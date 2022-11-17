Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Barrel & Board 1027 University Ave

38 Reviews

1027 University Ave

San Diego, CA 92103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Party Board (5-6 people)

SHAREABLE BOARDS

INDIV - BYOB

$32.00

Your choice of 3 of our chef’s selected cheeses for the season. Garnished Generously with Grapes, Berries, Cherries, Port Wine Macerated Figs, Sherry Macerated Dried Cranberries, French Candied Walnuts, Fig Preserves and Our House Made Fruit Preserves. Crostini, Crackers and Soft Sliced Baguette.

INDIV- GRILLED CAESAR

$17.00

INDIV - HOUSE GREENS

$15.00

GOLDIE POPS POPCORN TRIO

$13.00

Party Board (5-6 people)

$65.00

Three chef-selected cheeses (Meat & Fruit) arranged with a variety of accouterments and freshly baked breads. Feeds up to 6 people.

PROSCIUTTO AND PEACH

$21.00

THE MEDITERRANEAN

$23.00

ENTREE BOARDS

CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$25.00

MUSHROOM BOLOGNESE

$26.00

RATATOUILLE

$25.00Out of stock

PAPPARDELLE AND SHRIMP

$28.00

ACHIOTE MARINATED STEAK

$31.00

MOJO FISH TACO

$32.00Out of stock

SIDES

Honey Pot

$3.00

Pickled Veggies

$6.00

$ Gluten Free Bread

$5.00

Side Tzatziki

$3.00

Extra Prosciutto

$10.00

Extra Salami Trio

$10.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Mustard

$1.00

Bacon

$4.00

Dill CC

$2.00

Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Sunnyside

$5.00

Pomme Frites

$4.00

Med Olives

$6.00

Warm Baguette

$5.00

Side Focaccia

$4.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Butter

$1.00

Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

Side Of Prosciutto

$10.00

Add Steak

$13.00

Employee TO GO Box

$0.80

Side Chimi

$1.00

Side Garlic

$2.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Fish

$9.00

GOAT CHEESE

$1.00

BRUNCH

FOCCS & LOXS

$22.00

PLAIN JANE

$20.00

TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST

$19.00

THE MEDITERRANEAN

$23.00

Classic Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Tsatsiki, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Peppers, Marinated Artichokes, Sliced Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Cubed Feta Cheese, Medjool Dates and Warm Pita Bread.

GRILLED CAESAR

$17.00

HOUSE GREENS

$15.00

GOLDIE POPS POPCORN TRIO

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$25.00

Mushroom Bolognese

$26.00

RATATOUILLE

$25.00

ANCHIOTE STEAK

$31.00

SALADS

GRILLED CAESAR

$17.00

HOUSE GREENS

$15.00

Pairing Dinner

Limited Edition Anna Codorniu BTL

$20.00

Artesa Sauvignon Blanc 20'

$26.00

Septima Malbec 21'

$20.00

Artesa Cab Sauvignon 19'

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1027 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

Gallery
Barrel & Board image
Barrel & Board image

Similar restaurants in your area

Urban MO's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 3,242
308 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Harley Gray Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,573
902 W Washington St San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Fort Oak Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 382
1011 Fort Stockton Dr San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
orange star4.3 • 222
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Working Class
orange star4.5 • 606
4095 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Verbena Kitchen North Park - 3043 University Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3043 University Ave San DIego, CA 92104
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Tandoori Hut - 3890 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 7,176
3890 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Chocolat Hilcrest
orange star4.2 • 4,254
3896 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 3,242
308 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
orange star4.5 • 3,003
3960 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Nishiki Ramen - -Hillcrest
orange star4.5 • 2,365
1040 University Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
insideOUT - San Diego
orange star4.6 • 1,741
1642 University Avenue San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Banker's Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston