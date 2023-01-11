Barrel and Bones The Colony 2801 Plano Pkwy Suite #140

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Buffalo fried Devil Eggs

$9.99

Panko crusted with a bit of spice

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.99

Green tomatos lightly fried and served with Boom Boom sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Pickle Chips coated in seasoned flour and fried crispy and golden. Served with Ranch.

Smoked Brisket Queso

$10.99

Signature Prime Brisket served on house made queso and garnished with pico and house made BBQ Ranch sauce.

Smoked Chicken Wings

Large whole chicken wings smoked fried and tossed in our house seasoning blend.

Texas Twinkie

$4.99

Jalapeno cored and filled with cream cheese. Then wrapped in sausage and bacon then deep fried.

Towered Onion Rings

$9.99

Large onion rings deep fried and stacked high

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Soup/Salad

Barrel Salad

$8.99

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Grape tomatos,Mixed Cheese, Red Onions, Jalapeno Cornbread Croutons. Served with charred onion vinaigrette

Texas Chili

$5.99+

Made with ground chuck, smoked poblanos, jalapenos, tomatos, onions, herbs, and Shiner Bock beer. Topped with cheese, green onions, and sour cream

The Meats

Texas Prime Brisket 1/2 lb

$14.99

Served with house-made pickles, onions, and toast

Jalapeno Sausage 1/2 lb

$11.99

Sausage 1/2 lb

$11.99

Pulled Pork 1/2 lb

$11.99

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2 lb

$13.99

Turkey Breast 1/2 lb

$11.99

Texas Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$13.99

Pork Spare Ribs 1/2 lb

$14.99

Whole Texas Smoked Chicken

$18.99

Whole Rack of Ribs

$27.99

Combo Plates

1 Meat Platter

$12.99

Choice of protein (Turkey, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, burnt ends) Choice of side.

2 Meats 1/2 lb Platter

$17.99

3 Meats 3/4 lb Platter

$21.99

Smokehouse Sampler

$78.00

Feeds 4-6 ppl. Smoked turkey breast, Chopped Brisket, Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Regular and Jalapeno Cheddar sausage and a 1/2 rack of ribs.

Sandwiches

Smokehouse Sandwich

$12.99

Your choice of brisket, chicken, turkey or sausage on a toasted bun.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Chopped Brisket layered with melted cheese on Texas Toast

Smoked Turkey Melt

$12.99

House smoked turkey, bacon, monterrey jack cheese ,lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado and Jalapeno mayo on whole grain toast.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Texas sized portion of pulled pork topped with house made cole slaw and served on a toasted bun.

Pitmaster Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced brisket, jalapeno sausage placed on a toasted bun topped with 3 onion rings. Served with fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken tenders tossed in a housemade nashville hot sauce. Served on a toasted bun topped with coleslaw. Finished with house made red onions and pickles. Served with fries

Alabama chicken

$15.00

Sides

Succulent okra breaded and flash fried to a golden brown.

Elote Corn

$6.25

Corn kernels mixed with cheese spices and mayo

Battered Onion Rings

$6.25

Fried golden and crispy and stacked high

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$6.25

Smashed potatoes, cheese, chives and bacon. grilled on the flattop.

French Fries

$6.25

Fried golden and crispy

Barrel and Bones Coleslaw

$6.25

Fried Okra

$6.25

BBQ Beans

$6.25

House made BBQ style beans

Green Beans

$6.25

Fresh Green Beans fried and tossed in garlic butter and bacon. Finished with Parm cheese and micro greens

Mac n Cheese

$6.25

Cavatapi Pasta tossed in a rich creamy cheese sauce.

Broccolini

$6.25

Fresh Broccolini fried and tossed in garlic butter and finished with Parm cheese.

Fingerling Potatos

$6.25

Fingerling potatos cut in 1/2 and fried. Tossed in garlic butter and finished with micro greens.

Asparagus

$6.25

Side Salad

$6.25

Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, mixed cheese, red onion and Jalepeno cornbread croutons. Served with charred onion vinaigrette.

A la Carte Taco

$5.00

Desserts

Berry Bread Pudding

$8.25

Banana Pudding

$8.25

Banana pudding served in a skillet lined with vanilla wafers and finished with caramel and whip cream

Brownie A la Mode

$8.25

Warm fudge brownie served in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream and finished with caramel sauce and whip cream.

Peach Cobbler A la Mode

$8.25

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

N/A Bev

Soda Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Juice

$3.25

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

Cherry Limeaid

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Employee Red Bull

$2.25

Rainwater

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Canned Beer

Bishop Apple Pineapple

$6.00

Bishop Crackberry

$6.00

Bud Light Can

$4.50

Budweiser Can

$4.50

Community Mosaic

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Light Can

$4.50

Guiness Can 16oz

$8.25

Heineken Zero

$4.50

Lonestar Can

$4.00

Mich Ultra Can

$4.50

Miller Lite Can

$4.50

Modelo Can

$4.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.25

Shiner Can

$4.50

Truly

$5.00

Whiteclaw

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$7.00

Wine

Glass H3 Cabernet Sauvinon

$11.00

Glass House Champagne

$7.00

Glass Rufino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Bottle H3 Cabernet Sauvinon

$36.00

Bottle House Champagne

$25.00

Bottle Rufino Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Lunch Specials

1 Meat Platter

$10.50

Choice of protein (Turkey, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, burnt ends) Choice of side.

Colosal Baked Potato

$10.50

Smoked Potato served with choice of protein (turkey, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, burnt ends)

Sloppy Joe

$10.50

Pulled rib meat tossed in BBQ sauce served on a toasted bun.

One Meat Sandwich

$10.50

Choice of Protein (Turkey, Brisket, Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Sausage) Served on a toasted bun.

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Choice of protein (turkey, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, Burnt Ends) served on Texas Toast with American cheese. Served with side of choice.

Kids Food

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Texas Smokehouse and Whiskey bar

Location

2801 Plano Pkwy Suite #140, The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

