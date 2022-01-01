Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barolo Ristorante

1940 Westlake Avenue

Seattle, WA 98101

Order Again

Popular Items

GNOCCHI
PASTA FAGIOLI
GNOCCHI FAGGIANO

Starters

CARPACCIO

$21.00

POLPO

$20.00

CALAMARI

$20.00

TARTARA TONNO

$21.00

LUMACHE

$25.00

INSALATA POMODORO

$17.00

ANTIPASTO

$23.00

PROSCIUTTO

$21.00

VONGOLE

$20.00

MISTA

$13.00

ROMANA

$16.00

1/2 ROMANA

$12.00

PASTA FAGIOLI

$13.00

BURRATA

$22.00

POLPETTE

$17.00

Main

FETTUCINE DI MARE

$33.00

GNOCCHI FAGGIANO

$27.00

RISOTTO

$35.00

SPAG VONGOLE

$29.00

RIGATONI

$25.00

CARBONARA

$25.00

MERLUZZO

$43.00

COSTOLETTE

$39.00

ANATRA

$37.00

TAGLIATA

$37.00

OSSOBUCO

$45.00

FILETTO

$53.00

SHOULDER STEAK

$35.00

PARMIGIANA

$21.00

$75 PRESET MENU

$75.00

$50 MENU

$50.00

Pasta

GNOCCHI

$20.00

FETTUCINI

$20.00

SPAGHETTI

$20.00

RIGATONI

$20.00

Dessert

AFFOGATO

$10.00

CANNOLI

$10.00

CIOCCOLATO

$10.00

TIRAMISU

$12.00

Port

TAWNY

$10.00

10 YEAR

$14.00

20 YEAR

$18.00

Grappa

TORCOLATO

$23.00

ARZENTE

$23.00

CIELIGE

$18.00

LAMPONI

$18.00

PERE

$18.00

CHAMOMILE

$12.00

SARPA

$12.00

ELEGANTE

$14.00

MORBIDA

$14.00

SECCA

$14.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
It’s where tradition and innovation merge in modern comfort; Italian ancestry and family spirit, encased in a warm and inviting setting surrounded by wax-dripping candelabras, Italian glass chandeliers, a 20-seat communal table, comfortable booths to watch the action in the room or a cozy table for two to catch a private moment.

1940 Westlake Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101

