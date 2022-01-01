Barrel Republic Escondido imageView gallery

Barrel Republic Escondido 136 W Grand

136 W Grand

Escondido, CA 92025

Order Again

SHARES AND STARTERS

3 PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$15.00

with smokey BBQ sauce and pickled onions

ARTISENAL MEATS AND CHEESES

$21.00

truffle salami, Beemster cheese, duck salami, soppressata salami, humboldt fog, and gorgonzola with accompaniments

BACON MAC N CHEESE

$16.00

BLT SLIDERS

$15.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

CHILI DUSTED CRISPY PICKLE CHIPS

$14.00

(V) served with cayenne dip

FOUR CHILI MAC & CHEESE

$15.00

(VG) poblano, sweet red bell and jalapeno pepper salad, white cheddar, mozzarella, poblano oil, and ghost chile salt

FRESH TOMATO & AVOCADO SOUP

$7.00

GF / V

GARLIC BUTTER PRETZELS

$14.00
HOUSE SMOKED SALMON STACK

$18.00

avocado, tomato, capers, lemon dill cream cheese, red onion, and water crackers

NASHVILLE HOT CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

POTATO BARRELS

$13.00

(GF) parmesan-crusted, gorgonzola, green onion, and truffle chimichurri

SMOKED SHRIMP CHOWDER

$7.00

BARREL FAVORITE! Celery, onion, potato, sherry, and fresh corn

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$16.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$16.00

FIESTA CHICKEN NACHOS

$16.50

GREENS

IRONMAN SALAD

$14.50

(GF/V) spinach, kale, raw almonds, ground flaxseed, quinoa, cranraisins, strawberries, and turmeric-maple vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN CHOPPED

$13.50

tomato, cucumber, garbanzo, olives, pepperoncini, red onion, feta cheese, and lemon-tahini dressing

THAI PEANUT SALAD

$14.50

(V) field greens, napa cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, red cabbage, chopped roasted peanuts, and spicy thai dressing

FALL SQUASH SALAD

$15.00

FLATBREADS

ARTICHOKE FLATBREAD

$16.50

VG

CANDIED BACON FLATBREAD

$17.00

brown sugar crusted bacon, bacon aioli, smoked gouda, smoked BBQ sauce, fresh tomato, red onion, and cider vinegar spritz

SMOKED SALMON FLATBREAD

$18.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$16.00

BAR TACOS

Avocado Tacos

$15.00

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Garlic Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$15.00

BURGERS AND MORE

BARREL BURGER

$17.50

100% chuck, black wax cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion, served on a brioche bun

CHICKEN CAPRESE PRESS

$17.00

grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze, on ciabatta

CRISPY AVOCADO GRILLED CHEESE

$16.00

(VG) tomato smear, mozzarella, and kale pesto, served on sourdough

MONDAY BURGER

$8.00

SMOKED SALMON ROLL

$16.50

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

$17.00

smoked gouda, mozzarella, bacon aioli, smoked mustard, and tomato, served on sourdough

THE CUBANO

$17.00

CHICKEN CLUB

$16.00

PASTRAMI BURGER

$17.00

FISH & CHIPS

$16.50

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CRUNCH BARS

$8.00

GF / VG

CREME BRÛLÈE

$8.00

(GF/VG) classic presentation

SMORES

$9.00

VG

SIDES

Chips And Salsa

$6.00

SIDE BACON

$1.50

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$7.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$7.00

SIDE SMOKED SALMON

$7.00

SIDE SMOKED TURKEY

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

KIDDIES

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Chs Burger

$8.00

Kids Flatbread

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chs

$7.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Mac n Chs

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$8.00

BRUNCH

"Impossible" Benedict

$16.00

Avocado & Arugula Salad

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Barrel Breakfast

$15.00

Chicken Club

$16.00

Chilaquiles Verde

$15.00

Cinnamon French Toast

$15.00

Cinnamon Roll

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Ranchero Skillet

$16.00

Sd Fries

Sd Tots

$7.00

Sd Truffle Fries

$7.00

Side bacon

$4.00

Side Hash Browns

$7.00

Side Rosemary Potatoes

$8.00

Side sausage

$4.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$17.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$15.00

Toast

$3.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Veggie Scramble

$15.00

Wet Burrito

$16.00

Yogurt Parfait

$12.00

Buenos Dias Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Beer Wall group

Hawaiian Hibiscus

Men's T-Shirt

Black T

$25.00

Blue T

$25.00

Women's T-Shirt

Black T

$25.00

Black Hat

$20.00

Drinks

12 oz Soda

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

136 W Grand, Escondido, CA 92025

Directions

Barrel Republic Escondido image

