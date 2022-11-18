Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barranco

review star

No reviews yet

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd

Lafayette, CA 94549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Made Yucca Chips
Corn Empanada Trio
Aji de Gallina

To-Go Cocktails

Sangria

Sangria

$14.00

This punch of red wine, chopped fruit and Peruvian influences is among the best sellers in house!!

Pisco Punch

Pisco Punch

$13.00

Get to know Peru's national spirit in this tropical cocktail with pineapple, lime, and Pisco!

Margarita

Margarita

$13.00

Cant go wrong with this timeless classic!

Guava Cava

Guava Cava

$13.00

Heres a signature that you requested! We’re excited to share this delicious cocktail in your home! Ingredients include; Vodka, Guava juice, Lime juice, Apricot liquor, and Cava!!

Pisco Sour

Pisco Sour

$15.00

Family Feast

Family Feast For 4

Family Feast For 4

$70.00

A perfect way to explore the flavors of Peru! Our family meal feeds 4 people and comes with quinoa salad, 4 Assorted empanadas, aji de gallina, jasmine rice, and alfajores.

Family Feast For 6

Family Feast For 6

$105.00

quinoa salad, six assorted empanadas, aji de gallina, lomo saldo, adobo, jasmine rice and alfajores

Lunch Box

Pan Con Chicharron

Pan Con Chicharron

$20.00

Sliced roasted pork loin, fried yams, marinated onions in lime juice & crema de rocoto

Pan Con Lomo

Pan Con Lomo

$24.00

Stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce & crema de rocoto

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$20.00

Crispy chicken marinated in aji-amarillo, lemon, sea salt, coleslaw, crema de rocoto & cilantro

Shrimp Sandwich

Shrimp Sandwich

$24.00

Shrimp Chicharron marinated in lime juice, avocado, tomato and creole sauce

Cebiche

Cebiche de Pescado

Cebiche de Pescado

$24.00

Fresh fish in lime juice, aji rocoto leche de tigre

Cebiche Mixto

Cebiche Mixto

$25.00

Mussels, fish, calamari, shrimp

House Made Yucca Chips

House Made Yucca Chips

$5.00

Higly recommended for your cebiche.

Cebiche Chino Peruano

Cebiche Chino Peruano

$26.00

Fresh Ahi tuna in a sweet Chile sauce with rococo tamarind

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$26.00

Ahi tuna, sweet chili sauce, tamarind sauce, rococo chili, onions, lime juice, and avocado

Bocaditos

Chicken Noodle soup

Chicken Noodle soup

$15.00

classic Peruvian hangover soup with rice noodles, cilantro-ginger base, & vegetables

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$15.00

Mix field greens, onions, andean corn, queso fresco & lime-passionfruit vinagrette

Mac 'n Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

smoked bacon, aged cheddar, huacaina

Tequeños

Tequeños

$15.00

crispy wontons stuffed with oaxaca cheese, avocado, & tamarind sauce

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$18.00

Nothing is better than these.. Breaded with rice flour and fried chicharrones!

Palta Rellena

Palta Rellena

$14.00

Our Fan favorite is here!! Organic Hass avocado filled with crispy chicken chicharron & lime-oregano mayo.

Langostinos Crocantes

Langostinos Crocantes

$17.00

Quinoa encrusted white prawns, roasted sweet potatoes & BBQ-inca kola sauce.

Pulpito Bebe

Pulpito Bebe

$25.00

Grilled baby octopus,purple mashed potato.

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$18.00

Peruvian inspired cart street vendor grilled skewers, marinated in panca paste and Peruvian spices

Corn Empanada Trio

Corn Empanada Trio

$20.00

Three delicious homemade empanadas filled with corn (choclo) and cheese

Bolitas de Yucca

Bolitas de Yucca

$16.00

Homemade with yucca puree crusted quinoa and stuffed with spinach, zucchini and onions.

Papa Huancaina

Papa Huancaina

$13.00

Roasted potatos, ahi amarillo, feta cheese sauce, smoked bacon

Scallops

Scallops

$18.50

Pan seared scallops, huacaiina, feta cheese and choclo (corn)

Mariquita Beet Salad

$16.00

Beets, Lime vinaigrette, onions, choclo, cancha, mint, cilantro, potatoes and feta cheese

Platos de Fondo

Lomo or pollo Saltado

Lomo or pollo Saltado

$30.00

stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce

Arroz Chaufa

Arroz Chaufa

$25.00

fried rice, pork shoulder, onions,gluten-free soy sauce, and BBQ sauce

Adobo

Adobo

$30.00

Snake River pork shoulder slowly braised in Cusqueña-aji panca sauce, & rice

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$25.00

Peruvian chicken stew in aji-amarillo base served with jasmine rice and egg

Seafood Paella

Seafood Paella

$30.00

Peruvian style, Bomba rice, saffron-paprika base & peruvian beer

Pescado a lo Macho

Pescado a lo Macho

$32.00

Seasonal fish fillet roasted over seafood stew in a mild rocoto sauce ando coconut rice.

Salmon Bandido

Salmon Bandido

$30.00

Wild salmon fillet, grilled, purple mash and escabeche.

Farmer's Market Quinotto

Farmer's Market Quinotto

$24.00

Quinoa risotto, roasted Farmer's veggies, soffritto and coconut cream with queso fresco.

Churrasco

$45.00

Grass fed black angus new york steak with fries and chimichurri

Tuna Nuovo Andina

$30.00

Pan seared ahi tuna, plantains, salsa criolla, and curry sauce

Seco de Res

$32.00

Slow braised short ribs in cilantro, cusquena beer, panamito bean, jasmin rice

Sides

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$4.00
Yucca fries

Yucca fries

$10.00

These baked fries native to Peru are large, golden and crispy on the outside & soft on the inside.

Sweet potato Fries

Sweet potato Fries

$8.00

say no more!

Plantanos Fritos

Plantanos Fritos

$10.00

ripe plantains sweet, creamy center and caramelized around the edges.

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$10.00
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$10.00
Sautéed Spinach

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00
Veggies

Veggies

$10.00
Coconut rice

Coconut rice

$8.00

Sweets

Alfajores

Alfajores

$12.00

Our homemade Peruvian cookies filled with dulce de leche

Quinoa Flan

$14.00

This recipe is a delicate and sophisticated take on a classic, with deep texture and flavor. Our version of quinoa flan.

Panna Cotta

$14.00

Vanilla coconut with passion fruit reduction.

Pet Menu

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

Grass-fed Black Angus beef

$12.00

Grass-fed Black Angus beef, Jasmine rice, snow peas, and carrots

Free-Range Chicken

Free-Range Chicken

$12.00

Free- Range Chicken, Jasmine Rice, snow peas, and carrots

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette, CA 94549

Directions

Gallery
Barranco image
Barranco image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kitava | SF2BAY - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Marufuku Ramen | SF2BAY - Lafayette
orange starNo Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Lafayette
orange star4.1 • 1,771
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA
orange star4.6 • 5,414
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Tutu's Cafe, Bar & Market
orange starNo Reviews
53 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
SF2BAY
orange starNo Reviews
201 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

Roam Artisan Burgers - Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 8,161
23 Lafayette Circle Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Batch & Brine - Lafayette, CA
orange star4.6 • 5,414
3602 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
SWAD INDIAN CUISINE TAKEOUT
orange star4.7 • 4,704
960 Moraga Rd #1 Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Social Bird
orange star5.0 • 4,190
3593 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Pizza Antica, Lafayette
orange star4.1 • 1,771
3600 Mt. Diablo Blvd. Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000155 - Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 998
3518 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette, CA 94549
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Walnut Creek
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Pleasant Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston