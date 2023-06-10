  • Home
Barrel House Kitchen & Bar 9640 Mason Montgomery Rd

No reviews yet

9640 Mason Montgomery Rd

Mason, OH 45040

Food

Starters

Barrel Twists

$8.00

Creamy Greens Cheese Dip

$12.00

Buckeye Pretzel Bites with Cheese Dip & Whole Grain Mustard

$10.00

Wood Fired Meatball Bake

$13.00

Chips & Pico

$9.00

Bang Bang Chicken Chunks

$13.00

Salads

Barrel House Salad

$10.00

Caesar

$10.00

Napa Chicken Salad (No Split)

$14.00

Pear Summer Salad

$10.00

Southwest Salad

$10.00

Tuscan Cobb Salad (No Split)

$14.00

Burgers

BH Backyard Burger

$17.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$14.00

Handhelds

Chicken Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Napa Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

Steak Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Tacos

$15.00

Tuscan Club

$14.00

Wings

8 PC Wings

$14.00

12 PC Wings

$19.00

Pastas

Chicken Pesto Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Baked Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$18.00

Cajun Chicken

$18.00

Linguine Marinara

$12.00

Soups & Sides

Homestyle Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.50Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Black Bean/Corn Salad

$4.50

Roasted Cauliflower

$4.50Out of stock

Soup

$4.50

Pizzas

Italian Classic

$14.00
Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Carnivore

$16.00

Hot Honey Pie

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Herbivore

$14.00

Southwest BBQ Chicken

$15.00

White Pizza

$13.00

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Hawaiian

$14.00

The Forager

$15.00

Cheese

$9.00

Pepperoni

$11.00

Sausage & Pepperoni

$13.00

CYO Veggie

$11.00

CYO 1 Protein

$13.00

CYO 2 Protein

$15.00

CYO 3 Protein

$17.00

CYO 4 Protein

$19.00

CYO 5 Protein

$21.00

Half & Half

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$10.00

Nutella Pie

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Coc/Pineapple Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$4.00

Coc/Pineapple Ice Cream (3 Scoop)

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream (3 Scoops)

$6.00

Coc/Pineapple Ice Cream (3 Scoop)

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$5.50+

Lava Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Pound Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Lemon Italian Cake

$7.00

Side Salads

Side Barrel House Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Kids

Lil' Barrel Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Lil' Barrel Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Lil’ Barrel Specialty Pizza

$8.00

Big Barrel Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Big Barrel Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Big Barrel Specialty Pizza

$10.00

Sliders

$8.00

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sauces & Dressings

Side/Extra Crostini (6)

$2.50

Side Avacodo Cream

Side Avacodo Dressing

Side BBQ

Side Balsamic Glaze

Side Balsamic Vin

Side Bang Bang Sauce

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Feta Dressing

Side Gorgo Dressing

Side Herb Vin Dressing

Side of Marinara

Side of Pizza Sauce

Side Poppy Seed Dress

Side Ranch

Side Whole Grain Mustard

Sides

Add Meatball (1)

$1.00

Add Chicken, Roasted

$4.00

Add Chicken, Blackened

$4.00

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Tri-Tip

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.50

Side Corn & Black Bean Salsa

$3.50

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$3.50

Soup, Cup

$4.50

Homestyle Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fry

$4.50

Side/Extra Crostini (6)

$2.50

Side Quinua Salad

$3.50

NA Beverages

Arnie's Tea Refill (Limit 1)

Arnie's Tea

$4.00

Bottle Water (Not Sparkling)

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Root Beer (no refills)

$4.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Kids Juice

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Lemonade refill (limit 1)

Kids Root Beer

$2.50

Kids Root Beer Refill (limit 1)

Kids Soda

$1.00

kids Arnie's Tea

$1.00

Kids Tea

$1.00

Lemonade Refill (Limit 1)

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Pelligrino (Sparkling)

$3.00

Root Beer Float

$5.50+

Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Beer

Draft

2. MILLER LITE DRFT

$4.50+

3. MICH ULTRA DRFT

$4.50+

4. JACKIE O'S RICKY

$6.00+

5. KONA LONGBOARD

$6.00+

6. SHOTGUN WEDDING

$6.50+

7. SONDER YOU BETCHA!

$7.00+

8. ALASKAN AMBER

$6.00+

9. LOST COAST TANGERINE

$6.50+

10. 50W COAST TO COAST

$6.50+

11. TRUTH

$6.50+

12. MADTREE RDNG 3

$6.50+

13. RHINEGEIST (BOTM) ROTATING

$4.50+

14. BRECKENRIDGE VANILLA PORTER

$6.00+

15. FRETBOARD

$7.00+

16. SONDER ROTATING

$6.50+

17. GRAINWORKS

$5.00+

18. NORTHERN ROW

$6.50+

19. HIGH GRAIN

$6.50+

20. CARTRIDGE

$6.50+

21. RHINEGEIST HUSTLE

$6.50+

22. CIDER LINE

$6.50+

23. SOUR LINE

$7.00+

24. NITRO LINE

$6.50+

Bottle/Can Beer

BLUE MOON

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICH ULTRA BTL

$4.00

CORONA EXTRA

$4.00

CORONA LIGHT

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

STELLA

$4.00

OMISSION PALE ALE

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD CIDER

$5.00

O'DOUL'S NA

$4.00

ATHLETIC UPSIDE DOWN

$4.00

ATHLETIC RUN WILD IPA

$4.00

Hard Seltzers

HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$6.00

HIGH NOON PEACH

$6.00

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.00

Wine

REDS

PINOT NOIR - Angels Ink

$12.00+

MALBEC - Trapiche

$10.00+

TEMPRANILLO - Campo Viejo Reserva

$10.00+

BEAUJOLAIS-VILLAGES

$9.00+

RED BLEND - Apothic

$9.00+

TUSCAN RED BLEND - Banfi Toscano

$9.00+

MERLOT - Decoy

$14.00+

CABERNET - St. Francis

$14.00+

BTL PINOT NOIR - Angels Ink

$42.00

BTL MALBEC - Trapiche

$36.00

BTL TEMPRANILLO - Campo Viejo

$33.00

BTL BEAUJOLAIS-VILLAGES

$30.00

BTL RED BLEND - Apothic

$29.00

BTL RED BLEND - Banfi

$32.00

BTL MERLOT - Decoy

$48.00

BTL CABERNET - St. Francis

$52.00

WHITES - ROSE

PROSECCO - La Marca

$9.00

PROSECCO ROSE - La Marca

$9.00

ROSE - Capasaldo

$10.00+

ROSE - La Jolie Fleur

$10.00+

MOSCATO D'ASTI - Luccio

$8.00+

PINOT GRIGIO - Estancia

$9.00+

SAUV BLANC - Blanchard

$10.00+

SAUV BLANC - Saint Clair

$14.00+

CHARDONNAY - J CHARD

$12.00+

BTL ROSE - Capasaldo

$34.00

BTL MOSCATO D' ASTI - Luccio

$25.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO - Estancia

$29.00

BTL WHITEHAVEN SAUV BLANC

$32.00

BTL SAUV BLANC - Blanchard

$36.00

BTL SAUV BLANC - St. Clair

$48.00

BTL CHARD - J Vineyards

$40.00

Liquor

Barrel House Cocktails

PERFECT PATIO PUNCH

$7.00

LAID BACK LEMONADE

$7.00

PERFECT PEAR MARGARITA

$7.00

SUMMER SANGRIA - RED

$8.00

MAKER'S MULE

$9.00

STRAWBERRY BASIL LEMONADE

$9.00

COCONUT PINEAPPLE MOJITO

$9.00

FIREFLY SWEET TEA MARTINI

$9.00

WOODFORD OLD FASHION

$10.00

PATRON ORANGE MARG

$10.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$9.00

LIME IN THE COCONUT

$9.00

CLASSIC LONG ISLAND

$9.00

MIMOSA

$9.00

PEAR & GRAPFRUIT MARG

$8.00

SNOW MELT MOJITO

$6.00

SPIC'D APPLE CARAMEL

$6.00

SPIKED SWEET-TART

$6.00

COZY CRANBERRY PUNCH

$6.00

BH SIG SANGRIA - WHITE

$6.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Smirnoff

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Tito's

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$19.00

Gin

Gibbey's Gin (Well)

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Gibbey's Gin (Well)

$5.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$17.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi (Well)

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Myer's Dark

$6.50

DBL Bacardi (Well)

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Malibu

$11.00

DBL Myer's Dark

$12.00

Tequila

Suaza Blanc (Well)

$6.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Sauza Commerativo

$9.00

DBL Suaza Blanc (Well)

$5.00

DBL Cuervo Gold

$13.00

DBL Patron Silver

$17.00

DBL Casamigos

$19.00

DBL Sauza Commerativo

$17.00

Whiskey

Seagreams 7 (Well)

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

DBL Seagreams 7 (Well)

$5.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Bib & Tucker

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

George Dickel Barrel Select

$13.00

Horse Soldier Straight

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$19.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Larceny

$7.00

Marker's Mark

$9.00

Maker's Mark 46

$10.00

Michter's Rye Single Barrel

$12.00

New Riff Bourbon

$12.00

Old Grandad

$5.00

Tincup

$9.00

Town Branch

$10.00

Sycamore Ohio Bourbon

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Honey

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00

Yellowstone Select

$11.00

DBL Old Forester

$9.00

DBL Old Grandad

$5.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$15.00

DBL Four Roses

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Marker's Mark

$17.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$19.00

DBL Sycamore

$17.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$19.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$15.00

DBL Wild Turkey Honey

$15.00

Scotch

DEWAR'S

$7.00

JW RED

$8.00

Glenlevit 12

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$9.00

DBL DEWAR'S

$13.00

DBL JW RED

$15.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$19.00

DBL Glenmorangie

$17.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Fireball

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Firefly

$6.50

Goldschlager

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.50

Lemoncello

$6.50

Sourthern Comfort

$7.00

Black House

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Sambuca

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Bailey's

$13.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Firefly

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$13.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$17.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$17.00

DBL Rumpleminze

$13.00

DBL Jagermeister

$1,200.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL Sourthern Comfort

$13.00

DBL Black House

$13.00

DBL Chambord

$13.00

DBL Hennessey

$17.00

DBL Sambuca

$13.00

Lunch Special

Lunch Specials

Pick 2 Lunch Special

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Craveable American Fare served in warm surroundings with Full-Service Bar. Let our amazing wait staff allow you to indulge and be catered to while you hang with your closest family or friends!

9640 Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040

