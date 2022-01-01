Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Barrel House Uptown (Utica)

1,604 Reviews

$$

5141 Utica Ridge Rd

Davenport, IA 52807

Popular Items

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Cali Avo Chicken Wrap

Appetizers

Barrel House Pretzels

Barrel House Pretzels

$14.50

Four Soft pretzel sticks brushed in garlic butter sauce and served with queso and homemade mustard.

Boneless Wings

$13.50

A heaping portion of fresh, boneless wings breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of Moonshine BBQ or BuffaloSauce or dry run Nashville Hot or Chili Lime. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.50

6 jumbo hand breaded shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing.

Jalapeno Popper Dip

Jalapeno Popper Dip

$13.50

Cream cheese, diced bacon, green onions, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo topped with mozzarella and baked, drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with Wonton chips.

Mr. Nacho

Mr. Nacho

$9.00

Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.

Portabella Mushroom Fries

Portabella Mushroom Fries

$13.50

Sliced portabella mushrooms battered to order and served with our tangy caesar dressing.

Spicy Cheese Curds

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.50

Crunchy, creamy and spicy. Served with our melba berry sauce.

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.50

In house mix of spinach, roasted red pepper dressing and barrel house sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.

Lobster Dip

$14.00

Chunks of lobster mixed with sour cream, cream cheese, and seasonings. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with crispy wontons.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$13.00

Barrel fries drizzled with white truffle oil and tossed with parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh parsley.

Signature Pub Burgers

Barrel Burger

Barrel Burger

$13.50

Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.

Hogshead Burger

Hogshead Burger

$15.50

Two third pound patties with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun.

Big Butt Burger

Big Butt Burger

$17.00

Three of our third pound patties topped with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a broiche bun.

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$15.00

Our moonshine BBQ pulled pork on a third pound patty, topped with coleslaw and onion strings on a brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.

Southern Cheddar Jack

Southern Cheddar Jack

$15.00

Our third pound burger covered with BBQ sauce, bacon and piled high with shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Pub Patty Melt

Pub Patty Melt

$15.00

A juicy angus patty served with swiss and cheddar cheeses, sauteed onions. Finished with barrel house sauce and served on marble rye toasted bread.

2 AM Burger

2 AM Burger

$15.00

Barrel House seasoned burger patty topped with potato rounds, cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg. Served on a brioche bun.

Mac Attack Burger

Mac Attack Burger

$15.50

Fresh Angus beef patty covered with creamy white cheddar mac and cheese and topped with nashville hot seasoning.

Chophouse Burger

Chophouse Burger

$15.00

Peppercorn seared patty with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy fried onion strings. Topped with our homemade horseradish sauce and served on a brioche bun.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Thick and juicy angus patty with our Moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and crispy fried onion strings.

Black Bean

Black Bean

$15.50

Our black bean veggie burger topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo and house made barrel house sauce.

Diablo Burger

Diablo Burger

$15.00

A black angus patty drizzled with sriracha sauce and topped with fried jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.

Sandwiches and Favorites

Barrel House Club

Barrel House Club

$14.50

Turkey and ham combined with swiss and provolone cheeses, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and barrel house sauce on freshly toasted wheatberry bread.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Our slow roasted pork tossed in our Moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with onion strings and served on a brioche bun.

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Two hand battered chicken tenderloins topped with bacon, swiss cheese and ranch on a brioche bun.

Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich

Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Our house made chicken salad with honey, scallions, celery and grilled chicken, served with lettuce and tomato on a fresh buttered croissant.

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Juicy chicken tenderloins grilled to order and topped with provolone cheese and avocado. Served on a brioche bun.

Cajun Jack Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Jack Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Tender chicken battered in a seasoned flour mix and topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese and Barrel House sauce on a brioche bun.

Blackstone Reuben

Blackstone Reuben

$14.50

Hot pulled corned beer topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.

FIsh and Chips

FIsh and Chips

$15.50

A half pound of Atlantic haddock battered and fried to golden brown. Paired with fries, house made coleslaw and a side of tarter sauce.

A Lotta Mac Loaded

A Lotta Mac Loaded

$15.00

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese topped with broccoli, bacon bits, and grilled chicken. Served with toasted ciabtta bread.

Big Bird Platter

Big Bird Platter

$14.50

Four large chicken tenders hand battered and fried golden brown. Served with 3 sauces of your choice.

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.50

Two fried chicken tenderloins dipped in our homemade Nashville hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast and topped with pickle slices.

The Hangover

$14.00

Garlic butter Texas toast grilled with sharp cheddar cheese, grilled ham, potato rounds and two over medium eggs and tomato.

Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$13.00

A fresh portabella mushroom cap marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette then grilled and topped with provolone cheese. Served on toasted ciabatta bread with a basil pesto, and lettuce. Finished with pickled cucumbers and onions.

Salads

Cali Avo Chicken Salad

Cali Avo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh chopped romaine topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing and fresh grilled chicken.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken tenderloins topped with diced red onion, roasted corn and bean mix, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend and mexican croutons served atop a romaine and iceberg mixture. Tossed in our homemade firecracker ranch dressing.

FIrecracker Shrimp Salad

FIrecracker Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Fresh chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, cucumber and tomato. Topped with crispy onion strings and cilantro, and finished with our tail on firecracker shrimp.

Wraps

Cali Avo Chicken Wrap

Cali Avo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions wrapped in a spinach tortilla with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled mojo chicken mixed with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. All wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Seasoned grilled mojo chicken mixed with southwest veggies, diced red onion, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, mexican croutons and firecracker ranch dressing. All wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Turkey Wrap

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey breast with swiss cheese and bacon, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and firecracker ranch. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Honey Chicken Wrap

Honey Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Firecracker Shrimp Wrap

Firecracker Shrimp Wrap

$16.50

Fresh chopped romaine and mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, cucumber and crispy fried onion strings. Finished with firecracker shrimp and firecracker ranch dressing, all in a spinach tortilla.

Quesadillas and Tacos

Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla

Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Flour tortillas filled with chicken, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Moonshine BBQ Pork Tacos

Moonshine BBQ Pork Tacos

$15.50

Flour tortillas filled with our tender BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, onion strings, cilantro and mixed cheddar jack cheese.

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

Firecracker Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.

Island Tacos

Island Tacos

$14.00

Shredded mojo chicken slow cooked in sour orange and garlic, mixed with tomatoes, diced onion, cilantro and grilled onion with a mild green chili sauce. Served with mild citrus garlic sauce and pickled jalapenos on the side.

Pizza's

BYOB Pizza

$15.99

Build your own pizza the way you want it. Click to top it off with any of our amazing toppings we have!

Limited Time Offerings

Chipotle BBQ Chicken and Chorizo Flatbread

$14.99

Thin crispy flatbread with a chipotle bbq sauce, mojo chicken and chorizo sausage. The topped with Buffalo mozzarella cheese, roasted corn bean salsa, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and drizzled with a chipotle mayo.

Crispy Deviled Eggs

$12.99

Three eggs cut in half, lightly breaded in panko and fried to a golden brown. Then filled with a traditional creamy filling with pickles, topped with green scallions and crispy pepperoni. Served on a light bed of shredded lettuce.

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$5.00

Our delicious edible Chocolate chunk cookie dough includes your two favorite toppings.

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough

Birthday Cake Cookie Dough

$5.00

Birthday cake cookie dough with m&m candies mixed in, includes your choice of two toppings.

Funnel Cake Stix

Funnel Cake Stix

$8.00

Golden fried funnel cake stix tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Topped with chocolate syrup, marshmallow cream and Hershey's chocolate chips.

Chocolate Bomb Cake

Chocolate Bomb Cake

$8.00

Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse and covered with dark chocolate ganache, then drizzled with white chocolate. Served with raspberry melba sauce and whipped cream.

Kid's Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Toasted texas toast with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side and a cookie.

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.50

Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese. Served with your choice of side and a cookie.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.50

Our third pound burger with your choice of cheese and choice of one side. Also includes a cookie.

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50

Diced grilled chicken with mixed cheddar jack cheese in 2 flour tortillas. Served with one side and a cookie.

Sides

Side Mama's Slaw

Side Mama's Slaw

$5.00

Mariannes homemade coleslaw

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$5.00

A southern twist to the standard fry.

Barrel Fries

Barrel Fries

$4.00

Lightly battered, fried golden, and liqhtly seasoned with sea salt.

Homemade Chips

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Our house chips served with choice of sauce.

Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Fresh steamed broccoli

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

A side of our creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with a dusting of nashville hot.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce blend, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing.

Potato Rounds

Potato Rounds

$5.00

Crispy fried potato rounds.

Cup Of Soup of the Day

Cup Of Soup of the Day

$4.00

Ask your server about today's soup.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Ask your server about today's soup.

Side Kids Fruit

Side Kids Fruit

$3.00

Barrel Cucumbers

$5.00

Our refreshing take on a cucumber salad with onions and our own pickling seasoning.

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Kids Juice Box-Apple

Barrel Box

BB-Honey Chicken Wrap

BB-Honey Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with chips, coleslaw and a cookie.

BB-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

BB-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Two grilled chicken tenders with provolone cheese on a brioche bun. Served with chips, coleslaw, and a cookie.

BB-Half Club Sandwich

BB-Half Club Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and provolone on toasted wheatberry bread with lettuce, tomato and our signature Barrel House Sauce. Served with Chips, coleslaw and a cookie.

BB- Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled mojo chicken mixed with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. All wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

BB-Chicken Tenders

BB-Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Two hand battered chicken tenders served with chips, coleslaw, and a cookie.

BB-Barrel Burger

BB-Barrel Burger

$11.99

Our third pound patty seasoned and grilled with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with your choice of chips or fries.

BB-FIsh and Chips

BB-FIsh and Chips

$11.99

Two pieces of north atlantic haddock, breaded to order and served with your choice of fries or chips. Accompanied with coleslaw, lemon and tarter sauce.

BB-Cali Avo Salad

BB-Cali Avo Salad

$11.99

Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing. Accompanied with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.

BB-Santa Fe Salad

BB-Santa Fe Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken tenderloins topped with diced red onion, roasted corn and bean mix, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend and mexican croutons served atop a romaine and iceberg mixture. Tossed in our homemade firecracker ranch dressing. Served with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.

BB-Chicken Caesar Salad

BB-Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Fresh chopped romaine topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing and fresh grilled chicken. Accompanied with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.

Free Spirited

Blueberry Vanilla NA

$6.00

Raspberry Redbull Lemonade NA

$7.00

Strawberry Watermelon Limeade NA

$7.00

Fall Cocktails

Pumpkin Pie Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Apple Cider Margarita

$11.00

Caramel Apple Pie Martini

$11.00

Wine

Btl Dark Horse Cabernet

$23.00

Btl Joel Gott Cabernet

$34.00

Btl Dark Horse Merlot

$23.00

BtlSea Sun Pinot Noir

$30.00

Btl Apothic Crush Red Blend

$26.00

Btl Joel Gott Pinot Noir

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Canyon Road Chardonnay

$23.00

Btl Chateau St Jean Chardonnay

$30.00Out of stock

Btl Vino Moscato

$26.00

Btl Montenvina Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Btl Prosecco

$9.00

Btl Sea Glass Reisling

$30.00Out of stock

Btl Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Btl Prophecy Buttery Chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Charles and Charles Rose

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Sample Champagne

$20.00

Seltzers

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Lime

$5.50

White Claw Raspberry

$5.50

High Noon Lemon

$8.25

High Noon Peach

$8.25

High Noon Pineapple

$8.25

Specials Menu

Promo One Topping Pizza

$11.00
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Providing upscale tavern food with something for everyone. From our gourmet burgers, to specials like firecracker shrimp salad. Your sure to fall in love and be coming back for more!

5141 Utica Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA 52807

