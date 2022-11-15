Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

BARQUE CHATTANOOGA

review star

No reviews yet

2309 East Main Street

Chattanooga, TN 37404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwiches
BBQ Dog
Pulled Pork Meal

For Starters

BBQ Nachos

Tortilla Chips topped with queso, baked beans, slaw, pickles and a drizzle of BBQ sauce.

Brisket Chili

$6.99

Slow cooked in house, cheddar, sour cream, green onion.

Brisket Chili Frito Pie

$7.49

A hearty portion of Brisket Chili served on a bed of Fritos Corn Chips, topped with shredded cheddar and sour cream.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Fresh chopped Romaine, Cornbread Croutons, Black Pepper, House Caesar dressing.

House Salad

Fresh Greens, Shaved Onion, Tomato, Cornbread Croutons, Radish, Choice of Dressing

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Loaded Baked Potato

Big, fluffy Russet Potato with your choice of meat, cheese, butter, sour cream, green onion.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches

Hand Crafted Sandwiches with Slaw, Pickled Onion, Pickle, Drizzle of Sauce on a Toasted Bun.

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Mustard, Duke's Mayo, lettuce, onion and pickle on a toasted bun.

Smoked Portobello Sandwich

$9.99

Mustard, Duke's Mayo, Smoked Onion on a toasted bun.

Barque Street Tacos

Choice of meat, Tofu or Smoked Portobello and Onion. Warm Corn Tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime and Iacopino's Hot Sauce. (2 per order)

Brisket Melt

$11.99

By The Pound

Brisket

Succulent whole brisket slow smoked daily over natural hardwoods.

Burnt Ends

Out of stock

Tender beef flavor bombs. Smoked to perfection.

Ribs

Meaty Pork Spare Ribs, tender, juicy, delicious.

Pulled Pork

Our awesome pulled pork, slow smoked daily for maximum flavor and tenderness.

Pulled Chicken

Sweet Tea brined, then marinated - juicy, flavorful bird.

Smoked Tofu

Marinated and gently smoked. A perfect meatless BBQ option.

Smoked Portobello & Onion

Plump mushrooms and tender, smoked onion.

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99+

Slow cooked with pork and shredded brisket morsels.

Mac & Cheese

$2.99+

Golden, cheesy goodness.

Green Beans (v)

$2.99+

Southern Style like Mee-Maw used to make.

Potato Salad

$2.99+

Mustard based with a hint of dill and red pepper.

Collard Greens

$2.99+

Slow cooked in house with plenty of bacon.

Cole Slaw

$2.99+

Cool, crisp and refreshing.

Hot Slaw

$2.99+

Vinegar based slaw with a kick.

Side House Salad

$2.99+

Fresh Greens, Shaved Onion, Tomato, Cornbread Crouton, Radish and Choice of Dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99+

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Cornbread Croutons, Black Pepper and House Caesar Dressing.

Chips

$2.00

Creamed Corn

$2.99+Out of stock

Cucumber & onion

$2.99+

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$14.99

Your choice of meat, + 2 sides, cornbread and pickles.

2 Meat Plate

$18.99

Choice of 2 meats + 2 sides, cornbread and pickles

3 Meat Plate

$21.99

Choice of 3 meats + 2 sides, cornbread and pickles. Add Brisket or Burnt Ends for $4 upcharge.

Rib Plate

$14.99+

1/3 or 1/2 Slab, 2 sides, cornbread and pickle

Sandwich & 2

Sandwich, 2 sides, cornbread, pickle

Dinner Deals

Brisket Meal

$35.99

1 pound of sliced brisket, 2 pint sides of your choosing, 4 buns or cornbread

Pulled Pork Meal

$26.99

1 pound of pulled pork, 2 pint sides of your choosing, 4 buns or cornbread

Pulled Chicken Meal

$26.99

1 pound of Pulled Chicken, 2 pint sides of your choosing, 4 buns or cornbread

The Sampler

$74.99

2 lbs. of meat of your choice, 1 whole slab of ribs, 3 pint sized sides of your choosing, buns or cornbread, 1 Gallon of Tea. ($4 upcharge per pound of brisket)

Extra Buns x 4

$4.99

$1.25 each

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Cookies of the day (3)

$2.99

Strawberry Chess Bar

$3.75Out of stock

Brownie

$2.99

Beverages

Iced Tea

$1.49

Assorted Sodas

$1.49

Coke, Diet Coke, Mellow Yellow, Bottled Water.

Weekly Special

BBQ Dog

$7.99

Brisket Melt

$9.99

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Kids Bologna & Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barque is your new favorite Barbecue restaurant in Chattanooga! Barque features quality ingredients plus a menu that has something for everyone!

Website

Location

2309 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga
orange star4.6 • 508
205 Manufacturers Rd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy’s Roadside Eats - 8210 Apison Pike
orange star4.9 • 381
8210 Apison Pike Ooltewah, TN 37343
View restaurantnext
Thatcher's BBQ - Ringgold
orange starNo Reviews
2929 Highway 41 ringgold, GA 30736
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston