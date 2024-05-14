Barrel and Bones - Carrollton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Your favorite BBQ and Whiskey bar in Carrollton Texas!
Location
1011 South Main Street, Suite #110, Carrollton, TX 75006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Carrollton
No Reviews
1114 S Elm St #100, Carrollton, TX 75006 Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurant
American Legion Post 597 - American Legion Post 597
No Reviews
1024 Elm Street Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurant
Elena's Taqueria - 2441 Valwood Pkwy
No Reviews
2441 Valwood Pkwy Farmers Branch, TX 75234
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Carrollton
More near Carrollton