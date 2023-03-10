Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs

Barrel & Boar - Canal Winchester

review star

No reviews yet

10 S. High St

Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Popular Items

Smokehouse Caesar Salad
Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich

FOOD

Snacks

Shrimp & Grits

$12.75

Chem free shrimp, shagbark mills grits, country ham, smoked kielbasa, tomatoes & scallions.

Loaded Barrel FRIES

$11.95

House fries, aged cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream.

Fried Pork Belly

$10.95

Pork Belly, Grandma's broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, onions, and a hot mustard drizzle.

Smoked Wings

$8.95+

Brussel Sprouts APP

$8.75

Fried Pimento Cheese

$8.95Out of stock
Carolina Hush Puppies

Carolina Hush Puppies

$5.95

Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.

Steamed Mussels

$13.95Out of stock

Pico de Gallo salsa, white wine, Chile butter and toast.

Roasted Rainbow Carrot Hummus

$9.25Out of stock

Maple bourbon, thyme butter, cornbread crumble served with pita.

WORLD CUP WINGS 10 for 10

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$9.95

test

Soup & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup

$7.95

House Salad

$10.75

Greens, apples, Vidalias, tomatoes, Gorgonzola & house mustard dressing.

Smokehouse Caesar Salad

Smokehouse Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & parmesan.

Fall Salad

$11.25

Supper

Supper items not available during Sunday Brunch

Signature Beef Brisket Meal

$22.50

Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Signature Burnt Ends Meal

$22.50

Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Country Meatloaf

$18.50

Potato salad, green beans, blueberry Q, and pepper gravy.

Rib Dinner

$24.95+

St. Louis Spare Ribs, smoked to perfection with your choice of one side.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

Smoked pulled chicken in spicy maple syrup over Belgian sugar pearl waffles, garnished with green onions.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.95

Hand breaded chicken, roasted summer vegetables, basil pesto, fried goat cheese, and pepper jam.

BBQ Mac & Cheese

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.

6oz Filet w/ BBQ Shrimp

$39.75

Catfish Entree

$24.25

Twin Ohio Pork Chops

$19.50

Handhelds

Our burgers are half a pound and grilled to order. Served on a split top potato bun or gluten free bun option with a side of pickles on request.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.95

Half pound burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Half pound of pulled pork, choice of sauce, slaw, fried onion straws on a toasted challah bun.

Flying Hawaiian

$15.95

Pulled chicken mixed with smokey BBQ sauce & topped with grilled pineapple & smoked gouda, on a split top potato bun.

Brisket BLT

$16.95

Smoked brisket, bacon, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli, and sourdough bread.

Buffalo Burger

$16.95

Blackened Mahi Po'Boy

$15.95

Sweet Potato Burger

$14.95

House made with sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, caramelized onions, kale & rice, peppers & onions. Topped with kimchi on a potato bun.

Pulled BBQ Oyster Mushroom

$15.95

Choice of sauce, arugula "slaw", and sweet pickles on a toasted bun.

Ride Withs

Enjoy our sides made from scratch in our kitchen.

Collard Greens

$5.25

Collard Greens, onions, smoked pork, vinegar & sugar.

Mini Cornbread Muffins

$5.95

Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.

Spicy Mac

$5.95

Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, and sriracha kimbal sauce.

House Fries

$4.50

Skin-On house fries seasoned with our Piggy Stardust BBQ Rub.

Creamy Slaw

$4.75

Creamy, house made slaw dressing with EDTA free mayo, sugar, vinegar and celery seed.

Green Beans

$5.25

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar salad

$4.95

Brussel Sprouts Side

$5.95

Butternut Squash

$6.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95
Carolina Hush Puppies

Carolina Hush Puppies

$5.95

4 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.

Sweets

Bacon Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Seasonal Crisp

$8.50Out of stock

Chef's Bread Pudding

$8.50

2 Scoops Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$1.99

!EXTRAS!

Enjoy our house made B&B Pickles or Texas Toast to your order!

Side of Honey Butter

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of House Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Black Pepper Vanilla Vin

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Smoked Caesar

$0.50

Side of White Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Alabama White

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Spicy Maple

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Spicy Sour Cream

$0.50

Feasts - Carry-Out

BBQ Family Feast for 4

BBQ Family Feast for 4

$74.99

Shareable for 4-6 people. Hushpuppy starter, meat board with brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, garlic toast, cornbread, cole slaw, pickles.

Family BBQ Meat Feast (4-8)

$89.00Out of stock

1 Lb each: Pulled Pork, Smoked Kielbasa 1 Lb Choice of Brisket OR Burnt Ends 12 Wings, 2 sauce options Slaw Queso Dip House Chips Pickles

Family Wing Feast (Feeds 4-6)

Family Wing Feast (Feeds 4-6)

$49.99

36 Smoked Wings, Choice of 3 sauces Celery Sticks Bleu Cheese and/or Ranch

Our Sauces by the Bottle

Bottle - Original Smokey BBQ Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle - Sweet and Smokey BBQ Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Bottle - Spicy Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$8.00

BEVERAGES

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Autumn Cosmo

$12.00

Blackberry Mint Mule

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Cranberry Rosemary Mule

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Filthy Martini

$12.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Seasonal Sangria

$12.00

Snowbird

$12.00

Southern Belle Margarita

$12.00

The Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

BABY, ITS COLD WAR OUTSIDE

$10.00

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET

$10.00

RED WINE - BOTTLE

Bodegas Muga Reserva BTL

$67.00

Domaine Cotes du Rhone BTL

$30.00Out of stock

La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$32.00

Shannon Ridge Cab BTL

$33.00

Quilt Cab BTL

$65.00

Oberon Cab Sauv BTL

$65.00

Buehler Cab Sauv BTL

$75.00

Silver Oak Cab Sauv BTL

$140.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL

$41.00Out of stock

La Posta Malbec BTL

$36.00

Revelry Merlot BTL

$35.00Out of stock

Bernardus Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Joel Gott Red Blend BTL

$35.00

Borsao Rose BTL

$24.00

Cune Crianza Rioja BTL

$33.00

Seghesio Zinfandel BTL

$33.00

RED WINE - GLASS

La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo GLS

$9.00

Shannon Ridge Cab GLS

$10.00

Oberon Cab Sauv GLS

$15.00

La Posta Malbec GLS

$11.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Joel Gott Red Blend GLS

$10.00

Cune Crianza Rioja GLS

$9.00

Seghesio Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

WHITE WINE - BOTTLE

Poema Cava Brut BTL

$23.00

Drappier Brut Champagne BTL

$41.50

O Fillo Albarino BTL

$30.00

Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis BTL

$54.00

D'Arenberg Hermit Crab BTL

$42.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$80.00

Chalk Hill Chard BTL

$42.00

Oberon Chard BTL

$42.00

Morgan Chard BTL

$52.00

Reserve St. Marc Chard BTL

$27.00

Quilt Chard BTL

$52.00

La Perlina Moscato BTL

$24.00

Marco Moscato d'Asti BTL

$32.00

Avanti Pinot Grigio BTL

$27.00

Filadonna Pinto Grigio BTL

$24.00

High Def Riesling BTL

$27.00

Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc BTL

$34.00

St. Supery Sauv. Blanc BTL

$45.00

WHITE WINE - GLASS

Poema Cava Brut GLS

$7.00

La Perlina Moscato GLS

$7.00

Avanti Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

High Def Riesling GLS

$8.00

Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc GLS

$10.00

St. Supery Sauv. Blanc GLS

$14.00

Reserve St. Marc Chard GLS

$8.00

Chalk Hill Chard GLS

$12.00

Quilt Chard GLS

$15.00

BEER

Beer Flight Choice

$12.00

Budweiser BOTTLE

$4.00

Bud Light BOTTLE

$4.00

Miller Lite BOTTLE

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra BOTTLE

$4.00

Coors Light BOTTLE

$4.00

Corona BOTTLE

$4.50

BUCKET

$20.00

BrewDog Nanny State

$3.50Out of stock

Peach Tea Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Ciderboys

$4.50Out of stock

Lime

$4.00Out of stock

Black Cherry

$4.00

Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

Ruby Grapefruit

$4.00Out of stock

Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon

$4.00Out of stock

Tangerine

$4.00Out of stock

GROWLER REFILL

$28.00

TAP HANDLE #1

TAP HANDLE #2

TAP HANDLE #3

TAP HANDLE #4

TAP HANDLE #5

TAP HANDLE #6

TAP HANDLE #7

TAP HANDLE #8

TAP HANDLE #9

TAP HANDLE #10

TAP HANDLE #11

TAP HANDLE #12

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Fountain Soda

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

White Milk

$3.00

KIDDOS

Kids Entrees

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids BBQ Taco

$2.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$3.75

Kids meals come with one side, dessert, and drink.

Kids Ribs

$5.99

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$3.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.75

Kids Wings

$4.50

Kids Sides

Kids Fries

$2.50

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79

Kids Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Kids Daily Veg

$2.99

Kids Side Salad

$1.99

Kids Hush Puppies

$1.79

Kids Mixed Fruit

$3.25

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.99

Kids Fruit Punch

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.99

Kids Soda

$1.99

Kids Unsweet Iced Tea

$1.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.99

Kids Sparkling Water

$1.99

Choose from Mango or Watermelon

EVENTS

Bar Events

Holiday Cocktail Class

$20.00

Learn how to create and impress your guests this holiday season with Lois on December 19th!

SPECIALS

Daily Specials

Melt Sandwich Special

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!! Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Website

Location

10 S. High St, Canal Winchester, OH 43110

Directions

