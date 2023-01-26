- Home
- Mount Juliet
- Barrel House Restaurant & Bar - 3950 N Mt Juliet Rd
Barrel House Restaurant & Bar 3950 N Mt Juliet Rd
3950 N Mt Juliet Rd
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Appetizers
Wings 6
Sauce: AL white, Liquid Gold, Buffalo/ Dry: Sweet Heat, Truffle Parmesan/ served with ranch or blue cheese
Wings 12
Sauce: AL white, Liquid Gold, Buffalo/ Dry: Sweet Heat, Truffle Parmesan/ served with ranch or blue cheese
Rotel Dip
Cheese dip, marinated tomatoes, & peppers, tostada chips (Add sausage $3)
Deviled Eggs
Crispy Ham.
Shrimp Ceviche
Citrus marinated shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, & herbs, w/ tostado chips
Rueben Egg Rolls
Corned beef, cabbage, swiss, special sauce
Pork Belly Sammy's
Po-Boy Tacos
3 flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried shrimp, special sauce
App Special
Collards Dip (Copy)
Braised collard greens, tomatoes, in a creamy cheese sauce, & hot sauce.
Salads
Handhelds
Merica Burger
Patty, American cheese, pickle, onion, mayo.
South of the Border
Patty, taco spice, guacamole, pico, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, rotel dip, flour tortilla.
Cuban Sandwich
Braised Cuban pork, ham, Swiss cheese, barrel mustard, pickles.
Get in my Belly
Patty, pork belly, pimento cheese, barrel mustard, pickled onions.
Italian Beef
Shredded beef, provolone, giardiniera, jus.
Chicken Wrapp
Guacamole, bacon, tomato, romaine, cheese, red onion.
Breakfast Burger
Flat Breads
Margherita
Tomato gravy, basil, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cracked pepper.
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo sauce, chicken, cream cheese, mozzarella, green onion, ranch.
Vegtastic
Meat Sweats
Tomato gravy, sausage, pepperoni, ham, Italian beef, onions & peppers, mozzarella, giardiniera.
3 Cheese
Roasted garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, pesto.
Pork Belly
Pork belly, roasted garlic, herbs, olive oil, spinach, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, egg.
Entrées
Ramen
Our ramen changes weekly based on the produce we source *ask your server for information.
Baked Ziti
Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato gravy.
Ribeye
Twice baked potato, roasted Brussels, garlic herb butter.
Roasted Hot Chicken
Market Fish
Fish & Chips
BBQ Porkchop
Special Entrée
Desserts
Sides
Kids Menu
Breakfast Plates
Breakfast Sides
Liquor
Grey Goose
Pickers Blueberry
Titos
Wheatley "Well" Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Belvedere
DBL Chopin
DBL Titos
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Citron
DBL Ketel One
Beefeater
Botinist
Gordons "Well" Gin
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Club Caribe
DonQ "Well" Rum
Meyers
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gosling'S
DBL Meyers
DBL Meyers Silver
Casa Migos Blanco
Casa Migos Repo
Codigo Anajo
Codigo Blanco
Codigo Repo
Codigo Rosa
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Luna Azul "Well" Tequila
Number Juan Repo
Vida "Mezcal"
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Number Juan Repo
DBL Luna Azule Blanco
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Patron Café
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Belle Mead B
Belle Mead Reserve
Blanton's
Bookers B
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit B
Bulleit Rye
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Davidson Reserve
Fireball
Four Roses Yellow
Gentlemen Jack
Green River B
Heavens Door B
Hill Rock Solera
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam B
Jim Beam Black
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Nelson Bourbon
Nelson reserve
Sazerac Rye
Single Barrel Jack
Stagg Jr
Well Whiskey
Weller Reserve
Whistle Pig 10
Whistle Pig 15
Whistle Pig 6
Woodford Reserve
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Woodford Reserve
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallen 12
Well Scotch
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr
DBL Dewars
DBL Dewars 12Yr
DBL J & B
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Molly's Irish Cream
Mr. Black Coffee
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Molly's Irish Cream
Cocktails
NA Beverages
Signature Cocktails
Draft Beer
#1 Guinness
#2 Bitbuger
#3 Bud Light
#4 Miller light
#5 Coors Light
#6 Yuengling
#7 Gerst
#8 Homestyle
#9 Bear Walker
#10 Music City
#11 Diskin Bobs your Uncle
#12 SG Open
#13 SG Black Current
#14 Open
#15 Gotta Get up
#16 Hap/Harry Amber
#17 Chicken Scratch
#18 Founders All day
#19 Yazoo Heff
#20 Old Nation M-43
#21 Creature Trop
#22 Creature Athens
Wine
3950 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122