Barnwood Grill

90 Reviews

$$

2 Old Tomahawk St

Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Order Again

Popular Items

Kobe Burger
Chicken Wings
Chicken Burrata

Daily Specials

pan seared, herbs, served over wild black rice and asparagus finished with lobster sauce (GF).
Soup Special

Soup Special

$12.00

Butternut Squash Soup (Puree)

Acorn Squash

Acorn Squash

$16.00

baked stuffed with lobster meat, mixed veggies, panko, crispy bacon served over arugula and natural juice (GF)

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$15.00

Crab Meat, cream cheese, scallions, sweet ginger thai chilli sauce

Apple & Burrata

$15.00

Baked Stuart’s apples, burrata cheese, fresh lychee, pomegranate arils, spiced pumpkin seeds, scallions, house balsamic glaze (GF)

Double Cut Maple Bacon

Double Cut Maple Bacon

$17.00

Smoked, extra thick-cut Applewood bacon, black pepper maple glaze (GF).

Avocado Fries*

Avocado Fries*

$14.00

Sliced avocado covered with panko, parmesan cheese, herbs, pan fried served with lemon zest-sweet chilli sauce (GF).

Shrimp Tacos Sp

Shrimp Tacos Sp

$25.00

Blackened shrimp, nectarine-pear salsa, paprika-sriracha aioli, house fries

Spaghetti Squash*

Spaghetti Squash*

$35.00

baked stuffed with lobster meat, octopus, shrimp, salmon, clams, calamari light spicy tomato sauce (GF)

Branzino

Branzino

$35.00

(white European seabass) seasonal herbs, seared, capers, cherry tomatoes, garlic, white wine lemon sauce (GF)

Codfish*

$32.00

panko pistachio covered, pan roasted, champagne-apple-mustard sauce (GF)

Chilean Sea Bass*

$39.00

seared, fine herbs, served over fingerling potatoes, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, lobster sauce and herbed olive oil 39

Surf & Turf

$49.00

The best of land and sea, all on one plate. 8oz Filet mignon in a herb butter sauce paired up with seared shrimp in a marinated sweet chilli sauce

Pork Shank* (Osso Bucco)

Pork Shank* (Osso Bucco)

$37.00

braised for 6 hours with all-natural juices, cooked to absolute fall-of-the-bone accompanied by acorn squash risotto (GF)

Rack of Lamb*

Rack of Lamb*

$42.00

oven roasted marinated in garlic, olive oil, thyme and rosemary served over mixed veggies and potatoes

Ribeye Steak

$49.00

(fat & juicy) grilled, truffle tarragon butter sauce, served with lobster mac and cheese

Filet Mignon*

$45.00

10oz grilled served with wild bourbon mushroom sauce

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

sweet chili sauce | cherry peppers GF

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

roasted | bacon | scallion | garlic | oil. GF

Rice Balls

Rice Balls

$13.00

wild mushrooms | truffle oil mozzarella cheese | creamy parmesan dip. GF

Burrata Tower

Burrata Tower

$14.00

Tomatoes, Burrata Cheese, Dried Turkish Figs, House Balsamic Glaze.

Shrimp Dumplings

Shrimp Dumplings

$14.00

seared | sweet chilli sauce

Pierogi

Pierogi

$13.00

Filled with Potato & Cheese topped with Bacon, Scallions. Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

10 pieces, Spicy Buffalo, Thai Chilli or Honey BBQ. / Gluten Free

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Tuna, Guacamole, Caviar, Wonton Chips, Roasted Sesame Dressing.

Truffle Fries App

Truffle Fries App

$10.00

Truffle oil | parmesan

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

tomatoes | cucumbers | red onions | shredded carrots | vinaigrette dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00
Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Roasted butternut squash | goat cheese pear | blueberries | walnuts | honey dressing. GF

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$13.00

Beets, arugula, mixed greens, toasted almonds, feta cheese, blood orange shallot vinaigrette.

Spinach Salad.

$14.00

baby spinach | dry cranberries pecans | roasted butternut squash poppy seed honey-lime dressing

Flatbreads

Fig Flatbread

Fig Flatbread

$15.00

pistachio | goat cheese | figs truffle honey | fresh kale

Pear Flatbread

Pear Flatbread

$14.00

arugula | blue cheese | poached pear | pecans

Barnwood Flatbread

Barnwood Flatbread

$16.00

Norwegian smoked salmon | capers | red onions | fresh dill sauce.

In Hand

Kobe Burger

Kobe Burger

$19.00

caramelized onions | wild mushrooms | truffle aioli Vermont white cheddar | toasted brioche

House Burger

House Burger

$18.00

homemade bacon | pepper jack cheese | lettuce | tomato | brioche | mayo-bourbon glaze

Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$19.00

Yellowfin Tuna | pan seared | sesame seeds | cabbage | radishes | soy sauce cilantro | local honey | wasabi cream | soft corn tortillas

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$22.00

chunks of brisket | Gold BBQ Sauce | American cheese | arugula, tomatoes | ciabatta bread.

Cheese Burger

$16.00

Plain Burger

$16.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Sea

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Atlantic, grilled, dill-white wine sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

grilled shrimp | marinated sweet chili sauce cheddar jalapeno grits. GF

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

blackened |seared | Mexican shrimp | lemon-white wine sauce | veggies GF

Land

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

Louisiana seasoning, bourbon bbq sauce served with bacon mac and cheese

New York Steak

New York Steak

$39.00

100% Certified Black Angus Beef, (Grass Fed Hormone Free) grilled | creamy peppercorn sauce. GF

Pasta

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$23.00

Creamy truffle sauce, toast walnuts

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$29.00

Flat wide noodles, shredded short ribs, mushrooms, onions, natural juice.

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$26.00

Traditional Ground Beef, Mascarpone Cheese, Sweet Peas touch of Tomato Sauce

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Pink Sauce

Poultry

Lemon Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$24.00

Breast of chicken, parmesan crust, herb white wine lemon sauce.

Chicken Burrata

Chicken Burrata

$26.00

Pan fried, panko, arugula, tomato, onions, burrata, house dressing.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Served over Penne Pasta

Chicken Madeira

$25.00

breast of chicken | topped with fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese | madeira wine sauce.

Barnwood Chicken

$26.00

panko-parmesan, pan fried, mozzarella cheese, crispy bacon, bourbon mushroom sauce.

Sides

Side Mushroms & Onions

$7.00
Side Brussels Sprouts

Side Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
Side Macaroni & Cheese

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$7.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00
Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chix Tenders

$15.00

served with fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Kids Mozz Sticks

$15.00

served with fries

Kids Burger

$15.00

Lettuce & Tomato served with fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$15.00

served with fries

Kids Plain Burger

$15.00

served with fries

Family Feast

Family Feast

Family Feast

$65.00

Feeds 4-5 People, Half Tray Chicken, Half Tray Pasta, Half Tray Salad, 1 Bottle of Wine. for just $59

Desserts

Apple Tart

$12.00

Cook in microwave until cake is done in the middle, about 45 seconds.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Homemade

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$12.00

Molten Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie, Cook in microwave until cake is done in the middle, about 45 seconds.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Gluten Free

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.00

Guava Mango Flute

$10.00

Dessert Special

$13.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake

$13.00

served with cherry gelato

Cherry Gelato

$7.00

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00

Appetizers

Rice Balls

$40.00+

wild mushrooms | truffle oil mozzarella cheese | creamy parmesan dip

Burrata Tower

$70.00+

Heirloom Tomato, Burrata Mozzarella Cheese, Red Peppers, Sun Dried Figs, Baby Arugula, Homemade Aged Fig Glaze.

Brussel Sprouts

$50.00+

Roasted, Applewood Bacon, Scallion, Garlic, Olive Oil.

Calamari

$50.00+

Fried, Sweet Chili Sauce & Cherry Peppers

Wings

$40.00+

Buffalo or Thai Chilli

Pierogis

$40.00+

Bacon, Sage Brown Butter, Scallions

Salads

House Salad

$25.00+

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Vinaigrette Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$30.00+

Caesar Dressing

Roasted Beets

$35.00+

Roasted Beets, Baby Arugula, Endive, Feta Cheese, Olive Oil, Lemon, Balsamic Glaze.

Arugula

$40.00+

Roasted Butternut Squash, Goat Cheese, Pear, Blueberries, Walnuts, Honey Dressing.

Flatbreads

Poached Pear & Blue Cheese Flatbread (10 Guests)

$45.00

Arugula, Blue Cheese, Poached Pear, Pecans.

Fig Flatbread (10 Guests)

$55.00

Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Dry Figs, Truffle Honey, Fresh Kale.

Barnwood Flatbread (10 Guests)

$65.00

Norwegian Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onions, Fresh Dill Sauce.

Pasta

Rigatoni

$40.00+

Traditional Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Mascarpone Cheese, Sweet Peas.

Lobster Ravioli

$50.00+

Pink Sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$50.00+

Creamy Truffle Sauce, Caramelized Walnuts.

Pappardelle

$65.00+

Flat Wide Noodles, Shredded Short Ribs, Caramelized Mushrooms & Onions, Natural Juice.

Chicken

Lemon Chicken

$60.00+

(Organic Free Range) Panko breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, lemon, white wine.

Madeira Chicken

$60.00+

(Organic Free Range) Breast of Chicken topped with fresh mozzarella, fresh spinach, madeira wine sauce.

Chicken Francesse

$60.00+

(Organic Free Range) Egg-battered, white wine and lemon sauce.

Barnwood Chicken

$70.00+

(Organic Free Range) Breast of Chicken, Prosciuto, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Wild Mushroom Bourbon Sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00+

(Organic Free Range) Breast of Chicken, Panko Breadcrumbs, Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Burrata

$70.00+

breast of chicken, panko, pan fried, arugula, tomatoes, onions, burrata. house dressing

Sea

Branzino

$100.00+

Pan Seared, Fine Herbs, Cherry Tomato, Capers, Garlic, Pinot Grigio Wine Sauce

Salmon

$80.00+

Grilled, Olive Oil, Lemon, White Wine Dill Sauce.

Shrimp Scampi

$120.00+

Lemon, Olive Oil, Garlic & Fresh Herbs .

Shrimp and Grits

$120.00+

Grilled, Marinated Sweet Chili Sauce, Served with Cheddar Jalapeno Grits. (Everyone's Favorite)

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$35.00+

Brussels Sprouts

$45.00+

Oven Roasted, Bacon, Garlic and Olive Oil

Roasted Potatoes

$30.00+

Garlic, Herbs, Sea Salt, Butte

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2 Old Tomahawk St, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

Directions

