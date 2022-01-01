Barolo Ristorante
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
It’s where tradition and innovation merge in modern comfort; Italian ancestry and family spirit, encased in a warm and inviting setting surrounded by wax-dripping candelabras, Italian glass chandeliers, a 20-seat communal table, comfortable booths to watch the action in the room or a cozy table for two to catch a private moment.
Location
1940 Westlake Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
