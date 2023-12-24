Restaurant info

Barra Rossa is a bustling burst of Italian flavor and energy. The lively atmosphere is perfect for sharing a meal with friends or family, or for a late night snack. Try several of our signature hot and cold small plates. Then, choose from a selection of our wood-fired pizzas and pastas, or one of our signature entrees. Creative and traditional dishes are brought to life with local and fresh ingredients. An extensive wine and specialty cocktail list pairs with each dish to complete the dining experience.

