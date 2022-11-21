Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barracudas Locust Point Tavern 410-685-2832 1230 E Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230

482 Reviews

$$

1230 E Fort Ave

Baltimore, MD 21230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Blackened Shrimp Greek Salad

$22.00

colossal shrimp, field greens, kalamata olives, cucumbers, french feta, tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini, citrus feta dressing

Crushes

Specialty Crush

$12.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Grapefruit Crush

$10.00

Lemon Crush

$10.00

Lime Crush

$10.00

Lemon Lime Crush

$10.00

Appetizers, Soup, Salad

Bag O' Chips

$7.00

house made chips & ranch

Barracudas Wings

$16.00

1+ lb of wings, available in baltimore, buffalo, or key west

Bowl Cream of Crab Soup

$16.00

Bowl Maryland Crab Soup

$16.00

Bowl Of Soup of the Day

$16.00

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

herb tomato sauce

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

hand-breaded, honey dijon + add fries $3

Chips & Dip

$8.00

house cut ranch potato chips w/our homemade ranch dip

Coddies

$7.00

pan fried fresh cod, potato, mustard

Joe Rag's Salad

$12.00

field greens, cucumbers, artichokes, tomatoes, red onion, white balsamic

Old Bay Fries

$7.00

The Meatballs

$14.00

ground pork/beef/veal, romano, herb tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, toast points

Sandwiches

served with house chips - sub Old Bay fries $1

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

jumbo lump md crab cake, white toast

Highlandtown Hoagie

$19.00

imported prosciutto, sweet & hot peppers, homegrown basil, fresh mozzarella, toasted Italian hoagie

Italian Cheese Steak

$18.00

sliced beef, pepperoncini, garlic aioli, provolone, caramelized onion

Lombard Street

$17.00

house corned beef, swiss cheese, dijon mustard, marble rye

Old School Porketta

$17.00

hand-rolled roasted garlic pork, long hots, rappini, evvo, provolone, reggiano

Pit Beef

$17.00

house-made pit beef, tiger sauce, red onion, kaiser roll

Tavern Burger Double

$17.00

smashed ground beast, caramelized onions, white american, house sauce. *no substitutions*

Tavern Burger Single

$10.00

smashed ground beast, caramelized onions, white american, house sauce. *no substitutions*

Tacos

(3) tacos, served with avocado, cheddar, sriracha ranch, pico de gallo, + house tortilla chip $3

Steak Tacos

$16.00

onions, cilantro, jalapeno, pico de gallo, sour cream

Entrees

Crab Cake Entree

$52.00

(2) jumbo lump md crab cakes, old bay fries, cole slaw

Grandmom Mary's Meatlof

$26.00

ground beef/pork/veal, tomato demiglace, mashed potatoes, greens

Jerk Chicken Pasta

$27.00

farfalle, pineapple pico de gallo, onions, garlic, touch of cream

Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Proscuitto - n- Shrooms Pizza

$19.00

button mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, reggiano, arugula, garlic aioli

Roasted Flower Pizza

$17.00

roasted cauliflower, caramelized onions, mozzarella, romano, garlic aioli

Sweet Heat Pizza

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, sweet hot peppers, homegrown basil, reggiano, tomato herb sauce

Desserts

Apple Rice Pudding

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned & locally loved, we have been providing Locust Point with casual fine dining since 2010. Featuring an eclectic menu of Maryland favorites and not-your-average tavern food, Chef William Hughes continues to throw his own twist through daily specials and seasonal fare.

Website

Location

1230 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

Gallery
Barracudas image
Barracudas image
Barracudas image
Barracudas image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southside Diner
orange star4.6 • 2,135
893 E Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Wiley Gunters
orange star4.6 • 303
823 E Fort Avenue Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Barfly's
orange starNo Reviews
620 East Fort Ave Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Fat Patties - McHenry Row (Baltimore)
orange starNo Reviews
1724 Whetstone Way Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Amber - Locust Point
orange starNo Reviews
900 E Fort Ave Suite 109 Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Diamondback Brewing Co. - Locust Point
orange starNo Reviews
1215 EAST FORT AVENUE Baltimore, MD 21230
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Baltimore
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Inner Harbor
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston