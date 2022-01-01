Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Barone's Tuscan Grill

418 Reviews

$$

280 Young Ave

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana
Dinner Positano
Dinner Vodka

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$12.00

Seasoned bread crumbs in a lemon butter sauce

Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

$12.00

Sautéed with extra virgin olive oil with sausage and garlic

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly battered and fried, served with 3 sauces.

Grilled Calamari

$12.00

Grilled with lemon olive oil

Caprese

$13.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil and EVOO

Stuffed Long Hots

$15.00

Hot peppers stuffed with prosciutto & provolone and oven roasted in olive oil

Mozzarella En Corrozza

$12.00

Pan fried bread stuffed with mozzarella, served with marinara

Mussels

$13.00

Sautéed PEI mussels, choice of garlic white wine or marinara.

Pesto Arancini

$13.00

Fried rice balls with fontina pesto served over homemade tomato sauce

Shrimp Pompeii

$13.00

Jumbo shrimp sautéed with cherry peppers, cherry tomatoes and garlic white wine

Tuscan Meatballs

$11.00

House made meatballs served with whipped ricotta and house sauce

Zucchini Fritte

$13.00

Fried zucchini strips served with lemon aioli.

Flatbreads

Crab Caesar Flatbread

$22.00

Jumbo crab over caesar salad

Short Rib Flatbread

$15.00

Fontina cheese and slow roasted short rib

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil and EVOO

Soup

Cream Of Tomato Basil

$7.00

Shrimp Bisque

$11.00Out of stock

Tuscan Bean

$7.00

*Not Vegetarian-Contains Chicken Broth *Contains cheese *Can be Gluten Free without pasta

Salad

Barone Salad

$14.00

Spring mix, tomatoes, lemon and olive oil with shaved parmesan cheese

Bruschetta Salad

$17.00

Spring mix, grilled chicken, chilled rigatone, mozzarella cheese, sun-dried tomatoes and roasted peppers in a shallot balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Caesar

$15.00

Foccaia croutons, homemade dressing shaved parmesan

Gorgonzola Salad

$16.00

Spring mix, poached pears, cranberries, walnuts and gorgonzola dulce in a raspberry vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp and crab with avocado, tomato in a white truffle balsamic vinaigrette over spring mix

Feta Salad

$16.00

Romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, olives, avocado, croutons & feta cheese in a red wine vinaigrette.

Pasta

Dinner Alfredo

$19.00

Your choice of pasta in a homemade parmesan cream sauce.

Dinner Bolognese

$19.00

Your choice of pasta in an authentic meat sauce from Bologna.

Dinner Crab Mac & Cheese

$32.00

Jumbo crab in a fontina, asiago and lobster cheese sauce, topped with crispy breadcrumbs.

Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Thinly sliced and layered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Dinner Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Thinly sliced and rolled with ricotta

Dinner Gnocchi Tegamino

$19.00

Potato gnocchi, fresh mozzarella homemade sauce

Dinner Lasagna

$19.00

Béchamel and Bolognese sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Dinner Mammas Sunday Sauce

$20.00

Your choice of pasta served with our homemade sauce and meatballs.

Dinner Pasta Forno

$20.00

Rigatoni, sausage, creamy ricotta, melted mozzarella

Dinner Pear Sachetti

$21.00

Pouches of pasta stuffed with pear and grana cheese served with goat cheese cream

Dinner Positano

$28.00

Your choice of pasta with shrimp, scallops, jumbo crab meat homemade marinara.

Dinner Ravioli

$19.00

Ricotta filled, topped with mozzarella in a homemade tomato sauce

Dinner Ravioli Rosa

$25.00

Lobster filled ravioli with a basil cream sauce

Dinner Scampi

$22.00

Your choice of pasta with jumbo shrimp sautéed with garlic white wine, over pasta.

Dinner Spinach Ravioli

$19.00

Spinach and ricotta filled ravioli in a parmesan cream sauce topped with a wild mushroom ragout.

Dinner Tagliatelle Pork Sugo

$21.00

Slow roasted pork ragu over homemade tagliatelle

Dinner Tagliatelle Zucchini

$19.00

Tagliatelle tossed with zucchini, parmigiana & garlic white wine, topped with ricotta lemon zest

Dinner Vodka

$18.00

Your choice of pasta with a classic vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and a touch of basil.

Dinner Vongole

$21.00

Your choice of pasta with little neck clams, garlic white wine or marinara.

Dinner Pasta Butter

$15.00

Choose your favorite pasta.

Dinner Chicken

Dinner Chicken Alla Griglia

$21.00

Grilled herbed chicken over a warm spinach and sun-dried tomato fregola pasta

Dinner Chicken Di Uccio

$27.00

Chicken breast sautéed with jumbo lump crab, roasted garlic white wine sauce and asparagus

Dinner Chicken Francese

$21.00

Egg battered chicken in a lemon white wine sauce

Dinner Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Wild mushrooms in a Marsala demi glazé.

Dinner Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Chicken cutlets pan fried served with an heirloom tomato and arugula salad.

Dinner Chicken Paesano

$21.00

Sautéed with roasted peppers and sausage in a veal au jus.

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Thinly sliced and layered with mozzarella and parmesan cheese

Dinner Chicken Pomodorini

$21.00

Parmesan crusted chicken breast over a sun-dried tomato cream sauce

Dinner Chicken Romano

$21.00

Herb crusted chicken in a lemon caper white wine sauce

Dinner Chicken Saltimbocca

$22.00

Prosciutto and fontina cheese in a sage butter demi-glaze over baby spinach

Dinner Chicken Vesuvio

$24.00

Pan fried cutlets topped with tomato, spinach and tortellini alfredo

Dinner Chicken Carciofi

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlets, topped with crispy artichokes and lemon white wine sauce.

Dinner Veal

Dinner Veal Francese

$26.00

Egg battered veal in a lemon white wine sauce

Dinner Veal Marsala

$26.00

Wild mushrooms in a Marsala demi glazé.

Dinner Veal Milanese

$26.00

Veal cutlets pan fried served with heirloom tomatoes and arugula salad

Dinner Veal Paesano

$26.00

Sautéed with roasted peppers, sausage & fontina cheese in a veal au jus.

Dinner Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Pan fried cutlets topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade sauce.

Dinner Veal Saltimbocca

$27.00

Prosciutto and fontina cheese in a sage butter demi-glaze over baby spinach

Dinner Veal & Peppers

$26.00

Sautéed with marinara sauce, white wine and castelvetrano & gaeta olives

Dinner Veal Carciofi

$26.00

Breaded veal cutlets, topped with crispy artichokes and lemon white wine sauce.

Dinner Veal DiUccio

$26.00

Veal sautéed with jumbo lump crab, roasted garlic white wine sauce and asparagus.

Dinner Veal Vesuvio

$29.00

Pan fried cutlets topped with tomato, spinach and tortellini alfredo

Dinner Specials

Scallop Appetizer

$18.00

Pan seared served with romesco sauce

Bronzino

$38.00

Oven roasted served with tomatoes and olives in a garlic white wine sauce with potatoes and spinach.

Faroe Island Salmon LCWW

$32.00

Sushi grade Faroe Island Salmon pan seared with a white wine lemon caper sauce and served with spinach and potato.

Filet Mignon

$44.00

8oz. Filet in a brandy cream sauce served over broccolini and potatoes.

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$35.00

In a rosemary demi glaze served with mashed potatoes and sautéed mixed vegetables.

Tuna

$38.00

Pan seared Ahi Tuna in a red wine reduction over mushroom risotto and sautéed spinach.

Desserts

GF Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.25

Gluten-free flourless chocolate cake.

Caramel Mascarpone Cheesecake

$7.99
5 Layer Chocolate Cake

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.49

Five layers of dark, moist chocolate cake sandwiched with the silkiest smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant dark chocolate ganache.

Cremé Brulée Cake

Cremé Brulée Cake

$8.99

Rich custard on top of a butter tart shell with a brittle top crust of caramelized sugar.

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

Lemon Berry Mascarpone Cake

$8.49

Vanilla crumb cake with lemon mascarpone cream filling and topped with blueberries and cranberries.

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

A rich combination of Sicilian lemon-infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls.

Reese's Peanut Butter Pie

$7.99

Peanut butter pie with Reese's Pieces, filled with peanut butter mousse & chocolate filling with a chocolate cookie crumb crust & topped with peanuts, peanut butter cups and chocolate glaze.

Large Cannoli

Large Cannoli

$5.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.49

Sponge cake soaked in espresso, topped with mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder.

Sides

Extra Sauce On Side

$3.00

Marinara sauce is only served with the Positano & Mussels. If you are adding extra sauce or a side of sauce, please choose tomato sauce.

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Broccolini

$6.00

Side Broccoli Rabe

$6.00

Side Capellini

$7.99

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Long Hots

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Meatballs(2)

$6.00

Side Spinach

$6.00

Side String Beans

$6.00

Side Gnocchi

$9.00

Side Of Linguine

$8.00

Side Penne

$8.00

Side Rigatoni

$8.00

Side Risotto

$9.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Sausage

$6.00

Extra Parm Cheese On Side

$3.50

CUP OF OIL 4oz.

$6.00

SM CUP OF SEASONING 2oz.

$2.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Kids Chicken Fingers/Fries

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Flatbread

$12.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A family-owned Italian restaurant which offers gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, business meetings, showers and celebrations. Catering services offered as well.

Website

Location

280 Young Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

Gallery
Barone's Tuscan Grill image
Barone's Tuscan Grill image
Barone's Tuscan Grill image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacconelli’s Pizzeria - Maple Shade
orange star4.5 • 755
27 W Main St Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View restaurantnext
NeNe's Market
orange starNo Reviews
42 E Main St Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Caffe Aldo Lamberti - 2011 Marlton Pike W
orange star4.6 • 2,026
2011 Marlton Pike W Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View restaurantnext
Valente's Cucina
orange star4.9 • 219
7 Kings Court Haddonfield, NJ 08033
View restaurantnext
Allora by Da Soli
orange star4.7 • 980
892 NJ-73 Marlton, NJ 08053
View restaurantnext
Lamberti's Tutti Toscani
orange star4.5 • 1,528
1491 Brace Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moorestown

Blue Fig Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,098
200 Young Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store
orange star4.6 • 993
18 E Camden Ave Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Luna Y Sol Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 760
61 E Main St Moorestown, NJ 08057
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moorestown
Mount Laurel
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Maple Shade
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Marlton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cherry Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Haddonfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston