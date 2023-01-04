Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barracuda - Baton Rouge

review star

No reviews yet

2054 Government Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Dips + Chips

Queso

Queso

$6.00

topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!

Guacamole

Guacamole

$8.00

Ⓥ topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!

Red Salsa

Red Salsa

$4.00

Ⓥ roasted tomato salsa, served with chips!

All the Dips!

All the Dips!

$16.00

get all three! queso, guacamole, red salsa, served with chips!

Side Chips

Side Chips

$2.00

Just Queso

Just Queso

$2.00

individual sized queso, no chips

Just Guac

Just Guac

$3.00

Ⓥ individual sized guacamole, no chips

Just Red Salsa

Just Red Salsa

$1.00

Ⓥ individual sized salsa, no chips

Green Salsa

Green Salsa

$4.00

Ⓥ love our green salsa? dip your heart out - this one comes with chips...

Tacos

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.95

grilled chicken marinated in achiote, citrus, & mild guajillo chile adobo, onion, cilantro w/ side of green salsa

Pork Taco

Pork Taco

$3.95

roasted pork shoulder braised in smoky & spicy morita chile adobo, onion, cilantro w/ side of green salsa

Beef Taco

Beef Taco

$4.50

grilled steak, onion, cilantro w/ side of green salsa

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$4.50

beer battered louisiana catﬁsh, shredded cabbage, homemade crema, salsa macha (spicy!), pomegranate

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$3.95

Ⓥ grilled mushrooms w/ salsa macha (spicy!), onion, cilantro

Broccoli Taco

Broccoli Taco

$3.95

Ⓥ GF - charred broccoli, caramelized onion, salsa seca, sunflower caesar, cilantro, on corn

Bowls

all bowls come with rice, beans, cotija, guacamole, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro
Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$11.00

GF - grilled chicken in adobo, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro w/ side of green salsa and a lime

Pork Bowl

Pork Bowl

$11.00

GF - red chile pork, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro w/ side of green salsa and a lime

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.00

GF - carne asada, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro w/ side of green salsa and a lime

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$14.00

beer battered catfish, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro w/ side of green salsa and a lime

Mushroom Bowl

Mushroom Bowl

$11.00

GF - grilled mushrooms, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro w/ side of green salsa and a lime *want it vegan? ask for no cotija!

Broccoli Bowl

Broccoli Bowl

$11.00

GF - grilled broccoli, caramelized onion, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, cilantro w/ side of green salsa and a lime *want it vegan? ask for no cotija!

Quesadillas

melty chihuahua cheese + toasty fresh tortilla
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.95

melty chihuahua cheese + toasty fresh tortilla

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.20

grilled chicken in adobo and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla

Beef Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$5.20

carne asada and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla

Pork Quesadilla

Pork Quesadilla

$5.20

red chile pork and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$5.20

grilled mushrooms and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla

Broccoli Quesadilla

Broccoli Quesadilla

$5.20

grilled sweet potatoes and melty chihuahua cheese on a toasty fresh tortilla

Bean Quesadilla

$4.20
Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.00

quesadilla, chips, queso ~ yes you can sub red salsa or guacamole!

Sides

Rice

Rice

$2.50

Ⓥ green rice

Beans

$2.50

pinto pot beans

Corn In A Cup

Corn In A Cup

$5.00

griddled corn, cotija cheese, crema, chili salt, lime

Crema

Crema

$0.50

house cultured crema

Pickled Onions

Pickled Onions

$1.00

Ⓥ pickled red onion with charred habañero (slightly spicy)

Tortillas (2)

Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Ⓥ barracuda fresh flour or corn tortillas

Dozen Cooked Flour Tortillas

Dozen Cooked Flour Tortillas

$6.00

Our own fresh tortillas! ingredients include: flour, water, salt, shortening. Not enjoying immediately? Place wrapped tortillas in a warm oven (250 degrees) for 10 minutes before enjoying.

Want More Taco Salsa?

Red

Red

Ⓥ our chip salsa, mild heat * 1 salsa good for 2 tacos *

Macha

Macha

Ⓥ toasty smokey, medium heat * 1 salsa good for 2 tacos *

Green

Green

Ⓥ creamy jalapeño, medium-hot heat * 1 salsa good for 2 tacos *

Arbol

Arbol

Ⓥ hot * 1 salsa good for 2 tacos *

BIG STUFF

Choice of protein or grilled mushrooms, comes with: 1 dozen flour tortillas, beans, onion + cilantro, cheese, green salsa for tacos, red salsa for chips, bag of chips **everything packaged separately**
Happy Hour Pack

Happy Hour Pack

$47.00

includes: one big bag of chips, one pint of queso, one pint of salsa + one jug of our classic margaritas. each margarita jug serves 4-5 drinks (32oz).

Taco Family Meal (feeds 2-4)

Taco Family Meal (feeds 2-4)

$50.00

includes: choice of one taco filling, 1 dozen cooked flour tortillas, beans, onion + cilantro, cheese, green salsa for tacos, red salsa for chips, bag of chips **everything packaged separately**

Taco Family Meal (feeds 6-8)

Taco Family Meal (feeds 6-8)

$90.00

includes: choice of two taco fillings, 2 dozen cooked flour tortillas, beans, onion + cilantro, cheese, green salsa for tacos, red salsa for chips, bag of chips **everything packaged separately**

Big Queso (serves 4-6)

Big Queso (serves 4-6)

$15.00

*does not come with chips*

Big Guacamole (serves 4-6)

Big Guacamole (serves 4-6)

$18.00

Ⓥ *does not come with chips*

Big Red Salsa (serves 4-6)

Big Red Salsa (serves 4-6)

$8.50

Ⓥ *does not come with chips*

Big Green Salsa (serves 4-6)

Big Green Salsa (serves 4-6)

$8.50

Ⓥ *does not come with chips*

Big Chip (serves 4-6)

Big Chip (serves 4-6)

$6.00

Big Bean (serves 4-6)

Big Bean (serves 4-6)

$8.00

Ⓥ pinto pot beans

Big Rice (serves 4-6)

Big Rice (serves 4-6)

$8.00

Ⓥ green rice

Big Pickle (serves 4-6)

Big Pickle (serves 4-6)

$10.00

Ⓥ pickled red onion with charred habañero (slightly spicy)

Big Crema (serves 10-12)

Big Crema (serves 10-12)

$10.00

house cultured crema

Big Taco Filling (serves 2-4)

Big Taco Filling (serves 2-4)

$26.00
Dozen Cooked Flour Tortillas

Dozen Cooked Flour Tortillas

$6.00

Our own fresh tortillas! ingredients include: flour, water, salt, shortening. Not enjoying immediately? Place wrapped tortillas in a warm oven (250 degrees) for 10 minutes before enjoying.

Bar

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

lunazul blanco tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, salt **Pickup Only**

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$8.00

lunazul blaco tequila, topo chico, fresh lime **Pickup Only**

Paloma

Paloma

$8.00

lunazul blanco tequila, grapefruit jarritos, fresh lime **Pickup Only**

Modelo

Modelo

$4.00

12oz can **Pickup Only**

Local Beer

$5.00

rotating local selection, 12oz can **Pickup Only**

High Noon

$6.00
Michelada

Michelada

$5.50

setup of our spicy mix + modelo + chile salt (not tomato based) **Pickup Only**

Margarita Jug, 32oz

Margarita Jug, 32oz

$34.00

Serves 4-5, pour over lots of ice **Pickup Only**

Chelada

Chelada

$5.50

modelo with a setup of fresh lime juice and a salt rim, pour over ice **Pickup Only**

Wine, White

$8.50

'Xarmant' Txakoli **Pickup Only**

Non-Alcholics

Bubbly Water

Bubbly Water

$3.00

12oz glass bottle

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

12oz glass bottle

Limeade

Limeade

$3.00
Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$3.00
Jarritos Mandarine

Jarritos Mandarine

$3.00

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

12oz glass bottle

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

32 oz Limonada Jug

$10.00

32 oz Hibiscus Jug

$10.00

Pantry

Dozen Cook 'Em Later Flour Tortillas

$6.00

*READY TO HAVE YOUR TACO PARTY?* : pre-heat a dry cast-iron pan to medium-high, & cook tortillas on each side for 10-15 seconds until they puff with golden-brown spots.

Salsa Macha Jar

Salsa Macha Jar

$6.00

morita chile, puya chile, arbol chile, sesame, corn, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and salt *keep the jar! bring it back and we'll refill it for $5!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Location

2054 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Directions

