Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Barrel Junction - Gibsonia
407 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia, PA 15044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Xtra Innings Sports Bar and Grille - 1590 Saxonburg Blvd
4.4 • 183
1590 Saxonburg Blvd Tarentum, PA 15084
View restaurant
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
No Reviews
599 Dorseyville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurant
Big Spring Spirits - Seven Fields
No Reviews
526 Northpointe Circle Seven Fields, PA 16046
View restaurant