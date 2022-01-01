A map showing the location of Barrelhead 4740 Mahoning AveView gallery

Barrelhead 4740 Mahoning Ave

No reviews yet

4740 Mahoning Ave

Youngstown, OH 44515

Cold Subs

3 Meat

$11.75+

1 Meat

$10.50+

2 Meat

$10.50+

Veggie Sub

$6.25+

Hot Subs

Meatball

$9.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.00

Wings

Bone-In

$8.00+

Boneless

$8.00+

Sides

Fries

$4.25

Side of Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.25

Cauliflower

$6.25

Mushrooms

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Milwaukee Pretzel

$12.00

Pretzel Bites

$5.75

Chips

Chips

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
4740 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH 44515

