Barrel 33 14049 Shelbyville Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
14049 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40245
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Gander American Grill - Landis Lakes
No Reviews
111 S. English Station Rd Louisville, KY 40245
View restaurant
Blind Squirrel Restaurant - Middletown
No Reviews
592 North English Station Road Lousiville, KY 40223
View restaurant