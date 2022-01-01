Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Barrel Junction - Gibsonia

407 Reviews

$$

5560 William Flynn Hwy

Gibsonia, PA 15044

Popular Items

Wings
Lg Traditional Hand Tossed
California Cobb Salad

Appetizers

baked bread with our house garlic parmesan sauce and cheese blend. served with marinara sauce for dipping
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken- Cream Cheese Cheddar- House Tortilla Chips

Pineapple Guacamole

Pineapple Guacamole

$9.00

Brown Sugar & Cayenne Smoked Pineapple- Fresh Avocado-Pico De Gallo-House Tortilla Chips

Crispy Fried Shrimp

Crispy Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Flour Dusted Shrimp - Sweet Southern Slaw - Choice of Sauce

Giant Hot Pretzels

Giant Hot Pretzels

$12.00

2 Giant Baked Soft Pretzels - Beer Cheese - House Honey Mustard

Cajun Catfish Bites

Cajun Catfish Bites

$9.00

Cajun Crusted Catfish - House Tartar Sauce - Sweet Southern Slaw

Brisket Flatbread

Brisket Flatbread

$10.00

Brisket, Bacon, Onion, Tomato, Cheddar, Smoked Tomato Ranch Sauce

Wings

Wings

$14.00

10 Jumbo Wings - Celery - Choice of Sauce - Ranch or Blue Cheese

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.00

Baked Flour Tortilla - Cheddar - Provolone - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - BBQ

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00

Fresh Chips - BBQ - Tomato - Jalapenos - Onions - Tomato - Cheddar - Sour Cream _ Guacomole

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Fresh Hand Cut Fries - Beer Cheese - Spicy Ketchup

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Choose a Sauce: Hot, Mild, BBQ, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Dry Rub

Pork and Bacon Queso Dip

$11.00

Smoked Pork - Crispy Bacon - Beer Cheese - Cheddar Cheese - Onion - Tomato

Cheesy Garic Bread

$8.00

Thick Crust - Garlic - Olive Oil - Cheese Blend - Parmesan - Marinara

Salads & Soup

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh Field Greens - Tomato - Cucumber - Provolone - House Crouton

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Field Greens - Roasted Corn - Tomato - Onion - Avocado - Toasted Pepitas - Queso Fresco - Chili Lime Dressing

Wine Country Salad

Wine Country Salad

$11.00

Field Greens - Red Grapes - Cucumber - Tomato - Candied Walnuts - Pickled Onions - Blue Cheese - Red Wine Vinaigrette

California Cobb Salad

California Cobb Salad

$11.00

Field Greens - - Blue Cheese - Bacon - Avocado - Egg - Tomato - Cucumber - Chili Lime Vinaigrette

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella - Pickled Onions - Roasted Tomato - Artichoke - Black Olives - Banana Peppers - Italian Vinaigrette

Soup Of The Day

$6.00

Sandwiches

Cajun Fried Catfish Sandwich

Cajun Fried Catfish Sandwich

$18.00

Swiss - Spicy Cajun Aioli - Lettuce - Tomato

Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Toasted Mancini Bun - House Tartar or Cocktail

Fried Garlic Parmesan Fish Sandwich

Fried Garlic Parmesan Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Fried Fish - Garlic Parmesan Sauce - Provolone & Parmesan Cheese - Tomato - Basil

Louisiana PO'BOY Sandwich

Louisiana PO'BOY Sandwich

$16.00

Cajun Fried Shrimp- Spicy Aioli- Shredded Lettuce- Diced Tomato

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken -Cheddar- Bacon Jam - Avocado - Lettuce - Tomato

Fried Coconut Crusted Chicken Sandwich

Fried Coconut Crusted Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Jamaican Relish- Munster- Mango Habanero Sauce- Lettuce

Philly Chicken Sandwich

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken - Sautéed Onions & Peppers- Braised Mushrooms - Cheddar & American Cheese

Old Country Chicken Sandwich

Old Country Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken - Roasted Tomatoes- Caramelized Onions- Fresh Mozzarella- Balsamic Glaze

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken - Blue Cheese Crumbles - Provolone - Ranch or Blue Cheese

Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

Chicken And Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast- Bacon - Pepper Jack -Bourbon & Black Pepper Syrup- Toasted Waffles

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Chicken, Onions, Pickles, Porter BBQ sauce with melted Muenster cheese on a toasted roll

Nashville Chicken

$15.00

PLAIN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00
Smoked BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Muenster Cheese - Pickles - Onion - Porter BBQ

Smoked Philly Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Philly Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Sauteed Onions & Peppers - Sauteed Mushrooms - Beer Cheese

Smoked Brisket & Swiss Sandwich

Smoked Brisket & Swiss Sandwich

$17.00

Sauteed Mushrooms - Swiss Cheese - Horseradish Sauce - Lettuce -Tomato

Grilled Steak Sandwich

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Sauteed Peppers & Onions - Marinated Mushrooms - Provolone - Garlic Aioli

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

Smoked Meatloaf Sandwich

$15.00

Bacon - Cheddar - Pickled Red Onion - Porter BBQ

Grilled Andouille Sausage Sandwich

Grilled Andouille Sausage Sandwich

$16.00

Bourbon Onions- Provolone Cheese- Shredded Lettuce- Diced Tomato- Pickles- Cajun Aioli

Steak & Cheddar

$18.00

Bacon - Cheddar - Braise Onions - Sweet Balsamic Glaze

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Muenster Cheese - Pickle - Onion - Porter BBQ

Island Jerk Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning - Pepper-jack Cheese - Grilled Ham - Pineapple Mango Salsa - Spicy Honey Glaze

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Munster- Fresh Mozzarella- Cheddar- Grilled Sour Dough Bread

Baskets

Beer Battered Fish & Gulf Shrimp - House Tartar or Cocktail
Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

House Battered Chicken Tenders - Choice of Sauce - Fries

Chicken Basket

Chicken Basket

$19.00
Beer Battered Fish & Shrimp Basket

Beer Battered Fish & Shrimp Basket

$19.00

Beer Battered Gulf Shrimp & Fish - House Tartar - Cocktail

Coconut Shrimp Basket

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$18.50

Gulf Jumbo Shrimp- Mango Habanero Sauce- Pineapple Salsa

Barrel Basket

Barrel Basket

$21.00Out of stock

Half Chicken-Grilled Sausage- Smoked Brisket- Garlic Bread

Burgers

Caribbean dusted burger with pepper-jack, Grilled Ham, Pineapple Mango salsa and a spicy honey glaze
Plain Burger

Plain Burger

$14.50

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$15.50

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun - Crispy Bacon - Choice of Cheese

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$16.50

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun - Sauteed Mushrooms - Swiss - Horseradish Sauce - Lettuce - Tomato

Cheddar Burger

Cheddar Burger

$16.50

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun - Cheddar - Bacon Jam- Pickled Onions- Shredded Lettuce

Hog Wild Burger

Hog Wild Burger

$17.00

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun - House Smoked Pulled Pork - Muenster Cheese - Crispy Bacon - Porter BBQ

Beefed Up Burger

Beefed Up Burger

$17.00

10 Ounce Brisket - Short Rib - Sirloin Blended Burger - Fresh Mancini Bun - House Smoked Brisket - Muenster Cheese - Crispy Bacon - Porter BBQ

Philly Burger

Philly Burger

$16.50

Sautéed Peppers & Onions- Braised Mushrooms- American & Cheddar Cheese

Border Burger

Border Burger

$16.50

Jalapeños- Pepper Jack- Guacamole- Chili Lime Sauce

Island Jerk Burger

$16.50

Caribbean Dust - Pepper Jack - Grilled Ham - Pineapple Mango Salsa - Spicy Honey Glaze

Hand Tossed Pizzas

Chicago Deep Dish

Chicago Deep Dish

$19.50

Thick Crusted Baked in a Garlic Brushed Pan - Marinated Garlic Tomatoes - Olive Oil - Cheese Blend - Parmesan - Fresh Basil

Lg Traditional Hand Tossed

Lg Traditional Hand Tossed

$16.50

Hand Tossed Dough - House Made Sauce - Cheese Blend

Lg White Pizzas

Lg White Pizzas

$19.50

Olive Oil - Garlic - Ricotta - Tomato - Cheese Blend - Parmesan - Fresh Basil

Pan Pizza

Pan Pizza

$17.50

Thick Crusted Baked in a Garlic Brushed Pan - House Sauce - Cheese Blend

Sm Traditional Hand Tossed

Sm Traditional Hand Tossed

$14.50

Hand Tossed Dough - House Made Sauce - Cheese Blend

Sm White Pizzas

Sm White Pizzas

$16.50

Olive Oil - Garlic - Ricotta - Tomato - Cheese Blend - Parmesan - Fresh Basil

Specialty Pizza

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.50

Smoked Chicken- Banana Peppers- Ranch- French Fries- Cheddar- Cheese Blend

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$18.50

Spinach - Artichoke - Tomato - Onion - Olive - Garlic - Olive Oil - Cheese Blend - Feta

Sicilian Pizza

$19.50

Thick Crust- Roasted Tomatoes- Onions- Olives- Fresh Mozzarella- Cheese Blend- Basil- Balsamic Glaze

Smoked Chicken & Bacon Pizza

Smoked Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$18.50

Smoked Chicken - Olive Oil - Garlic - Bacon - Tomato - Cheese Blend - Fresh Basil

Philly Brisket Pizza

Philly Brisket Pizza

$19.50

Sautted Peppers & Onions - Mushrooms - Beer Cheese - Cheese Blend

Island Chicken Pizza

Island Chicken Pizza

$19.50

Jerk Smoked Chicken - Jamaican Relish - Pineapple - Ham - Queso Fresco - Cheese Blend

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.50

Marinated Tomatoes- Fresh Mozzarella- Cheese Blend- Olive Oil- Garlic- Fresh Basil- Parmesan

Kids menu

Kids Tenders with FF

$6.00

Kids Fish with FF

$6.00

Kids Mac Bites with FF

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pasta Bowl

$6.00

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Condiments

2oz Ranch

$0.50

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

2oz Bbq

$0.50

2oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz Wing Sauce

$0.50

2oz Beer Cheese

$0.50

2oz Tartar

$0.50

2oz Cocktail

$0.50

2oz Horsey

$0.50

2oz Cajun Aioli

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$0.75

4oz Blue Cheese

$0.75

4oz Bbq

$0.75

4oz Sour Cream

$0.75

4oz Wing Sauce

$0.75

4oz Beer Cheese

$0.75

Flavors

Screwdriver

$8.00

Blue Razz

$8.00Out of stock
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia, PA 15044

Directions

Barrel Junction image
Barrel Junction image
Barrel Junction image
Barrel Junction image

