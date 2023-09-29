Food Menu

Shareables

Boneyard Brussels

$11.99

Honey Glazed Pork Belly, Chili Paste, House Teriyaki

Buffalo Deviled Eggs

$9.99

Buffalo Panko Crusted, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Baconaisse

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

Pork Belly Burnt Ends, Pimento Cheese, Charred Pepper Sauce

Prime Brisket Queso Blanco

$12.99

Chopped Brisket, Corn Pico, BBQ Ranch, Tortilla Chips

Stuffed Avocado Bomb

$10.99

Pulled Pork Pibil, Melted Pepper Jack, Bomb Sauce, Jalapeño Aioli

Texas Twinkies

$10.99

Two Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños, Brisket Cream, Stout Glaze

Handhelds

Spicy Pastrami Brisket

$14.99

Sauerkraut, Jack Cheese, House Pickles, Alabama BBQ, Texas Toast

Smoked Prime Brisket Burger

$14.99

Chimchurri, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Brioche Bun

Almost Cuban

$14.99

Pulled Pork Pibil, Ham, Jack Cheese, Pickles, Carolina BBQ, Baquette

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.99

Prime Chopped Brisket, American Cheese, Texas Toast

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Pickled Onions

The Pit Master

$16.99

Chopped Brisket, Jalapeño Sausage, Onion Ring, Queso Blanco, Brioche Bun

House Smoked Turkey Melt

$14.99

Bacon, Avocado, Jack Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Jalapeño Aioli, Multi Grain Toast

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$13.99

Smoked Pork Belly, Avocado, Jimica Slaw, Teriyaki, Cilantro, Baguette

Smokehouse Sandwich

$13.99

Your Choice Of Any Protein, Toasted Bun

Texican Tacos

Pork Al Pastor Taco

$3.99

Achiote Marinated Pork, Pineapple. Served with Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Salsa Verde Served On A Corn Tortilla

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.99

Chipotle Braised Chicken Served with Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Salsa Verde Served On A Corn Tortilla

Quesabirria Taco

$4.99

Guajillo Braised Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese Served with Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Salsa Verde Served On A Corn Tortilla

The Meats

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

Texas Prime Brisket 1/2 LB

$16.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

Pulled Pork Pibil 1/2 LB

$13.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

Pork Belly Burnt Ends 1/2 LB

$14.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

Turkey Breast 1/2 LB

$13.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

Half Texas Chicken

$14.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage 1/2 LB

$13.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

House Sausage 1/2 LB

$13.99

Combo Plates

1 Meat & 1 Side

$13.99

1/2 Smoked Chicken Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast

2 Meats & 1 Side

$19.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast. Your Choice of Killer Side

3 Meats & 1 Side

$24.99

Served With House Made Pickles, Red Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast. Your Choice of Killer Side

The Sampler

$89.99

1/2 Pound Each, Turkey Breast, Smoked Sausage, Chopped Brisket, Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork Pibil, Pork Belly Burnt Ends, 1/2 Rack Pork Spare Ribs. Served With House Made Pickles, Pickled Onions, BBQ Sauce & Texas Toast. *SIDES ARE A LA CARTE

Soup & Salad

Cup Roasted Poblano & Brisket Soup

$5.99

Tomatillo, Roasted Vegetables, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Crema

Bowl Roasted Poblano & Brisket Soup

$9.99

Tomatillo, Roasted Vegetables, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Crema

Smoked Beet Salad

$10.99

Arugula, Candied pecans, Queso Fresco, Oranges, Smoked Onion Vinaigrette

Bootlegger Wedge Salad

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Corn Pico, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Ranch

Barrel Chopped Salad

$11.99

Kale, Cabbage, Carrots, Onion, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Queso Fresco, Candied Pecans, Blackberry Vinaigrette

Bones

1/2 Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$15.99

Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce

Full Rack Pork Spare Ribs

$28.99

Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce

3 Monster Wings

$11.99

Hickory Smoked & Fried Whole Wings, Ranch Dip, Celery & Carrots. Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce

6 Monster Wings

$20.99

Hickory Smoked & Fried Whole Wings, Ranch Dip, Celery & Carrots. Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce

1 Beef Dino Rib

$36.99

Your Choice Of Rub Or Sauce

Killer Sides

Truffle Fries

$7.99

Black Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese & Parsley

French Fries

$6.99

Fried Okra

$6.99

Smoked Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.99

Smoked Cauliflower Flash Fried, Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Honey & Celery Tops

Glazed Smoked Carrots

$6.99

Sweet & Tangy Glaze, Cilantro, Butter, Golden Curry Rub

Loaded Sweet Potato

$6.99

Sweet & Spicy BBQ, Butter, Cheese Blend, Lime Crema, Green Onions & Bacon

Roasted Potato Medley

$6.99

Sweet Potatoes, Purple Potatoes, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese

Elote

$6.99

Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Parmessean Cheese, Queso Fresco, Jalisco Salsa, Lime & Cilantro

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Cavattapi Pasta, Milk Velvetta & Cheddar Cheese

Onion Rings

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$6.99

Cabbage, Carrots, Vinegar, Mayonnaise, Mustard

Texas Toast

$2.99

2 Slices of Texas Toast, cut in half (4 pieces total) Served with a side of Butter

Twice Baked Potato Salad

$6.99

Green Onion, Bacon, Sour Cream, Cheddar & Jack Cheese

Vegetable Of The Day

$7.99

Dessert

Bourbon Cake

$12.99

Moist Bourbon Cake, Browned Butter Sauce, Whipped Cream, Bulleit Rye Carmel

Smoked Lemon Cake

$10.99

Delicate Lemon Cake, Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream, Mezcal Lemon Glaze

Banana Cream Bread Pudding

$12.99

Bruleed Banana, Vanilla Custard, Salted Carmel, Whipped Cream, Banana Pudding

Cocktails

Crafted Cocktails

Not Your Grandma's Paloma

$12.99

Fancy AF

$12.99

Smash & Grab

$13.99

Kentucky Buck

$13.99

Georgia Peach Tea

$11.99

B&B Snake Bite

$13.99

The Sazerac

$13.99

Death Proof

$13.99

Old Fashioneds

Smoked Cherry Ember Old Fashioned

$18.99

Barrel & Bones Old Fashioned

$11.99

Smoked Bacon Old Fashioned

$10.99

Boneyard Old Fashioned

$16.99

Navy Strength Old Fashioned

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Food

Kids 3 Piece Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Adult 5 Piece Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Online Ordering)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

7-Up

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Soda Water

Rainwater

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Canned Beer (Online Ordering) (Paused for Popmenu)

Canned & Bottled Beer

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Can

$4.50

Coors Light Can

$4.50

Lonestar Can

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon Can

$4.25

Guiness Can 16oz

$7.50

Community Mosaic IPA Can

$7.00

Bishop Crackberry Can

$6.00

High Noon Peach Seltzer

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple Seltzer

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon Seltzer

$6.50

Heineken Zero Can

$4.50