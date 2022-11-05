Barra - Union Square, Somerville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Mexican food and Latin American cocktails TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.
Location
23A Bow Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Juliet Restaurant - 263 Washington Street
No Reviews
263 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurant
Mike & Patty's Union Square - Bow Market @ Union Square
No Reviews
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant