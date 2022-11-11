Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrel & Boar - Newark

746 Reviews

$$

5 N 3rd St

Newark, OH 43055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Snacks

Carolina Hush Puppies

Carolina Hush Puppies

$5.95

Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.

Steamed Mussels

$13.95Out of stock

Pico de Gallo salsa, white wine, Chile butter and toast.

Shrimp & Grits

$12.75

Chem free shrimp, shagbark mills grits, country ham, smoked kielbasa, tomatoes & scallions.

Loaded Barrel FRIES

$11.95

House fries, aged cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, tomatoes and chipotle sour cream.

Roasted Rainbow Carrot Hummus

$9.25

Maple bourbon, thyme butter, cornbread crumble served with pita.

Fried Pork Belly

$10.95

Pork Belly, Grandma's broccoli salad with bacon, raisins, onions, and a hot mustard drizzle.

Smoked Wings

$8.95+

Brussel Sprouts APP

$8.75

Fried Pimento Cheese

$8.95Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Beer Cheese Soup

$7.95

House Salad

$10.75

Greens, apples, Vidalias, tomatoes, Gorgonzola & house mustard dressing.

Smokehouse Caesar Salad

Smokehouse Caesar Salad

$10.50

Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, garlic croutons & parmesan.

Fall Salad

$11.25

Supper

Supper items not available during Sunday Brunch

Signature Beef Brisket Meal

$22.50

Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Signature Burnt Ends Meal

$22.50

Half pound of slow smoked brisket or burnt ends cooked for up to 18 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood. Comes with your choice of 1 side.

Country Meatloaf

$18.50

Potato salad, green beans, blueberry Q, and pepper gravy.

Rib Dinner

$24.95+

St. Louis Spare Ribs, smoked to perfection with your choice of one side.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.95

Smoked pulled chicken in spicy maple syrup over Belgian sugar pearl waffles, garnished with green onions.

Twin Ohio Pork Cutlets

$19.95

Ohio boneless pork chops, cheddar grit cake, bourbon syrup and peach salsa.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$18.95

Hand breaded chicken, roasted summer vegetables, basil pesto, fried goat cheese, and pepper jam.

BBQ Mac & Cheese

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Cavatappi pasta and aged cheddar cheese sauce with pork, brisket, burnt ends, chicken, pork or sausage (kielbasa) & drizzled with smokey BBQ sauce.

6oz Filet

$37.75

Zucchini, corn, potato, onion, mushroom saute, and roast garlic cream.

Fried Catfish

$19.25

Handhelds

Our burgers are half a pound and grilled to order. Served on a split top potato bun or gluten free bun option with a side of pickles on request.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.95

Half pound burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Buffalo Burger

$16.95

Sweet Potato Burger

$14.95

House made with sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, caramelized onions, kale & rice, peppers & onions. Topped with kimchi on a potato bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.95

Half pound of pulled pork, choice of sauce, slaw, fried onion straws on a toasted challah bun.

Flying Hawaiian

$15.95

Pulled chicken mixed with smokey BBQ sauce & topped with grilled pineapple & smoked gouda, on a split top potato bun.

Pulled BBQ Oyster Mushroom

$15.95

Choice of sauce, arugula "slaw", and sweet pickles on a toasted bun.

Jerk Mahi Tacos

$15.95

Three 6 inch soft flour tortillas with mango salsa & habanero sour cream.

Brisket BLT

$16.95

Smoked brisket, bacon, lettuce, tomato, black pepper aioli, and sourdough bread.

Blackened Mahi Po'Boy

$15.95

$8 FARMHOUSE BURGER

$8.00Out of stock

Ride Withs

Enjoy our sides made from scratch in our kitchen.

Collard Greens

$5.25

Collard Greens, onions, smoked pork, vinegar & sugar.

Mini Cornbread Muffins

$5.95

Aged Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Cavatappi pasta, house-made aged cheddar cheese sauce, salt & pepper.

Spicy Mac

$5.95

Cavatappi pasta, aged cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeños, and sriracha kimbal sauce.

Carolina Hush Puppies

Carolina Hush Puppies

$5.95

4 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.

House Fries

$4.50

Skin-On house fries seasoned with our Piggy Stardust BBQ Rub.

Creamy Slaw

$4.75

Creamy, house made slaw dressing with EDTA free mayo, sugar, vinegar and celery seed.

Green Beans

$5.25

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar salad

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Brussel Sprouts Side

$5.95

Butternut Squash

$6.95

Sweets

Bacon Brownie Sundae

$8.50

Seasonal Crisp

$8.50

Atlantic Beach Pie

$8.50Out of stock

Chef's Bread Pudding

$8.50

2 Scoops Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$1.99

Pumpkin Pie Tart

$6.99

Apple Tart

$8.00

!EXTRAS!

Enjoy our house made B&B Pickles or Texas Toast to your order!

Side of Honey Butter

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of House Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side of Black Pepper Vanilla Vin

$0.50

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Smoked Caesar

$0.50

Side of White Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Alabama White

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Spicy Maple

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Spicy Sour Cream

$0.50

Feasts - Carry-Out

BBQ Family Feast for 4

BBQ Family Feast for 4

$74.99Out of stock

Shareable for 4-6 people. Hushpuppy starter, meat board with brisket, ribs, wings, pulled pork, smoked kielbasa, garlic toast, cornbread, cole slaw, pickles.

Family BBQ Meat Feast (4-8)

$89.00Out of stock

1 Lb each: Pulled Pork, Smoked Kielbasa 1 Lb Choice of Brisket OR Burnt Ends 12 Wings, 2 sauce options Slaw Queso Dip House Chips Pickles

Family Wing Feast (Feeds 4-6)

Family Wing Feast (Feeds 4-6)

$49.99Out of stock

36 Smoked Wings, Choice of 3 sauces Celery Sticks Bleu Cheese and/or Ranch

Our Sauces by the Bottle

Bottle - Original Smokey BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Bottle - Sweet and Smokey BBQ Sauce

$8.00

Bottle - Spicy Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$8.00

CRAFT COCKTAILS

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

5 N 3

$11.00

Tito's Vodka, St. Germain Elder Flower Liqueur, Lemonade, Orange Juice, and Fresh Basil

Autumn Cosmo

$12.00

Black Manhattan

$12.00

Blackberry Mint Mule

$11.00

Blueberry Mule

$11.00

Caramel Apple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Cranberry Rosemary Mule

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Filthy Martini

$11.00

Mill Street Mixer

$10.00

Rum based cocktail perfectly balanced with tropical juices.

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Negroni

$12.00

Seasonal Sangria

$11.00

Snowbird

$12.00

The Perfect Margarita

$12.00

Watermelon Cosmopolitan Martini

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

RED WINE - BOTTLE 2022

Bodegas Muga Reserva BTL

$67.00

Domaine Cotes du Rhone BTL

$30.00

La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$32.00

Shannon Ridge Cab BTL

$33.00

Quilt Cab BTL

$65.00

Oberon Cab Sauv BTL

$65.00

Buehler Cab Sauv BTL

$75.00

Silver Oak Cab Sauv BTL

$140.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL

$41.00

La Posta Malbec BTL

$36.00

Revelry Merlot BTL

$35.00

Bernardus Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Joel Gott Red Blend BTL

$35.00

Borsao Rose BTL

$24.00

Cune Crianza Rioja BTL

$33.00

Seghesio Zinfandel BTL

$33.00

RED WINE - GLASS 2022

La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo GLS

$9.00

Shannon Ridge Cab GLS

$10.00

Oberon Cab Sauv GLS

$15.00

La Posta Malbec GLS

$11.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Joel Gott Red Blend GLS

$10.00

Cune Crianza Rioja GLS

$9.00

Seghesio Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

WHITE WINE - BOTTLE 2022

Poema Cava Brut BTL

$23.00

Drappier Brut Champagne BTL

$41.50

O Fillo Albarino BTL

$30.00

Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis BTL

$54.00

D'Arenberg Hermit Crab BTL

$42.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$80.00

Chalk Hill Chard BTL

$42.00

Oberon Chard BTL

$42.00

Morgan Chard BTL

$52.00

Reserve St. Marc Chard BTL

$27.00

Quilt Chard BTL

$52.00

La Perlina Moscato BTL

$24.00

Marco Moscato d'Asti BTL

$32.00

Avanti Pinot Grigio BTL

$27.00

Filadonna Pinto Grigio BTL

$24.00

High Def Riesling BTL

$27.00

Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc BTL

$34.00

St. Supery Sauv. Blanc BTL

$45.00

WHITE WINE - GLASS 2022

Poema Cava Brut GLS

$7.00

Chalk Hill Chard GLS

$12.00

Reserve St. Marc Chard GLS

$8.00

Quilt Chard GLS

$15.00

La Perlina Moscato GLS

$7.00

Avanti Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

High Def Riesling GLS

$8.00

Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc GLS

$10.00

St. Supery Sauv. Blanc GLS

$14.00

Beer

Homestead Ol Leroy Draft

$6.50

Heart State Sona Draft

$6.50

Yuengling Oktoberfest

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Draft

$6.50

Rhinegeist Truth Draft

$6.50

Homestead Cats Of War Draft

$6.50

Wolfs Ridge Citrus Surf Draft

$6.50

Budlight Draft

$6.50

Bubbles Feature

$5.50

Homestead Snake Oil Draft

$6.50

Dad

$6.50

North High Five Pale Ale Draft

$6.50

Draft Samples

Budlight BOTTLE

$3.50

Budweiser BOTTLE

$3.50

Coors Light BOTTLE

$3.50

Astro

$3.50

Miller Lite BOTTLE

$3.50

Mich Ultra BOTTLE

$3.50

Corona BOTTLE

$3.50

Modelo

BEER FLIGHT CHOICES

$12.00

Homestead Ole Leroy FLIGHT

Out of stock

Homestead Galactic Heroes Westcoast IPA

Out of stock

Bump Set Spike FLIGHT

Out of stock

Michelob Ultra FLIGHT

Out of stock

Rhinegeist Truth FLIGHT

Out of stock

Buckeye Lake Blonde

Out of stock

Citrus Surf FLIGHT

Out of stock

Budlight FLIGHT

Out of stock

Bubbles FLIGHT

Out of stock

Lawnracker FLIGHT

Out of stock

Kentucky Vanilla Cream Ale

Out of stock

Hi-Wire Double Hi-Pitch IPA

Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Mr Pibb

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Water

Kids Drink

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Kids Entrees

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids BBQ Taco

$2.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$3.75

Kids meals come with one side, dessert, and drink.

Kids Ribs

$5.99

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Buttered Noodles

$3.25

Kids Cheeseburger

$4.75

Kids Wings

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Sides

Kids Fries

$2.50

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79

Kids Mac & Cheese

$2.49

Kids Daily Veg

$2.99

Kids Side Salad

$1.99

Kids Hush Puppies

$1.79

Kids Mixed Fruit

$3.25

BRUNCH FOOD

Available Sundays from 11am - 2pm!
BRUNCH FEAST

BRUNCH FEAST

$55.84

8 eggs scrambled Kielbasa 10 pieces of bacon Cheddar grits Diced potatoes w/ peppers & onions 6 Pancakes w/ powder sugar 3 Waffles - cut in half w/ powder sugar Strawberries Mixed berries Grapes 1 Banana Chocolate chips Syrup

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.75

Buttermilk pancakes, hot maple, fresh fruit.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Smoked pulled chicken in spicy maple syrup over Belgian sugar pearl waffles, garnished with green onions.

The Charleston

The Charleston

$22.95

Shagbark mills grits, smoked kielbasa, shrimp, ham, tomatoes, scallions, 2 fried eggs.

Burnt Ends Potato Hash 2022

Burnt Ends Potato Hash 2022

$15.95

Burnt ends, potatoes, Brussels, onions, spinach, peppers, bacon & two fried eggs.

Full Low Country Breakfast

$14.95

Two eggs, bacon, grits, collards, tomatoes, corn muffin, biscuit & red eye gravy.

Chef's Egg Fritata

Chef's Egg Fritata

$12.99

A rotation of vegetables & smoked meats from our brunch chef. Served with a cheddar biscuit. Ask for additional details of daily offerings!

2 Eggs

$4.95
Bacon

Bacon

$4.95
Biscuits (2)

Biscuits (2)

$4.25

Fresh Fruit

$4.95

Mini Corn Muffins

$5.95
Side of Red Eye Gravy

Side of Red Eye Gravy

$1.99

Side of Spicy Maple Syrup

$0.50

Side of Regular Maple Syrup

$0.50

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$11.95

Low Country Breakfast

$14.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$18.95

Brunch Burger

$15.95

Portobello Egg Bake

$14.95

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Smoked Pork Burrito

$15.95

Kids pancakes

$7.95

Side Kielbasa

$3.50

Grits

$3.25

Hash Browns

$4.25

Yogurt

$7.25

French Toast

$11.75

Monte Cristo

$16.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.95

Tot Skillet

$14.95

Strata

$12.95

Grit Bowl

$15.95

Avocado Toast

$12.95

Kids Breakfast

$8.95

Monkey Bread

$6.95

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary Bar(House)

$7.00

Bloody Mary Bar(Premium)

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Lamarco Prosecco and Orange Juice

BOTTOMLESS Mimosas

$36.00

A Bottle of Brut Champagne & a Carafe of Orange Juice.

WHITE WINE - BOTTLE

Poema Cava Brut BTL

$11.50

Drappier Brut Champagne BTL

$41.50

O Fillo Albarino BTL

$15.00

Joseph Drouhin Vaudon Chablis BTL

$27.00

D'Arenberg Hermit Crab BTL

$21.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$40.00

Chalk Hill Chard BTL

$21.00

Oberon Chard BTL

$21.00

Morgan Chard BTL

$26.00

Reserve St. Marc Chard BTL

$13.50

Quilt Chard BTL

$26.00

La Perlina Moscato BTL

$12.00

Marco Moscato d'Asti BTL

$16.00

Avanti Pinot Grigio BTL

$13.50

Filadonna Pinto Grigio BTL

$12.00

High Def Riesling BTL

$13.50

Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc BTL

$17.00

St. Supery Sauv. Blanc BTL

$22.50

WHITE WINE - GLASS

Poema Cava Brut GLS

$7.00

La Perlina Moscato GLS

$7.00

Avanti Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

High Def Riesling GLS

$8.00

Ant Moore Sauv. Blanc GLS

$10.00

St. Supery Sauv. Blanc GLS

$14.00

Reserve St. Marc Chard GLS

$8.00

Chalk Hill Chard GLS

$12.00

Quilt Chard GLS

$15.00

RED WINE - BOTTLE

Bodegas Muga Reserva BTL

$33.50

Domaine Cotes du Rhone BTL

$15.00

La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo BTL

$16.00

Shannon Ridge Cab BTL

$16.50

Quilt Cab BTL

$32.50

Oberon Cab Sauv BTL

$32.50

Buehler Cab Sauv BTL

$37.50

Silver Oak Cab Sauv BTL

$70.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir BTL

$20.50

La Posta Malbec BTL

$18.00

Revelry Merlot BTL

$17.50

Bernardus Pinot Noir BTL

$24.00

Joel Gott Red Blend BTL

$17.50

Borsao Rose BTL

$12.00

Cune Crianza Rioja BTL

$16.50

Seghesio Zinfandel BTL

$16.50

RED WINE - GLASS

La Quer. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo GLS

$9.00

Shannon Ridge Cab GLS

$10.00

Oberon Cab Sauv GLS

$15.00

La Posta Malbec GLS

$11.00

Cloudline Pinot Noir GLS

$12.00

Joel Gott Red Blend GLS

$10.00

Cune Crianza Rioja GLS

$9.00

Seghesio Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

UNIFORMS

LOGO APRONS

$10.00

FATHER'S DAY GIFT BOX

FATHER'S DAY GIFT BOX

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Sunday - Thursday 11am-9pm Friday-Saturday 11am-10pm

Website

Location

5 N 3rd St, Newark, OH 43055

Directions

Gallery
Barrel & Boar image
Barrel & Boar image

Similar restaurants in your area

1922 On The Square
orange starNo Reviews
10 N. Park Place Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Newark
orange starNo Reviews
21 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
orange starNo Reviews
26 North Park Place Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
FRANKS & SAMMIES
orange star4.4 • 33
34 S 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Stein Brewing Company - Newark, Ohio
orange starNo Reviews
23 West Church Street Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Turntable at Thirty One West
orange star4.8 • 41
31 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newark

Trek Brewing Company
orange star4.7 • 707
1486 Granville Rd Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
orange star4.7 • 649
1130 Mt Vernon Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse - Newark
orange star4.6 • 613
973 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Turntable at Thirty One West
orange star4.8 • 41
31 W Church St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
FRANKS & SAMMIES
orange star4.4 • 33
34 S 3rd St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Newark
orange star4.4 • 1
1414 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Zanesville
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston