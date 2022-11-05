Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barra - Union Square, Somerville

review star

No reviews yet

23A Bow Street

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

Mezcal Margarita 12 oz (serves 2)
Salsa | Ranchera (8 oz)

Prepared Food

Guacamole (8oz ToGo)

$13.00

freshly made guac

Totopos

$5.00

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Beans Salad

$12.00

Mussels Tamal

$16.00

Buñuelas (3)

$24.00

Buñuelas Veg (2)

$18.00

Buñuelas – New! Deep fried corn empanadas, served with salad & rustic tomatillo salsa 1 mushrooms in guajillo sauce + 1 Oaxaca cheese

Enmoladas (chicken) (2 w/rice)

$22.00

house made mole enchiladas + shredded chicken breast + sesame seeds + cream + onions

Enmoladas (queso) (2 w/rice)

$22.00

house made mole enchiladas + queso fresco + sesame seeds + cream + onions

Tetelas (2) + Cactus Salad w/ Grasshoppers

$18.00

triangle-shaped corn pocket, stuffed with beans and Oaxaca cheese, served with cactus salad, grasshoppers and molcajete salsa. vegan version: no grasshoppers.

Quesabirrias (2)

$18.00

Birria Plate

$26.00

Cochinita Pibil KIT, serves 3-4

$40.00

1 pint Cochinita Pibil 1 package of blue corn tortillas 8 oz pickled onions w/habanero 8 oz house refried beans

Costra | Beef

$19.00

Cheese crust filled w/flank steak, served on corn tortilla and avocado salsa (2 costras To Go)

Gringa (2)

$18.00

cheese crust filled w/ pork slices in adobo (pastor), served w/ grilled pineapple, cilantro, onions, avocado salsa and 2 tortillas

Pescado Empanizado Tacos (2)

$18.00

Groceries / Pantry

Handmade Blue Corn Tortillas (8)

$10.00

Each piece is handcrafted from start to end. Every batch is made at the moment of your order, so you might receive your tortillas still warm from the comal. We're using the BEST corn, the same utilized by top ranked Mexican restaurants in the world, like Cosme in NY.

Tamales Oaxqueños (pantry 2)

$26.00

Choose 2: - Wild Mushrooms and Chicatana Salsa - Same but no chicatana (vegetarian) - Duck Confit and House Mole

Tetelas (pantry 3)

$16.00

triangle-shaped blue corn pocket, stuffed with beans and Oaxaca cheese

Beans (pint)

$8.00

refried house beans

Rice (pint)

$8.00

Mole Paste (pantry 8 oz)

$12.00

Salsa | Avocado (8 oz)

$8.00

avocado salsa

Salsa | Ranchera (8 oz)

$7.00

red salsa

Salsa | Tomatillo (8 oz)

$7.00

green salsa

Pantry Salsa | Macha (4 oz)

$8.00

salsa macha is an oil-based chile condiment, traditionally prepared with chiles, nuts/seeds and spices. our housemade salsa macha comes in a reusable mason jar. this product contains sesame seeds.

Pantry Salsa | Morita Powder (4 oz)

$8.00

Chile condiment (morita, garlic, oil, salt) Add to sandwiches, quesadillas, pizzas, eggs, salads, rice, noodles, pastas…

Wine, Beer & Bundles

Cocai | Lambrusco Rosato

$28.00

Il Baffone | Pet. Nat.

$28.00

Parés Balta, Cava Brut, Parellada | Sparkling

$20.00

Parés Baltà (Spain)

Christina | White

$28.00

Viñas ERRE | White

$30.00

Cuvée Blanc, Valle de Guadalupe (Mex)

Meinklang

$28.00

2018 Meinklang, Weisser Mulatschak (Austria)

Montemelino | Rosato

$28.00

Mas Petit | Red

$18.00

2017 Parés Baltà (Spain)

Montemelino | Red

$28.00

2017 Montemelino (Italia)

Previo | Red

$28.00

Musica del Marques | Red

$26.00

La Bru | Blue Corn Beer (12 oz bottle)

$8.00Out of stock

Pacifico Six Pack (12 oz bottle)

$24.00Out of stock

Tecate Six Pack (12 oz can)

$21.00

Mezcal + Beer BUNDLE

$60.00

One bottle of Mezcal Union (750 ml) + 4 Mexican beers (Bohemia and/or Tecate)

Clamachela BUNDLE

$40.00

6 Mexican lagers + michelada mix + house salts

Agualoca BUNDLE

$60.00

Bottle of mezcal Union Joven (750 mil) + 1 gallon of house agua fresca (hibiscus).

Sangria BUNDLE

$30.00

Bottle of organic red wine + sangria mix

Mimosa BUNDLE

$30.00

Bottle of organic sparkling + fresh OJ

Cocktails

Mezcal Margarita 12 oz (serves 2)

$26.00

One of the best ranked Margaritas in the area! Made with fresh ingredients only, including house salts. If you don't like mezcal, ask for Tequila.

Mezcal Paloma (12oz / serves 2)

$24.00

Another Mexican classic! Grapefruit juice, lime and syrup, topped w/ soda. If you don't like mezcal, ask for Tequila.

Mezcal Palmer (12 oz, serves 2)

$26.00

Earl Grey infused Mezcal, orange liqueur, lemon, lime, sugar rim

Spicy option ToGo

$2.00

Spice up your mezcal based drinks with our house infused mezcal.

Agualoca w/mezcal or gin (16 oz, serves 2)

$20.00

Hibiscus agua fresca + your favorite spirit makes an Agualoca.

Mezcal Negroni (8oz / serves 2)

$26.00

A Mexican variation of a classic. If you prefer the classic, ask for Gin.

Mezcal Old Fashioned (8 oz, serves 2)

$22.00

Our variation of a classic.

Sotol Malverde (8oz / serves 2)

$26.00

One of Barra's favorites! Sotol, elderflower, cucumber, mint and citrus. Sotol is a distilled spirit from a desert plant, similar to agave. Sotol is less smoky than mezcal, and has more herbal-earthy notes.

Oaxacan Manhattan (8oz / serves 2)

$26.00

A classic prepared w/native Oaxaca corn bourbon.

Caipirinha w/strawberries (12oz/ serves 2)

$24.00

A variation of the traditional caipirinha, using sake or cachaça, with muddled limes & strawberries.

Carajillo (8 oz / serves 2)

$22.00

The perfect dessert after a meal, espresso and Liquor 43.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican food and Latin American cocktails TO GO: food, cocktails, beer & wine, bundles.

Website

Location

23A Bow Street, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

BARRA image
BARRA image
BARRA image

