Peri Peri Fries Truffle Tarragon Butter (GF)

Beef Brisket

Beef Brisket

$32.00

Cooked Low n’ Slow | Tender n’ Sweet | Light BBQ Sauce | Coleslaw | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)

Pasta

Fettuccine

$26.00

Sundried Tomatoes | Grilled Chicken | Lightly Spiced Tomato Mascarpone Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Homemade | Pink Sauce

Sacchetto

$28.00

Homemade | Parmigiano-Reggiano | Shredded Short Ribs | Mushrooms | Caramelized Onions | Creamy au Jus | Fresh Arugula

Penne Pomodoro

Penne Pomodoro

$22.00

Sauteed | Shallots | Tomato | White Wine | Topped With Fresh Mozzarella & Arugula (VEG)

Rigatoni

$25.00

Sweet & Hot Sausage | Sweet Peas | Mascarpone Cheese | Tomato Sauce

Poultry

Milanese Burrata

$26.00

Crispy Chicken Breast | Arugula & Arcadian Mix | Fresh Lemon | Almonds | Grape Tomatoes | Balsamic Reduction (GF)

Newtown Chicken

$25.00

Breast of Chicken | Topped with Provolone Brussel sprouts | Bacon | Garlic Herb Sauce (GF)

Lemon Chicken

$25.00

Breast of Chicken | Parmesan-crusted | White Wine Lemon Sauce | Potato & Vegetable of the Day (GF)

Sides

Side Spinach

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00
Side Brussels Sprouts

Side Brussels Sprouts

$7.00
Side Macaroni & Cheese

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chix Tenders

$8.00

Served w/ Fries

Kids Penne Pasta

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served w/ Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$8.00

Served w/ Fries

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Cake

$9.00

Sea Salt & Caramel Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$8.00

Lemon Sorbet

$8.00

Acai Sorbet

$8.00

Chocolate Ice Cream

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$7.00

Salty Caramel Ice Cream

$7.00

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Chip Lava

$10.00Out of stock

Family Style

Half Tray Brussel Sprouts

$40.00

Half Tray Rice Balls

$40.00

Half Tray Calamari

$45.00

Half Tray Chicken Wings

$40.00

Half Tray New Zealand Mussels

$40.00

Half Tray House Salad

$25.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$25.00

Half Tray Spinach Salad

$28.00

Half Tray Arugula Salad

$28.00

Half Tray Beet Salad

$28.00

Half Tray Salmon

$75.00

Half Tray Shrimp & Grits

$75.00

Half Tray Lemon Chicken

$50.00

Half Tray Newtown Chicken

$50.00

Half Tray Chicken Milanese Burrata

$55.00

Half Tray Beef Brisket

$85.00

Half Tray Hanger Steak

$85.00

Half Tray Rigatoni

$40.00

Half Tray Penne Pomodoro

$40.00

Half Tray Sacchetto

$55.00

Half Tray Lobster Ravioli

$60.00

Half Tray Fettuccine

$60.00

Half Tray French Fries

$15.00

Half Tray Sweet Potato Fries

$15.00

Half Tray Potatoes

$18.00

Roasted or Mashed Depending on Availability

Half Tray Broccoli

$15.00

Half Tray Sauteed Spinach

$20.00

Half Tray Mac & Cheese

$40.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

5 Queen Street, Newtown, CT 06470

Directions

