Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Pickle Spears, Panko, A swim in the fryer & served with country Ranch

Mac Bites

$14.50

Elbow Macaroni, 3 Cheese Blend, Panko, Deep Fried & Served with Chipolte Aioli

Wings

$15.00

BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.

Boneless Wings 10PCs

$16.00

BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.

Double Wings

$28.00

BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.

Boneless Wings 20PCS

$30.00

BBQ, Buffalo or Asian sauce with blue cheese dressing. Substitute ranch for blue cheese dressing for free. Additional sauce for an additional charge.

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Add bacon, pulled pork, for an additional charge

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Dumplings

$10.00

Guac

$13.00

A little spicy but still savory, served with tortilla chips.

Fried Mozz

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts with Walnuts, Sliced Apple & Drizzled with Maple Syrup

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sliders

$15.00

Mozz Special

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Special Cauli

$6.75

Special Wings

$7.50

Special Tots

$5.00

Sides

Tator Tots

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato

$6.00

Truffel Fries

$11.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Side Cobb Salad

$7.00

Salads

Add chicken, steak, beef burger, beyond burger, turkey burger for an additional charge. Extra dressing for an additional charge.

Greek Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Crispy Tostado Bowl

$17.00

Entrees

Add burgers served with side of hand cut fries. Add toppings for an additional charge. Substitute turkey burger and beyond burger for an additional charge.

Build Your Burger

$16.00

House patty with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll.

Mom's Parm Burger

$18.00

House Patty with Swiss cheese, tomato, chipotle aioli, picked onion on a sourdough bread.

Stinky Burger

$17.50

House patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, blue cheese and applewood smoked bacon on brioche.

Vegan Burger

$18.00

Beyond burger with vegan dijonesse, onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, on tomato square.

Truffle Burger

$18.50

Grilled Chicken Sand

$16.00

Marinated rosemary chicken with black bean and corn salsa, lettuce and chipotle aioli on sourdough.

Rosemary Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Breaded & Fried Rosemary Chicken Thigh, Rosemary Aioli, Shredded Romaine, Red Onions, Tomato & Sliced Pickle. Served with French Fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$18.00

Steak-N-Frites

$32.00

10 oz. filet mignon served with slaw.

Margherita

$15.00

Choice Tacos

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Tacos LOCOS

$15.00

Chicharrones

$15.00

Deep fried pork bits with crispy tostones pickled red onions & lime

Chicken Chimichanga

$16.00

Chicken, Romaine, Marinara, 3 Cheese Blend, Flour Tortilla lightly fried with Seasoned Guac & Ranch Aioli

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Desserts

Fried Oreos

$12.00

Served with side of house whipped cream.

Zapole

$10.00Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$11.50Out of stock

NA Bevs

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Ginger Ale (Can)

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mango Mule

$6.00

OJ

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Strawberry Fields

$6.00

Tonic

$2.00

Water

WaterMelon Agua Fresca

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Draft Beer

Barrel Brew

$7.00

Golden Monkey

$9.50

Ithaca Flower Power

$8.25

Down East Cider

$7.50

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Mother's Milk Stout

$8.50

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Sour Monkey

$9.50

Bottle Beer

Mandarin & Mango Crush

$9.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

High Life

$5.00

Modelo

$7.00

Coor's Light

$6.00

Ballast Sculpin Ipa

$9.50

Solo Coronita

$4.00

Big Bucket

$40.00

Coronita Bucket

$15.00

Can Beer

Coney Island Mermaid Pils

$8.00

Stonewall IPA

$8.00

Bruja's Brew IPA

$9.00

SeaQuench Gose

$8.00

Hell or High Watermelon

$7.50

Saranac BlueBerry

$8.00

Mimosa Sour

$7.00

Oyster Bay Barn Rocker

$7.50

Murphys

$8.50

Truly Lime

$8.00

Truly Wild Berry

$8.00

Truly Blueberry

$8.00

Mystery Beer

$5.00

Glass Wine

Gls Pinot Noir

$9.00

Gls Malbec

$9.00

Gls Cabernet Sav

$9.00

Gls Draft Red

$7.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Gls Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Gls Draft White

$7.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Gls Draft Rosé

$7.00

Gls Rosé

$9.00

Rosé Sangria

$9.00

Rosé Sangria

$9.00

Prosseco

$8.00

Bottle Wine

Btl Cabernet Sav

$32.00

Btl Malbec

$32.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$32.00

Btl Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Btl Rosé

$32.00

Prosseco

$29.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$9.00

Chopin Rye

$10.50

Chopin Wheat

$10.50

Chopin Potato

$10.50

Titos

$11.00

Deep Eddy Tea

$9.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.50

Deep Eddy OG

$9.50

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Citron

$10.00

Stoli Lime

$10.00

Stoli Lemon

$10.00

Suntory Haku Vodka

$10.50

Crop Lemon

$10.50

Crop Cucumber

$10.50

DBL Well Vodka

$9.50

DBL Absolut

$11.00

DBL Chopin Rye

$11.50

DBL Chopin Wheat

$11.50

DBL Chopin Potato

$11.50

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Tea

$10.50

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.50

DBL Deep Eddy OG

$10.50

DBL Stoli

$11.00

DBL Stoli Orange

$11.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$11.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

DBL Stoli Citron

$11.00

DBL Stoli Lime

$11.00

DBL Stoli Lemon

$11.00

DBL Suntory Haku Vodka

$11.50

DBL Crop Lemon

$11.50

DBL Crop Cucumber

$11.50

Well Gin

$7.50

Beefeater

$9.00

Beefeater Pink

$9.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

Botin

$13.50

SipSmith

$15.00

Suntory Roku Gin

$9.50

Hendricks

$13.00

Tanqueray 10!

$13.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.50

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Beefeater Pink

$11.50

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Botin

$13.00

DBL SipSmith

$14.00

DBL Suntory Roku Gin

$11.50

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Admiral Nelson

$8.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.50

Bacardi Lime

$10.50

Gosling'S

$10.50

Leblon Cachaca

$10.00

Capt. Morgan

$10.50

Sailor Jerry

$9.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.50

DBL Admiral Nelson

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

vBacardi Coconut

$11.50

DBL Bacardi Lime

$11.50

DBL Gosling'S

$11.50

DBL Leblon Cachaca

$11.00

DBL Capt. Morgan

$10.50

DBL Sailor Jerry

$11.50

Well Tequila

$7.50

Patron Silver

$11.50

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.50

Cuervo Silver

$9.50

Cuervo Gold

$9.50

CasaMigos Silver

$13.00

CasaMigos Rep

$13.00

CasaMigos Anejo

$14.50

CasaMigos Mezcal

$15.00

Herradura Siler

$10.00

Herradura Rep

$11.50

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$9.50

Tanteo Chipotle

$9.50

Del Maguey Mezcal

$9.50

DBL Well Tequila

$9.50

DBL Patron Silver

$11.50

DBL Patron Reposado

$12.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$12.50

DBL Cuervo Gold

$10.50

DBL Altos Plata

$10.00

DBL Avion Silver

$11.50

DBL CasaMigos Silver

$12.50

DBL CasaMigos Rep

$13.00

DBL CasaMigos Anejo

$13.50

DBL CasaMigos Mezcal

$14.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$11.00

DBL Herradura Rep

$11.50

DBL Herradura Anejo

$12.00

DBL Tanteo Jalapeno

$11.50

DBL Tanteo Chipotle

$11.50

DBL Del Maguey Mezcal

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit

$11.50

Bulleit Rye

$11.50

Fireball (Copy)

$9.50

Jack Daniel

$10.50

Jack Fire

$10.50

Jack Honey

$10.50

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson IPA!

$11.50

Jameson Stout!

$11.50

Knob Creek

$13.50

Makers 46

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Old Forester

$9.50

Paddy's

$9.00

Powers

$9.00

Redemption

$13.50

Slow N Low

$10.50

Suntory Toki Whisky

$11.50

Tully

$9.50

WoodFord Reserve

$13.00

CrownRoyal

$11.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.50

DBL Angels Envy

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$3.00

DBL Paddy's

$10.00

DBL Powers

$11.00

DBL Makers 46

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.50

DBL Redemption

$11.50

DBL Suntory Toki Whisky

$12.50

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jameson Stout!

$11.50

DBL Jameson IPA!

$11.50

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek RYE

$11.50

DBL Knob Creek Single Bar

$13.00

DBL Bulleit

$11.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$11.50

DBL Jack Daniel

$10.50

DBL Jack Fire

$10.50

DBL Jack Honey

$10.50

Laphroaig 10Yr

$15.00

Laphroaig Select

$17.00

Glenlivet 12Yr

$13.00

Glenlivet 15Yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 18Yr

$22.00

Oban

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Lagavulin

$19.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Glenfiddich 14 Yr

$18.00

Henny

$15.00

DBL Laphroaig 10Yr

$14.00

DBL Laphroaig Select

$15.00

DBL Glenlivet 12Yr

$14.00

DBL Glenlivet 15Yr

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet 18Yr

$21.00

DBL Oban

$17.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

DBL Lagavulin

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.50

Chartreuse, Green

$8.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Ferrenette

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Amaretto Dolce

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.50

Dekuyper Pomegranate

$6.50

Dekuyper Punch

$6.50

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$6.50

Dekuyper Watermelon

$6.50

Averna Amaro

$8.00

Cynar Picetta OG

$7.50

Baileys

$8.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

DBL Aperol

$11.00

DBL Campari

$11.50

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$11.50

DBL Cointreau

$11.00

DBL Ferrenette

$11.50

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Rumchata

$11.00

DBL Amaretto Dolce

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Lemoncello

$11.50

DBL Dekuyper Pomegranate

$9.50

DBL Dekuyper Punch

$9.50

DBL Dekuyper Sour Apple

$9.50

DBL Dekuyper Watermelon

$9.50

DBL Averna Amaro

$11.00

DBL Cynar Picetta OG

$10.50

Barrel Cocktails

Mediterranean Mule

$13.00

HoneyBaller

$14.00

The Prosecco Cute

$12.00

Purple Flowers

$13.00

Fun Dipped Margarita

$14.00

Smokey-N- Bandit

$14.00

Carlos Via

$14.00

The Pink Canary

$15.00

Summertime Fine

$14.00

Uptown Renewal

$13.00

The Summer Phoenix

$15.00

Nectar Of Valhalla

$15.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$9.50

Mojito

$9.25

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Penicillin

$16.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

$10 Special

$10.00

$40 Bucket

$40.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

$5 Cuervo Shot

$5.00

Sangria Special

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

79 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032

Directions

Gallery
Barrel 79 image

