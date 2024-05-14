Barrel & Bones The Colony
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Texas Smokehouse and Whiskey bar
Location
2801 Plano Pkwy, Suite #140, The Colony, TX 75056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Funky Chicken - Local - 5812 Windhaven Rd
No Reviews
5812 Windhaven Rd the Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Turbo - Coffee Kitchen Wine Bar
No Reviews
5808 Windhaven Pkwy Suite 200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Shakertins | The Colony
No Reviews
6910 Windhaven Pkwy #101, The Colony, TX 75056 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in The Colony
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - The Colony TX
4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurant
More near The Colony