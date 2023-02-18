A map showing the location of Barrel 21 Distillery Barrel 21 DistilleryView gallery

Barrel 21 Distillery Barrel 21 Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

2235 North Atherton St

State College, PA 16803

Distillery

General

Tastings

$1.89

Infusion

$12.00

Shipping

$15.00

Used Barrels

$90.00

375ml Bottles

Limoncello Bottle

$18.00

375ml Cases

Limoncello Case

$216.00

750ml Bottles

Apple Brandy Bottle

$38.00

Barrel Rested Gin

$32.00

Buckwheat Bottle

$44.00

Gin Bottle

$28.00

Jalapeno Flavored Vodka BTL

$25.00

Light Rum Bottle

$23.00

Maple Rye BTL

$43.00

Navy Rum Bottle

$36.00

Rock & Rye Bottle

$44.00

Single Barrel White Tail BTL

$50.00

Single Barrel Woodcock BTL

$50.00

Smoked Bourbon Bottle

$44.00

Spiced Rum Bottle

$23.00

Vodka Bottle

$23.00

White Rye Bottle

$21.00

White Tail Bourbon BTL

$38.00

Woodcock Rye

$38.00

750ml Cases

Barrel Rested Gin Case

$384.00

Buckwheat CS

Gin Case

$336.00

Jalapeno Vodka CS

Light Rum Case

$276.00

Navy Rum Case

$432.00

Rock & Rye Case

$492.00

Single Barrel White Tail Case

$600.00

Single Barrel Woodcock Case

$600.00

Smoked Bourbon Case

Spiced Rum Case

$276.00

Vodka Case

$276.00

White Rye Case

$276.00

White Tail Bourbon Case

$456.00

Wockcock Rye Case

$456.00

Zeno's 50th Anniversary Rye CS

$528.00

Zeno's 50th Rye Barrel Proof

$648.00

Clothing

Mesh Hat

$28.00

Clothing - T Shirt

Green T

$20.00

Med Green T

$20.00

Merch

15gal Barrel

$30.00

TT Passport

$35.00

BOGO Half T Trail

$52.50

Whiskey Gift Set

$90.00

Limoncello Giftbox

$33.00

Mini Basket Set

$25.00

2Glass Set

$10.00

Mule G Box

$65.00

Mule Mug

$12.00

Gin & Tonic Gift Basket

$35.00

Brut Rocks

$20.00

Oak Barrel Kit

Maple Syrup

$19.50

Mini Trio Set

$36.50

Bourbon Candle

$16.50

Maple Syrup Case

$192.00

Distillery Tour/Tasting

$4.72

Single Rocks Glass

$5.00

Tasting Glass

$4.85

Barrel Club Rye

$150.00

Barrel Club Bourbon

$150.00

Barrel White Rye Kit

$172.00

Single Oak Barrel

$75.00

Tasting Glass Set

$10.00

Malt Vinegar

$6.50

Passport Samples

Bourbon Sample

Vodka Sample

White Rye Sample

Spiced Rum Sample

Light Rum Sample

Navy Sample

Gin Sample

Rested Gin Sample

Rye Sample

Apple Brandy Sample

Limoncello Sample

Rock & Rye Sample

No Samples

200ml Flask

Buckwheat 200ml

$14.00

Maple Rye 200ml

$14.00

Rock & Rye 200ml

$14.00

Smoked Bourbon 200ml

$14.00

Whitetail 200ml

$12.00

Woodcock 200ml

$12.00

Soda

Ginger Beer Case

$16.00

Ginger Soda 6pk

$5.99

Grape Soda 6pk

$5.99

Orange Soda 6pk

$5.99

Root Beer 6pl

$5.99

Soda Sampler 6pk

$6.99

RTD Cocktail Mix

B Mary Combo

B21 Punch

Bloody Mary Mix

Strawberry Fields 16oz TG

$12.00

Strawberry Fields 32oz TG

$18.00

PLCB Wholesale Accounts

750ml Cases (Deep Copy)

12/cs 000002293 750ML- Barrel21 Distilled Gin

$204.00

12/cs 000002129 750ML-Barrel21 Light Rum

$168.00

12/cs 000002131 750ML- Barrel 21 Spiced Rum

$168.00

12/cs 000002130 750ML- Barrel21 Vodka

$168.00

12/cs 000002294 750ML- Barrel21 White Rye

$168.00

12/cs 000098293 750ML- Barrel21 White Tail Bourbon Whiskey

$279.96

12/cs 000098294 750ML- Barrel21 PA Woodcock Straight Rye Whiskey

$279.96

375ml Cases (Deep Copy)

12/cs 000002165 375ML- Barrel21 Limoncello

$129.00

Soda (Deep Copy)

4/cs 000098453 Otto's Brewery Ginger Beer N/A

$16.00

TRANSFERS (IN-HOUSE)

375ml Cases (Deep Copy)

Limoncello 375ML- 12/cs

375ml Bottles (Deep Copy)

Limoncello BTL 375ML

750ml Bottles (Deep Copy)

Rock & Rye BTL 750ML

White Tail Bourbon BTL 750ML

Woodcock Rye BTL 750ML

Single Barrel White Tail BTL 750ML

Barrel Rested Gin BTL 750ML

Single Barrel Woodcock BTL 750ML

Light Rum BTL 750ML

Buckwheat BTL 750ML

White Rye BTL 750ML

Vodka BTL 750ML

Jalapeno Flavored Vodka BTL 750ML

Gin BTL 750ML

Spiced Rum BTL 750ML

Apple Brandy BTL 750ML

Maple Rye BTL 750ML

Navy Rum BTL 750ML

Smoked Bourbon BTL 750ML

750ml Cases (Deep Copy)

Rock & Rye CS 750ML- 12/CS

White Tail Bourbon CS 750ML- 12/CS

Wockcock Rye CS 750ML- 12/CS

Single Barrel White Tail CS 750ML- 6/CS

Barrel Rested Gin CS 750ML- 12/CS

Single Barrel Woodcock CS 750ML- 6/CS

Light Rum CS 750ML- 12/CS

Buckwheat CS 750ML- 12/CS

White Rye CS 750ML- 12/CS

Zeno's 50th Anniversary Rye CS 750ML- 6/CS

Zeno's 50th Rye Barrel Proof CS 750ML- 6/CS

Vodka CS 750ML- 12/CS

Jalapeno Vodka CS 750ML- 12/CS

Gin CS 750ML- 12/CS

Spiced Rum CS 750ML- 12/CS

Navy Rum CS 750ML- 12/CS

Smoked Bourbon CS 750ML- 12/CS

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2235 North Atherton St, State College, PA 16803

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

