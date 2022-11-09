Restaurant header imageView gallery

Baroli Restaurant and Grill 7041 W Commercial Blvd



No reviews yet

7041 W Commercial Blvd

Tamarac, FL 33319

Appetizers

Baroli Style Caribbean Wings

$15.99

Marinated in creole spices oven roasted and grilled or fried

Grilled Octopus

$15.99

Tender grill octopus season to perfection

Calamari Friti

$15.99

Crispy calamari served with cajun style remoulade with balsamic reduction or fra diablo sauce

Baroli Spicy Bites

$13.99

Fried pork chuncks marinated in a spicy blend. Served with crispy plantains.

Creole Shrimp

$15.99

Crispy fried plantains topped with sweet pepper, onions, and bits of shrimp.

Salad

Garden Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, carrots, pepperoncinis, red cabbage, tomato wedges

Baroli Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, freshly sliced cucumbers, shaved carrots, avocado, tossed in a white wine vinaigrette.

Entrees

Shrimp and Salmon Combo

$39.99

Herb crusted salmon and shrimp in a mild creole sauce. Served with rice and platains.

Lobster, Shrimp and Salmon Combo

$45.99

Herb crusted salmon, shrimp, and lobster in a mild creole sauce. Served with rice, plantains, and macaroni gratinee.

Baroli Trio

Grill conch, shrimp, & lobster seasoned in creole sauce. Served with rice, plantains, and macaroni gratinee.

Baroli Fried Snapper Combo

$54.99

Our famous fried snapper topped with mild creole shrimp. Served with rice, plantains, and macaroni gratinee.

Exquisite Whole Snapper

$39.99

Marinated in our unique island spices: grilled, steamed in white sauces or creole sauce. Served with rice and plantains.

Oceania Pasta

$35.00

shrimp, scallops, mussel, in a creole sauce over linguine

Uptown Snapper

Fried snapper, shrimp, and lobster in a mild creole sauce Served with rice, plantains and macaroni gratinee

Caribbean Style Conch

$39.99

grilled or boiled in a spicy authentic Haitian sauce. served with rice and plantains

Spaghetti Creole

$16.99

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in creole spices sauce Serve with vour choice of pasta

Over Size Fish

$44.99

Meats

Kenscoff Tender Marinated Goat

$29.99

goat meat tenderized, marinated in creole spice: cooked to perfection braised in red sauce, fried tassot style or grilled, served with rice & plantains

Route National Griot

$16.00

pork shoulder cooked to the core serve with fried plantains or french tries ( pikliz

Tassot Turkey

$16.00

Fried Turkey or turkey in sauce marinated in our island spice Served with fried plantains and rice

Fried Chicken

$12.99

Fried chicken marinated in creole spices. Served with plantains.

Chicken in Creole Sauce

$14.99

Creole chicken served with rice and plantains.

Grilled Marinated Ribeye (12oz)

Black Angus beet cooked to perfection finished wit Maitre D' butter choices of french fries or macaroni au gratin

Braise Salmon

$19.99

Sides

Macaroni au Gratin

$5.99

Mushroom Rice

$5.99

Red Bean Rice

$4.99

White Rice

$3.99

Seasoned French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Fried Plantains

$2.99

Fried Yucca

$4.99

Pikliz

$1.99

Grilled Shrimp

$19.99

Sauce Pwa

$3.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.99

Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.99

Kalalou Wednesday

Stew Beef in Creole Kalalou Sauce

$18.00

Soft Drinks

Perrier - Lemon

$4.99

Red Bull

$6.99

Club Soda

$4.99

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Cola Couronne

$2.99

Canada Dry

$4.99

Strawberry Limonade

$6.99

Hot Tea

$4.99

Iced Tea

$4.99

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.99

Lemonade

$5.99

Mimosa

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.00

Mango Mimosa

$9.00

Strawberry Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa Trio Flavor

$12.00

Vodka

Ciroc

Grey Goose

Tito's

Rhum Punch Party Special

$9.99

Gin

Hendricks

Tanqueray

Rhum

Barbancour 3*

$12.99

Bacardi

Captain Morgan

Barbancourt 5*

$12.99

Tequila

Patron Silver

$13.99

Casamigos Repo

$250.00

Belle Air

$80.00

Party Cassamigos Bottle

$250.00

Hookah

$50.00

Remy Martin

$200.00

Hendricks

Patron

$180.00

Moet Bottle

$220.00

Whiskey

Glenfidish

Black Label

Jameson

Makers Mark

Cognac

Remy Martin

$200.00

Hennesy Shot

$15.00

Grand Marinier

Baileys

Cocktails

Baroli 2.0

$14.00

Pa Kanpe

$15.00

Sak Pase

$15.00

Boss Lady

$14.00

Lemon Drop Patron

$17.00

Lemon Drop Tito's

$14.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Mimosa

Margarita

$14.00

Rhum Punch

$13.99

Long Island

$15.00

Old Fashion

$15.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$15.00

Lychee Martini

Daiquiri Strawberry (Hennessy)

$15.99

Amaretto Sour

$15.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Prestige

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Bud-Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella-Rtois

$8.00

Truly

$8.00

Wine

GL Sparkling Wine

$12.00

GL Merlot

$12.00

GL Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Moscato

$12.00

GL Rose

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Red Wine Bottle

$60.00

Champagne

Belaire

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7041 W Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, FL 33319

Directions

