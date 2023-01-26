Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrel House Restaurant & Bar
3950 N Mt Juliet Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3950 N Mt Juliet Rd

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Appetizers

Wings 6

$9.00

Sauce: AL white, Liquid Gold, Buffalo/ Dry: Sweet Heat, Truffle Parmesan/ served with ranch or blue cheese

Wings 12

$17.00

Sauce: AL white, Liquid Gold, Buffalo/ Dry: Sweet Heat, Truffle Parmesan/ served with ranch or blue cheese

Rotel Dip

$10.00

Cheese dip, marinated tomatoes, & peppers, tostada chips (Add sausage $3)

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Crispy Ham.

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Citrus marinated shrimp, red onion, tomatoes, peppers, cilantro, & herbs, w/ tostado chips

Rueben Egg Rolls

$14.00

Corned beef, cabbage, swiss, special sauce

Pork Belly Sammy's

$15.00

Po-Boy Tacos

$14.00

3 flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried shrimp, special sauce

App Special

Collards Dip (Copy)

$11.00

Braised collard greens, tomatoes, in a creamy cheese sauce, & hot sauce.

Salads

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, egg, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, avocado.

Goodfella

$12.00

Romaine, radicchio, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, shave parmesan, red onion, cucumber, Italian vin.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, crouton, parmesan, lemon, Caesar dressing

Handhelds

Merica Burger

$14.00

Patty, American cheese, pickle, onion, mayo.

South of the Border

$16.00

Patty, taco spice, guacamole, pico, jalapenos, cilantro lime aioli, rotel dip, flour tortilla.

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Braised Cuban pork, ham, Swiss cheese, barrel mustard, pickles.

Get in my Belly

$17.00

Patty, pork belly, pimento cheese, barrel mustard, pickled onions.

Italian Beef

$15.00

Shredded beef, provolone, giardiniera, jus.

Chicken Wrapp

$14.00

Guacamole, bacon, tomato, romaine, cheese, red onion.

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Flat Breads

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato gravy, basil, olive oil, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, cracked pepper.

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Buffalo sauce, chicken, cream cheese, mozzarella, green onion, ranch.

Vegtastic

$12.00

Meat Sweats

$16.00

Tomato gravy, sausage, pepperoni, ham, Italian beef, onions & peppers, mozzarella, giardiniera.

3 Cheese

$13.00

Roasted garlic, parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, pesto.

Pork Belly

$16.00

Pork belly, roasted garlic, herbs, olive oil, spinach, red onion, mozzarella, parmesan, egg.

Entrées

Ramen

$17.00

Our ramen changes weekly based on the produce we source *ask your server for information.

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato gravy.

Ribeye

$35.00

Twice baked potato, roasted Brussels, garlic herb butter.

Roasted Hot Chicken

$20.00

Market Fish

$30.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

BBQ Porkchop

$24.00

Special Entrée

Desserts

Fried peach Pie

$12.00

Fried pie, caramel, vanilla ice cream.

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Croissant bread pudding, caramel, vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate, Vanilla.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

German Potato Salad

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chef's Veg

$7.00

Twice Baked Potato

$6.00

Roasted Brussels

$6.00

House Sauces

Pea/Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheese Buger

$8.00

Kid Noodles

$8.00

Kid Mac

$8.00

Kid Grilled cheese

$8.00

Kid 1/2Flatbread Fries

$8.00

Kid Tenders

$8.00

Breakfast Plates

Pick 3

$14.00

Southern skillets

$13.00

Fried Pork Chop

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

French Toast

$12.00

Eat light

$14.00

Huevos Ranchero

$13.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Breakfast Sides

2 Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Turkey Sasauge

$4.00

Sour Dough Toast

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$5.00

Fruit

$4.00

Breakfast Potatos

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Wheat

$3.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$11.00

Pickers Blueberry

$7.00

Titos

$10.00

Wheatley "Well" Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$11.00

DBL Absolut

$15.00

DBL Belvedere

$15.00

DBL Chopin

$15.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Botinist

$11.00

Gordons "Well" Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$15.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$15.00

DBL Gordons

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$15.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Club Caribe

$7.00

DonQ "Well" Rum

$7.00

Meyers

$10.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$15.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$15.00

DBL Gosling'S

$15.00

DBL Meyers

$15.00

DBL Meyers Silver

$15.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$8.00

Casa Migos Repo

$13.00

Codigo Anajo

$14.00

Codigo Blanco

$8.00

Codigo Repo

$11.00

Codigo Rosa

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Luna Azul "Well" Tequila

$8.00

Number Juan Repo

$12.00

Vida "Mezcal"

$13.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$16.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

DBL Number Juan Repo

$20.00

DBL Luna Azule Blanco

$15.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

DBL Patron Café

$15.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Belle Mead B

$15.00

Belle Mead Reserve

$18.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Bookers B

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulleit B

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Davidson Reserve

$11.00

Fireball

$6.00

Four Roses Yellow

$11.00

Gentlemen Jack

$10.00

Green River B

$11.00

Heavens Door B

$12.00

Hill Rock Solera

$27.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam B

$12.00

Jim Beam Black

$15.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Nelson Bourbon

$12.00

Nelson reserve

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$15.00

Single Barrel Jack

$20.00

Stagg Jr

$25.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Weller Reserve

$25.00

Whistle Pig 10

$15.00

Whistle Pig 15

$20.00

Whistle Pig 6

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Angels Envy

$13.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$13.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$13.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$15.00

DBL Jim Beam

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$15.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$11.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$10.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Macallen 12

$25.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$11.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$21.00

DBL Dewars

$15.00

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$19.00

DBL J & B

$13.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Lemoncello

$7.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$6.00

Mr. Black Coffee

$7.00

DBL Aperol

$11.00

DBL Campari

$11.00

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$11.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Drambuie

$15.00

DBL Frangelico

$11.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$15.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$15.00

DBL Jagermeister

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$13.00

DBL Lemoncello

$13.00

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$11.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$5.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mint Julep

$5.00

Mojito

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

Rob Roy

$5.00

Sazerac

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

NA Beverages

Milk

$2.50

Horchata

$2.99

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pinapple Juice

$2.00

RedBull

$2.50

Redbull Sugarfree

$2.50

Signature Cocktails

Barrel aged Old Fashion

$15.00Out of stock

Blood Orange Paloma

$11.00

Bloody Derby

$12.00

Bourbon Tea

$12.00

Fighting Irish

$12.00

Hibiscus Marg

$11.00

Mind Your manners

$11.00

Sangria

$11.00

Smoke These Berry's

$11.00

Draft Beer

#1 Guinness

$5.00

#2 Bitbuger

$5.00

#3 Bud Light

$5.00

#4 Miller light

$5.00

#5 Coors Light

$5.00

#6 Yuengling

$5.00

#7 Gerst

$5.00

#8 Homestyle

$8.00

#9 Bear Walker

$7.00

#10 Music City

$5.00

#11 Diskin Bobs your Uncle

$7.00

#12 SG Open

$8.00

#13 SG Black Current

$8.00

#14 Open

#15 Gotta Get up

$8.00

#16 Hap/Harry Amber

$5.00

#17 Chicken Scratch

$6.00

#18 Founders All day

$7.00

#19 Yazoo Heff

$7.00

#20 Old Nation M-43

$8.00

#21 Creature Trop

$8.00

#22 Creature Athens

$8.00

Can/Bottle Beer

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Mic Ultra

$4.00

Montucky

$4.00

Stella

$4.00

Wine

Bubbles 1/2 Liter

$18.00

Bubbles 6oz

$7.00

Bubbles 9oz

$10.00

Chard 1/2 Liter

$18.00

Chard 6oz

$7.00

Chard 9oz

$10.00

Pinot Grigio 1/2 Liter

$18.00

Pinot Grigio 6oz

$7.00

Pinot Grigio 9oz

$10.00

Cab 1/2 Litter

$18.00

Cab 6oz

$7.00

Cab 9oz

$10.00

Red Blend 1/2 Litter

$18.00

Red Blend 6oz

$7.00

Red Blend 9oz

$10.00

N/a Bev

MIlk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Soft Drink

$2.50

Cold Brew

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Lunch Combos

LC Pick 3

$15.00

LC Two Tacos

$15.00

LC 6 Wings

$15.00

LC 1/2 Baked ziti

$15.00

LC 1/2 Jambalaya

$15.00

LC BLT

$15.00

LC Flatbread,

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3950 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

