Barra Vino Inc 241 Ledoux Street

Barra Vino Inc 241 Ledoux Street

No reviews yet

241 Ledoux Street

Taos, NM 87571

Small Plates

Artichoke dip

$12.00

Bison chili

$13.00

Cuban panini

$14.00

Dumplings

$12.00

Flatbread marg

$12.00

Flatbread pepperoni

$14.00

House Queso

$10.00

House salad

$10.00

Hummus

$12.00

Meatballs

$14.00

Ravioli

$13.00

Special flatbread

$14.00

Drinks

Carafe

$18.00

Soda

$5.00

Sparkling/NA

$3.00

Wine/bottle

$47.00

Wine/glass

$14.00

Wine/glass

$12.00

Wine/glass

$11.00

Beer

$4.00

Frose

$10.00

Boards

Small

$22.00

Large

$34.00

Desserts

Chocolate lava cake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

241 Ledoux Street, Taos, NM 87571

Directions

