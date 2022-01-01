- Home
Barrel 79
127 Reviews
$$
79 Audubon Ave
New York, NY 10032
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Pickle Spears, Panko, A swim in the fryer & served with country Ranch
Mac Bites
Elbow Macaroni, 3 Cheese Blend, Panko, Deep Fried & Served with Chipolte Aioli
Wings
BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.
Boneless Wings 10PCs
BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.
Double Wings
BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.
Boneless Wings 20PCS
BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.
Mac & Cheese
Add bacon, pulled pork, for an additional charge
Crispy Calamari
Dumplings
Guac
A little spicy but still savory, served with tortilla chips.
Fried Mozz
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Walnuts, Sliced Apple & Drizzled with Maple Syrup
Avocado Toast
Buffalo Cauliflower
Pulled Pork Sliders
Mozz Special
French Fries
Special Cauli
Special Wings
Special Tots
Sides
Salads
Entrees
Build Your Burger
House patty with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll.
Mom's Parm Burger
House Patty with Swiss cheese, tomato, chipotle aioli, picked onion on a sourdough bread.
Stinky Burger
House patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese and applewood smoked bacon on brioche.
Vegan Burger
Beyond burger with vegan dijonesse, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, on tomato square.
Truffle Burger
Grilled Chicken Sand
Marinated rosemary chicken with black bean and corn salsa, lettuce and chipotle aioli on sourdough.
Rosemary Chicken Sandwich
Breaded & Fried Rosemary Chicken Thigh, Rosemary Aioli, Shredded Romaine, Red Onions, Tomato & Sliced Pickle. Served with French Fries
Philly Cheesesteak
Steak-N-Frites
10 oz. filet mignon served with slaw.
Margherita
Choice Tacos
Fish & Chips
Tacos LOCOS
Chicharrones
Deep fried pork bits with crispy tostones pickled red onions & lime
Chicken Chimichanga
Chicken, Romaine, Marinara, 3 Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla lightly fried with Seasoned Guac & Ranch Aioli
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Desserts
NA Bevs
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Can Beer
Glass Wine
Bottle Wine
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Chopin Rye
Chopin Wheat
Chopin Potato
Titos
Deep Eddy Tea
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Deep Eddy OG
Stoli
Stoli Orange
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Raspberry
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli Citron
Stoli Lime
Stoli Lemon
Suntory Haku Vodka
Crop Lemon
Crop Cucumber
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Chopin Rye
DBL Chopin Wheat
DBL Chopin Potato
DBL Titos
DBL Deep Eddy Tea
DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Deep Eddy OG
DBL Stoli
DBL Stoli Orange
DBL Stoli Vanilla
DBL Stoli Raspberry
DBL Stoli Blueberry
DBL Stoli Citron
DBL Stoli Lime
DBL Stoli Lemon
DBL Suntory Haku Vodka
DBL Crop Lemon
DBL Crop Cucumber
Well Gin
Beefeater
Beefeater Pink
Tanqueray
Botin
SipSmith
Suntory Roku Gin
Hendricks
Tanqueray 10!
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Beefeater Pink
DBL Tanqueray
DBL Botin
DBL SipSmith
DBL Suntory Roku Gin
DBL Hendricks
Well Rum
Admiral Nelson
Bacardi
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi Lime
Gosling'S
Leblon Cachaca
Capt. Morgan
Sailor Jerry
DBL Well Rum
DBL Admiral Nelson
DBL Bacardi
vBacardi Coconut
DBL Bacardi Lime
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Leblon Cachaca
DBL Capt. Morgan
DBL Sailor Jerry
Well Tequila
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Cuervo Silver
Cuervo Gold
CasaMigos Silver
CasaMigos Rep
CasaMigos Anejo
CasaMigos Mezcal
Herradura Siler
Herradura Rep
Herradura Anejo
Tanteo Jalapeno
Tanteo Chipotle
Del Maguey Mezcal
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Cuervo Gold
DBL Altos Plata
DBL Avion Silver
DBL CasaMigos Silver
DBL CasaMigos Rep
DBL CasaMigos Anejo
DBL CasaMigos Mezcal
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Herradura Rep
DBL Herradura Anejo
DBL Tanteo Jalapeno
DBL Tanteo Chipotle
DBL Del Maguey Mezcal
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Fireball (Copy)
Jack Daniel
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson IPA!
Jameson Stout!
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Paddy's
Powers
Redemption
Slow N Low
Suntory Toki Whisky
Tully
WoodFord Reserve
CrownRoyal
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Paddy's
DBL Powers
DBL Makers 46
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Redemption
DBL Suntory Toki Whisky
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Stout!
DBL Jameson IPA!
DBL Jameson Black Barrel
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Knob Creek RYE
DBL Knob Creek Single Bar
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Jack Daniel
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Honey
Laphroaig 10Yr
Laphroaig Select
Glenlivet 12Yr
Glenlivet 15Yr
Glenlivet 18Yr
Oban
Johnnie Walker Black
Lagavulin
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenfiddich 12yr
Glenfiddich 14 Yr
Henny
DBL Laphroaig 10Yr
DBL Laphroaig Select
DBL Glenlivet 12Yr
DBL Glenlivet 15Yr
DBL Glenlivet 18Yr
DBL Oban
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Lagavulin
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Ferrenette
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Rumchata
Amaretto Dolce
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Dekuyper Pomegranate
Dekuyper Punch
Dekuyper Sour Apple
Dekuyper Watermelon
Averna Amaro
Cynar Picetta OG
Baileys
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Ferrenette
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Rumchata
DBL Amaretto Dolce
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Dekuyper Pomegranate
DBL Dekuyper Punch
DBL Dekuyper Sour Apple
DBL Dekuyper Watermelon
DBL Averna Amaro
DBL Cynar Picetta OG
Barrel Cocktails
Cocktails
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
Penicillin
Boulevardier
Negroni
$10 Special
$40 Bucket
Aperol Spritz
Jello Shot
$5 Cuervo Shot
Sangria Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come on in and enjoy!
79 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032