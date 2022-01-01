Barrel & Boar - Gahanna
1,954 Reviews
$$
121 Mill St
Gahanna, OH 43230
Snacks
Carolina Hush Puppies
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Steamed Mussels
Pico de Gallo salsa, white wine, Chile butter and toast.
Shrimp & Grits
Chem free shrimp, shagbark mills grits, country ham, smoked kielbasa, tomatoes & scallions.
Loaded Barrel FRIES
House fries, aged cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream.
Roasted Rainbow Carrot Hummus
Maple bourbon, thyme butter, cornbread crumble served with pita.
Fried Pork Belly
Pork Belly, Grandma's broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, onions, and a hot mustard drizzle.
Smoked Wings
Brussel Sprouts APP
Fried Pimento Cheese
Soup & Salads
Supper
Signature Beef Brisket Meal
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Signature Burnt Ends Meal
Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Country Meatloaf
Potato salad, green beans, blueberry Q, and pepper gravy.
Rib Dinner
St. Louis Spare Ribs, smoked to perfection with your choice of one side.
Chicken & Waffles
Smoked pulled chicken in spicy maple syrup over Belgian sugar pearl waffles, garnished with green onions.
Twin Ohio Pork Cutlets
Ohio boneless pork chops, cheddar grit cake, bourbon syrup and peach salsa.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Hand breaded chicken, roasted summer vegetables, basil pesto, fried goat cheese, and pepper jam.
BBQ Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.
6oz Filet
Zucchini, corn, potato, onion, mushroom saute, and roast garlic cream.
Fried Catfish
Handhelds
Classic Cheeseburger
Half pound burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Buffalo Burger
Sweet Potato Burger
House made with sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, caramelized onions, kale & rice, peppers & onions. Topped with kimchi on a potato bun.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Half pound of pulled pork, choice of sauce, slaw, fried onion straws on a toasted challah bun.
Flying Hawaiian
Pulled chicken mixed with smokey BBQ sauce & topped with grilled pineapple & smoked gouda, on a split top potato bun.
Pulled BBQ Oyster Mushroom
Choice of sauce, arugula "slaw", and sweet pickles on a toasted bun.
Jerk Mahi Tacos
Three 6 inch soft flour tortillas with mango salsa & habanero sour cream.
Brisket BLT
Smoked brisket, bacon, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli, and sourdough bread.
Blackened Mahi Po'Boy
$8 FARMHOUSE BURGER
Ride Withs
Collard Greens
Collard Greens, onions, smoked pork, vinegar & sugar.
Mini Cornbread Muffins
Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.
Spicy Mac
Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, and sriracha kimbal sauce.
Carolina Hush Puppies
4 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
House Fries
Skin-On house fries seasoned with our Piggy Stardust BBQ Rub.
Creamy Slaw
Creamy, house made slaw dressing with EDTA free mayo, sugar, vinegar and celery seed.
Green Beans
Side House Salad
Side Caesar salad
Mashed Potatoes
Brussel Sprouts Side
Butternut Squash
Sweets
!EXTRAS!
Side of Honey Butter
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of House Mustard Vinaigrette
Side of Black Pepper Vanilla Vin
Side of Italian
Side of Smoked Caesar
Side of White Balsamic
Side of Alabama White
Side of Buffalo
Side of Spicy Maple
Side of Ketchup
Side of Mayo
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Spicy Sour Cream
Feasts - Carry-Out
BBQ Family Feast for 4
Shareable for 4-6 people. Hushpuppy starter, meat board with brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, garlic toast, cornbread, cole slaw, pickles.
Family BBQ Meat Feast (4-8)
1 Lb each: Pulled Pork, Smoked Kielbasa 1 Lb Choice of Brisket OR Burnt Ends 12 Wings, 2 sauce options Slaw Queso Dip House Chips Pickles
Family Wing Feast (Feeds 4-6)
36 Smoked Wings, Choice of 3 sauces Celery Sticks Bleu Cheese and/or Ranch
Our Sauces by the Bottle
CRAFT COCKTAILS
Smoked Old Fashioned
Autumn Cosmopolitan
Black Manhattan
Blackberry Mint Mule
Blueberry Mule
Classic Margarita
Cranberry Rosemary Mule
Espresso Martini
Filthy Martini
Mill Street Mixer
Rum based cocktail perfectly balanced with tropical juices.
Negroni
PB&J Old Fashioned
A blend of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Rye Whiskey and Angostura Bitters, Garnished with a Luxardo Cherry.
Perfect Margarita
Pumpkin Pie Martini
Seasonal Sangria
Snowbird
Strawberries & Cream
House Vodka & Rumchata, shake with fresh strawberry puree & garnished with fresh strawberries.
The Foxy
Watermelon Cosmopolitan Martini
Whiskey Smash
RED WINE - BOTTLE
Bodegas Muga Reserva BTL
Domaine Cotes du Rhone BTL
La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL
Shannon Ridge Cab BTL
Quilt Cab BTL
Oberon Cab Sauv BTL
Buehler Cab Sauv BTL
Silver Oak Cab Sauv BTL
Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL
La Posta Malbec BTL
Revelry Merlot BTL
Bernardus Pinot Noir BTL
Joel Gott Red Blend BTL
Borsao Rose BTL
Cune Crianza Rioja BTL
Seghesio Zinfandel BTL
RED WINE - GLASS
WHITE WINE - BOTTLE
Poema Cava Brut BTL
Drappier Brut Champagne BTL
O Fillo Albarino BTL
Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis BTL
D'Arenberg Hermit Crab BTL
Cakebread Chard BTL
Chalk Hill Chard BTL
Oberon Chard BTL
Morgan Chard BTL
Reserve St. Marc Chard BTL
Quilt Chard BTL
La Perlina Moscato BTL
Marco Moscato d'Asti BTL
Avanti Pinot Grigio BTL
Filadonna Pinto Grigio BTL
High Def Riesling BTL
Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc BTL
St. Supery Sauv. Blanc BTL
WHITE WINE - GLASS
Beer
Buckeye Lake Blonde
Zaftig Juicy Lucy
Oktoberfest
Homestead Ol' Leroy
Michelob Ultra DRAFT
Bud Light DRAFT
Land Grant Open Always
Homestead Sun Kissed Wheat
Elvis Juice
Heart State Callous
Cloud Harvest
DRAFT SAMPLE
Galactic Heroes IPA
Ace Pineapple Cider
Wolfs Ridge Buchenrauch
Creamsicle Sour
Bud Light BOTTLE
Budweiser BOTTLE
Busch Light CAN
Mich Ultra BOTTLE
Miller Lite BOTTLE
St. Pauli Girl Non Alcoholic BOTTLE
Wild Ohio Daly Palmer CAN
Yuengling Light BOTTLE
Growler
Wild Ohio Black Cherry Bourbon Tea Beer GROWLER
Buckeye Lake Blonde Blueberry Pie GROWLER
Buckeye Lake Blonder GROWLER
Rhinegeist Truth GROWLER
North High Five Pale Ale GROWLER
Outerbelt Morning Commute GROWLER
North High Honey Wheat Lager GROWLER
Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest IPA GROWLER
Homestead Ten Penny Amber Ale GROWLER
Ace Pineapple Cider GROWLER
Michelob Ultra GROWLER
Bud Light GROWLER
Kids Beverages
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Brown Sugar Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Coke
Cherry Coke
Diet Coke
Barq's Root Beer
Mello Yellow
Mr. Pibb
Sprite
Fruit Punch
Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Orange Juice
Sparkling Water (All Natural Sugar Free)
Choose from Mango or Watermelon
Hot Coco
Kids Entrees
Kids Sides
Kids Drinks
BRUNCH FOOD
BRUNCH FEAST
8 eggs scrambled Kielbasa 10 pieces of bacon Cheddar grits Diced potatoes w/ peppers & onions 6 Pancakes w/ powder sugar 3 Waffles - cut in half w/ powder sugar Strawberries Mixed berries Grapes 1 Banana Chocolate chips Syrup
Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes, hot maple, fresh fruit.
Chicken & Waffles
Smoked pulled chicken in spicy maple syrup over Belgian sugar pearl waffles, garnished with green onions.
The Charleston
Shagbark mills grits, smoked kielbasa, shrimp, ham, tomatoes, scallions, 2 fried eggs.
Burnt Ends Potato Hash 2022
Burnt ends, potatoes, Brussels, onions, spinach, peppers, bacon & two fried eggs.
Full Low Country Breakfast
Two eggs, bacon, grits, collards, tomatoes, corn muffin, biscuit & red eye gravy.
Chef's Egg Fritata
A rotation of vegetables & smoked meats from our brunch chef. Served with a cheddar biscuit. Ask for additional details of daily offerings!
2 Eggs
Bacon
Biscuits (2)
Fresh Fruit
Mini Corn Muffins
Side of Red Eye Gravy
Side of Spicy Maple Syrup
Side of Regular Maple Syrup
Sweet Potato Pancakes
Low Country Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Brunch Burger
Portobello Egg Bake
Avocado Toast
Smoked Pork Burrito
Kids pancakes
Side Kielbasa
Grits
Hash Browns
Yogurt
French Toast
Monte Cristo
Breakfast Quesadilla
Tot Skillet
Strata
Grit Bowl
Avocado Toast
Kids Breakfast
Monkey Bread
UNIFORMS
FATHER'S DAY GIFT BOX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
121 Mill St, Gahanna, OH 43230