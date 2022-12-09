A map showing the location of Barrel 33 14049 Shelbyville RdView gallery

Barrel 33 14049 Shelbyville Rd

review star

No reviews yet

14049 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40245

Popular Items

Smoked Wings
Pretzel Bread w/cheese
Brisket Platter Dinner

Appetizers

Barrel 33 Nachos

$12.99

Breaded Wings

$14.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Jalapeno Hushpuppies Appetizer

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

Naked Wings

$14.99

Original Hushpuppies Appetizer

$6.99

Pork Rinds w/ pimento cheese

$6.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Pretzel Bread w/cheese

$8.99

Smoked Wings

$15.99

Tavern Tots

$12.99Out of stock

Daily Specials

Tuesday Meatloaf

$14.99Out of stock

Tuesday 2 Meatloaf Sliders

$9.99Out of stock

Wednesday Smoked Wing

$14.99

Breaded Wings

$14.99

Naked Wings

$14.99

Thursday Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

3 Piece Chk-Weekend Special

$12.99

1 Piece Friday Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

1 Piece Friday Fish Platter W/Cup of Clam Chowder and Side of OG Hushpuppies

$14.99

1 Piece Friday Fish Platter W/Cup of Clam Chowder and Side of Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$14.99

Desserts

2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Syrup

$4.00

Bread Pudding

$6.99

Chocolate Cinnamon Cake W/ a scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Chocolate Cinnamon Cake with Ice Cream

$7.99

Extra side items

Jalapenos

$0.25

Noodles

onion

$0.25

shredded cheese

$0.50

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Lunch Menu

BLT W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$8.99

BLT W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$8.99

BLT with Side Salad

$8.99

Bologna Sandwich W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$8.99

Bologna Sandwich W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$8.99

Bologna Sandwich W/ Side Salad

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$13.99

Brisket Sandwich W/ Side Salad

$13.99

Club Sandwich W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$11.99

Club Sandwich W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$11.99

Club Sandwich W/ Side Salad

$11.99

Cup of Bean Soup and Side Salad

$8.99

Cup of Check's Chili and Side Salad

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Bootlegger W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Bootlegger W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$8.99

Grilled Cheese Bootlegger W/ Side Salad

$8.99

Hot Ham Sandwich W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$8.99

Hot Ham Sandwich W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$8.99

Hot Ham Sandwich W/Side Salad

$8.99

Loaded Chili Cheese Dog Cup of Bean Soup

$8.99

Loaded Chili Cheese Dog Cup of Check's Chili

$8.99

Loaded Chili Cheese Dog Side Salad

$8.99

Pork Sandwich W/ Cup of Bean Soup

$11.99

Pork Sandwich W/ Cup of Check's Chili

$11.99

Pork Sandwich W/ Side Salad

$11.99

Special Loaded Chili Dog W/ a side and drink

$9.99

Main Entrees

2 Piece Fish Dinner

$18.99

3 pc Fried Chicken

$14.99

Brisket Platter Dinner

$18.99

Half Pound Pork

$15.99Out of stock

Half Rack Ribs

$20.99Out of stock

Harpers Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Whole Rack Ribs

$28.99Out of stock

N/A BEV

COKE

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Barq's Cream Red Soda

$2.99

Water

Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

Picnic

Half Pound of Brisket

$12.50

Half Pound of Pork

$9.00

Pound of Brisket

$24.99

Pound of Pork

$17.99

Pint of Cole Slaw

$9.49

Pint of Mac & Cheese

$9.49

Pint of Potato Salad

$9.49

Pint of Baked Beans

$9.49

Pint of Green Beans

$9.49

Pint of Mashed Potatoes

$9.49

Side of Gravy

$4.50

Pint of Gravy

$9.49

Salad

House Salad

$9.99

Mexican Chopped Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salmon Avocado BLT Salad

$14.99

Southern Salad

$13.99

Sandwiches

2 Piece Fish Sandwich

$15.99

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Bootleggers Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Cuban Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kentucky Cuban Sandwich

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.99

Salmon BLT

$14.99

Scotty's BBQ Pork Sandwhich

$11.99Out of stock

Speakeasy Smash Burger

$14.99

Sauces

1000 Island

Aioli Sauce

Alabama White Sauce

Asian Sweet Chilli

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese

Bourbon BBQ

Buffalo

Cajun

Chipotle Ranch

Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

Hot BBQ

Italian

Lime Crema

OG BBQ

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Sour Cream

Sweet BBQ

Tatar sauce

Teriyaki

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Cajun Pub Chips

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Cornbread

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Apples

$3.50

Fried Corn

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Pub Chips

$3.50

Seasonal Veggies

$3.50

Shoe String Fries

$3.50

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Side of Jalapeno Hushpuppies

$3.50

Side of Original Hushpuppies

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Smoked Potato Salad

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Soup

Bowl of Bean Soup

$5.99

Bowl of Check's Chili

$5.99

Cup of Bean Soup

$4.25

Cup of Check's Chili

$4.25

Cup of Clam Chowder Weekend Only

$5.25

Bowl of Clam Chowder Weekend Only

$6.99

Taco TUESDAY

Beef Taco

$3.50

Pork Taco

$3.50

Tacos

Groundbeef Tacos

$12.99

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Pulled Pork Tacos (Carnitas)

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Steak Tacos (Carne Asada)

$13.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14049 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville, KY 40245

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

